PLATTSBURGH — Several hundred people witnessed the celebratory dedication of St. Joseph’s Outreach Center Monday afternoon in Treadwells Mills.
The former church, a building that could have been abandoned, demolished or sold for other uses, was blessed by Bishop Terry R. LaValley beneath a white tent.
JOYFUL CELEBRATION
The Rev. Scott Seymour, the former St. Joseph’s pastor, spearheaded the transition.
“It is my pleasure to extend a cheerful welcome to all of you, who are gathered here today,” he said.
“This day has been several years in the making, and your presence here today makes it a joyful celebration.”
Attendees included Diocesan Chancellor Jim Crowley, New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge, Clinton County Veterans Service Agency Kevin LeBoeuf, and United Way Executive Director and CEO John Bernardi.
“How did St. Joseph’s Outreach come to be?” Seymour said.
“Four years ago when the parishes of St. Alexander’s and St. Joseph’s had merged, and the ability to keep this facility of St. Joseph’s operational was not feasible, the parish trustees in collaboration with the parish finance and pastoral council began to discuss what we should do with this building. What should we do when it’s no longer in use. Do we let it sit and deteriorate? Do we sell it?”
EFFORT TO SELL
After much discussion, the sale of the building was on the table.
“After months of no offers, we finally decided to take one of the retired priests, who lives at St. Alexander’s, suggestion, Father Gordon, and bury a statue of St. Joseph in front,” Seymour said.
“A few weeks later, we had no takers. But eventually a few offers were sent in, but it was way below the asking price. It was hard for us to accept so low offers when so many of our parishioners spent much of their hard work and sacrifices in building up this church. So, it was difficult for us to want to sell it so cheaply.”
Seymour felt that selling it low to prospective buyers would dishonor the parishioners, who worked so tirelessly to build up the church for the local area in support of the poor.
“It’s beauty, and its integrity was truly not found in its grandeur or its ornateness, but its beauty was found in its people who created a church that was for the people,” he said.
“They did it with no great wealth or means, but they did it in order to be a light for the poor, to reach out to the needy, and offer a hand of help to the marginalized within our society.
“Keeping in mind that the statue of St. Joseph was buried, and it did not sell, I quickly realized, we probably upset St. Joseph since we tried using him in front of his own church. To this day, unfortunately Father Gordon, we don’t know where the statue is. We thought we had buried it in one spot. He does not exist there. So, I think St. Joseph took it to heaven.”
CAME IN A DREAM
Overwhelmed by what to do and the building’s deterioration, Seymour took the circumstances to prayer one evening.
“Then going to bed, the next morning I rose and had the answer,” he said.
“That’s when we went to Bishop LaValley in Ogdensburg, and I said to him before our conversation, ‘Please don’t think I’m crazy. But I had a dream, and in that dream the Lord said, If you go, who will take care of my poor. Who will extend a hand to the needy? Who will shelter the marginalized?’ With great support, Bishop gave us his blessing. He said, ‘Take it back to your people and find out if they will support it.’”
A LIGHT FOR THE NEEDY
Seymour returned to the parish trustees, finance and pastoral council to share his vision. Their answer was unanimous.
“St. Joseph would stand and would become a light for the needy,” he said.
“How appropriate that St. Joseph, the great protector of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the child Jesus, the universal protector of the Church, would be named for an outreach that would welcome and protect those in need, a place where they can find love, mercy, and understanding.
“Then the dreaded question came, how are we going to pay for the renovations? How can we transform it? Bishop can attest that along with our people in the parish, it was God’s idea from the beginning. and if He wants it, He will provide for it. and provide, He did.”
MANY SERVICES
Before closing, the parish ran a small food pantry and clothing thrift shop.
Operating now as St. Joseph’s Outreach Center, led by Outreach Program Coordinator Starr Burke, the food pantry and thrift shop have greatly expanded. Partnering with JCEO, the weekly soup kitchen serves 300-plus people.
In addition, the center offers multiple programs and services through its many community partnerships. Catholic Charities and JCEO provide outreach services, as do Americorps’ RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and Champlain Valley Educational Services, Veterans Feeding Veterans, and E-MDT, a program that investigates elder abuse.
The Compassionate Care Program for seniors will soon begin offering its services.
TRANSITIONAL HOUSING
In an adjoining building, volunteers transformed the former St. Joseph’s rectory (pastor’s home) into short-term transitional housing for the homeless, refugees, immigrants, fire victims, and others.
“Unfortunately, a dear friend of mine who has been a source of great guidance and support was unable to be here today because she lives in Albany,” Seymour said.
“We had shared this vision many years ago. Her name is Sister Donna Franklin, a Daughter of Charity. and she wrote this letter to be read since she was unable, because of health, to be here.
“Dear Father Scott, Congratulations! You and your parish family have succeeded in realizing your vision of a parish that witnesses to the three constituent elements of the church: word, worship and service. St. Joseph’s Outreach Center represents an amazing accomplishment. This type of project needs a strong leader. When I think of you Father Scott, I think of three words: compassion, collaborative, and courageous.
“Today is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it. Today, St. Joseph’s Outreach Center is blessed. This marks a milestone for the community. The parish is now in a position to positively welcome local providers and other service agencies to share space in collaboration to meet the needs of the poor, the needy, the marginalized. This type of collaboration will assure our success to necessary services for our brothers and sisters in need of economic, emotional and social support.
“Pope Francis has said, ‘Those who have hope, they live differently.’
“Thank you for all being a beacon of light and wellspring of hope for our brothers and sisters. My prayerful love and support are with you always,’ Sister Donna Franklin, Daughter of Charity.”
