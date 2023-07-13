SARANAC — The Standish Road in the Town of Saranac has suffered probably the most damage of all roads in Clinton County in the recent rain storms.
A section of the road for about two miles was washed away by heavy rains, with the road buckling and cracking in numerous places.
‘I CAN HARDLY EVEN BELIEVE IT’
It could take weeks or even months to fix and residents will have to deal with it.
“It’s hard to even imagine how powerful these storms had to be to rip up roads like that,” Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6, Saranac) who represents the Standish Road area, said.
“I can hardly even believe it.”
ALL TYPES OF CONCERNS
The road was damaged by heavy rains that have poured down almost daily since July 1.
The road serves as a connector from Saranac to the Lyon Mountain area and points beyond. People use it to commute to work, shop, medical appointments and other needs.
Waldron said many of the families that live on that road, including hers, have done so for generations.
“There are all types of concerns we have with the road being out,” Waldron said.
“Emergency vehicles is one of them.”
AN ESSENTIAL ROAD
Waldron and other county, state and federal officials are hopeful that emergency funding will be made available quickly to get the road, and many others that were damaged by the storms, fixed as soon as possible.
“I know it is not the most populated road in the county, but it is still an essential road and I don’t want it to be forgotten,” Waldron said.
For now, motorists have to take detours, which can be several miles long, and Waldron is concerned about how that will impact residents.
“Detours in rural parts of the county are a lot longer, and that is all part of the hardship that I hope they take into consideration, and hopefully we can qualify for some emergency assistance,” she said.
CALLS FOR AID
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) are working to get state aid, and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is also trying to get federal aid for the region.
“In light of the flooding causing tremendous damage in my district, I am calling on New York State to expand the State of Emergency for Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton Counties to cover July 1 through July 11 in order to strengthen our ability to deliver needed federal funds through FEMA,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Following my conversations with local and county officials, it is clear Gov. (Kathy) Hochul must update the emergency declaration to accurately reflect the fulsome dates and catastrophic impacts of this rainfall and flooding in the North Country.
“The flooding has resulted in widespread infrastructure and property damage as well as a major disruption of access to basic necessities for my constituents. This dire situation must be addressed immediately by New York State so that the threshold is met to ensure my office can work to deliver federal funds to begin the recovery.”
Waldron said she hopes people will heed the road closure and avoid the area until it is fixed.
“There are a lot of treacherous roads out there now,” she said.
“It could be dangerous so I hope people are careful.”
