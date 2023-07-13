PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Police issued a total of 12,991 tickets statewide during the special Independence Day STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period began on Friday, June 30 and ran through Wednesday, July 5.
State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed drivers for speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.
The campaign was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Troopers issued 4,671 tickets for speeding, 322 for distracted driving, 162 for Move Over law violations and 1,030 for seatbelt violations.
Troopers arrested 193 people for DWI and investigated 949 crashes, including 158 personal injury crashes and five fatalities.
The following is a sampling of the total tickets issued in the North Country:
Speeding — 251
Distracted Driving — 6
Child Restraint/Seat Belt — 34
Move Over Law — 17
DWI Arrests — 7
State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices.
