ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced in a recent press release that New York State Police issued 13,887 tickets during this year's Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative that targeted unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend.
The special traffic enforcement period, which is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, ran from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29.
Troopers also arrested 155 people for DWI and investigated 757 crashes, including three fatalities, during the holiday period. The three fatal crashes that NYSP responded to occurred in Allegany, Nassau and Orange counties.
"Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs endangers every single traveler on the road, and it simply will not be tolerated," Cuomo said. "Not only during the holidays, but at all times, the message is clear - be responsible and drive sober or make plans for finding a safe ride home. It's literally that simple and by following those rules, our roads will be safer and lives will be saved."
The State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide during this crackdown with fixed sobriety checkpoints, an underage drinker initiative and the "Operation Hang Up" initiative, which targets distracted drivers by utilizing unmarked "Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement patrol vehicles."
As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state, issuing 4,871 speeding tickets, 228 distracted driving tickets and 1,825 seatbelt violations.
