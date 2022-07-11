Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.