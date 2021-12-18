Community Bank relocates Lake Placid branch
LAKE PLACID — Community Bank N.A. is relocating its branch to 2166 Saranac Ave, less than half a mile down from its current location on 2297 Saranac Ave.
The new location is set to open Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., the company said. The current location will close at 3 p.m. the Friday before. Community Bank said the new location will offer an office layout designed with customers in mind.
"There will be ample parking, expanded office space, an increased teller area, a new drive-thru, a 24-hour image-enabled ATM, a night depository, safe deposit boxes and Saturday drive-thru hours," Community Bank said in a news release.
