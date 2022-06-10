Community Bank collecting for local food pantries
Community Bank will support local food pantries and food banks in honor of National Hunger Awareness month by collecting non-perishable food items and donations.
Community Bank encourages members of the Adirondack region community to support their branch’s local drive now through June 30, by bringing in food items or monetary donations.
Locally, Adirondack region branches will be donating and contributing to local food pantries, food banks and food shelves of their choice, including:
• Lake Placid branch will be donating to Lake Placid Ecumenical Food Pantry.
• Malone branch will be donating to Brushton-Moira Food Pantry/St. Mary’s Church.
• North Creek branch will be donating to North Country Ministry.
• Plattsburgh branch will be donating to Inter Faith Food Shelf.
• Saranac Lake branch will be donating to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
• Tupper Lake branch will be donating to Tupper Lake Community Food Pantry.
• Whitehall will be donating to Whitehall Food Pantry.
“We’re proud to help support the local food pantries and food banks that touch the communities we serve,” Regional Manager Kent Backus said.
“It’s an opportunity for our employee family to give back, be an active volunteer in our community and help bring awareness to the important hunger issues that tens of millions of people in our country are faced with.”
Financial advisors awarded BFA designation
PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Lomanto and Hannah Provost of Lomanto Provost Financial Advisors have been awarded the Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA) designation.
Lomanto and Provost have long recognized the positive benefits of behavioral finance and emotional competence in helping clients make better decisions with, and about, money in the presence of competing priorities and emotions that are sometimes difficult to deal with.
It is because of this position that they have now differentiated themselves even further by obtaining the Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFATM) designation. It is through this differentiation that they can continue to deliver value to their clients by helping them achieve goals in alignment with their values.
By delivering on the value of behavioral finance and emotional competence, Lomanto and Provost distinguish themselves by doing more than managing money — they also add holistic value and help their clients make rational, values-based decisions with money.
