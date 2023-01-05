PLATTSBURGH — "I think we are fortunate to come away with two points in this one," said Saranac coach Robby Knowles following the teams’, 6-5, overtime victory Tuesday night at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
While the Chiefs were able to come away with the close victory against one of their conference rivals, it took them going down, 4-1, to kick it into high gear. After the game went to overtime, tied at 5-5, Zach O’Connell would score on a breakaway to play the hero for the Chiefs and give them the home victory.
“NCCS worked hard and had great effort throughout the game. Unfortunately, we didn't start working hard until we dug ourselves a 4-1 hole,” said Knowles. “Overall, we need better balance from our lineup and need to find more secondary scoring.”
Landen Duprey would score the games opening goal for Saranac before the contest even reached the two-minute mark. However, less than two minutes later Owen Ebersol would respond with a goal for Northeastern Clinton and eventually the teams would head to the second period tied, 1-1.
The second period is when the game turned itself into an offensive shootout, as the squads would combine to score seven goals in the frame. The Cougars would open the period by scoring three unanswered, with the first coming from Eddie Bulriss followed by Winfred Simpson scoring back-to-back.
Down 4-1 however, Sranac wouldn’t go away, as the group responded with four unanswered goals to storm back for a 5-4 advantage to close out the second period. Nolan Miner would score the first goal during the stretch, followed by O’Connell. Miner would then score his second of the game, to bring the score even at 4-4, before Duprey would score his second, to give the team a slim lead.
In the third period the scoring slowed once again, as the Chiefs desperately tried to keep the Cougars off the scoreboard to secure the victory. However, Bulriss would score his second goal of the contest at around the 11-minute mark, to tie the game once again.
O’Connell wasted no time in the extra period, as he would get one past Cougars’ goalie Peter Judkins, just before the two-minute mark of the period, to give the Chiefs the home victory.
"The important thing is that we found a way to win. League points are extremely valuable for playoff seeding and we have another important two points up for grabs against Plattsburgh High School on Thursday."
