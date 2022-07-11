PLATTSBURGH – The Taylor Rental Street Stock division took center stage at Airborne Speedway for their 44-lap main event.
The race was broken up into two parts with a break at the lap-22 halfway point. When it came down the line to the final lap, the margin of victory was just about two feet.
“Little Elvis” Greg Zindler Jr. nipped Jake Fountain at the start-finish line en route to his third win of the year. Fountain settled for the second position, while Josh Laporte Sr. drove from position 22 on the starting grid up to third. Josh Laporte Jr. and Nate Smart completed the top five.
“The Professor” Bucko Branham pulled into victory lane for the second time this season in the J&S Steel Sportsman division. Branham held off Jake Scarborough on a late race restart to drive home to victory. Jake Scarborough held on for second, while Jamy Begor completed the podium. Brother, Joey Scarborough drove to the fourth position, and Travis Bruno rounded out the top five.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division’s 25-lap feature event had plenty of on the edge of your seat excitement with Richie Turner taking the lead twice and giving it up by pushing over the top of turn one. Turner took the lead from Jason McClatchie early in the race, but spun and restarted from the rear of the field. Turner drove up through the field to retake the lead from Rick Frenyea and got sideways in turn one, saving the car this time, but surrendering the lead back to Frenyea. Turner eventually rallied and completed the pass for the win, his second of the season.
Jason Bogett battled hard to snag the second position at the line on the final lap over Frenyea, who failed post-race technical inspection. David Cornell was placed third, moving Nathaniel Guay and Amber Rhoades to fourth and fifth, respectively.
Pryor Stacey collected his third checkered flag of the season in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Dale Gonyo Sr. and Parker Dermody completed the podium.
Racing action resumes at Airborne Speedway next Saturday night for Make-a-Wish Night presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
—
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (25 LAPS)- BUCKO BRANHAM, Ja. Scarborough, Begor, Jo. Scarborough, T. Bruno, Aubin, Leonard, Swamp, Fewster, Wright, Forbes, Reeves, J. Bruno, Preville, Toohill, Heywood, Blaney, Labreche, Delormier, Cayea, Gonyo
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- RICHIE TURNER, Bogett, Cornell, Guay, Rhoades, Thwaits, Salerno, T. Terry, Agoney, McClatchie, McKiernan, Irwin, J. Terry (DNS), Frenyea (DQ)
TAYLOR RENTAL STREET STOCK FEATURE (44 LAPS)- GREG ZINDLER JR., Ja. Fountain, Laporte Sr., Laporte Jr., Smart, Parker, Doner, Marcheski, Engstrom, Brown, C. Tourville, Blake, Bradley, Lavalley, Jo. Fountain, Goddeau, K. Tourville, Lagrave Jr., Mooney, Cross, Bresette (DNS), Agoney (DNS)
All results remain unofficial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.