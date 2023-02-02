PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles capped off their senior night festivities with a bang, as the team skated to a dominant victory at home over the Cougars, 11-2.
"Good league win against a gritty NCCS team on our Senior Night,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “A special thank you to our seven seniors and their families on their continued support and commitment over the last four years to our program. We appreciate all you do and your dedication to the game.”
Senior night wasn’t the only cause for celebration, as Eagles’ Zach LaPier recorded a hat trick, scoring a goal in every period, to go along with two assists. Included in LaPier’s three scores was an equally impressive shorthanded goal in the second period, coming off an assist from Luke Moser.
Sam Bingel would have a hat trick of his own for the Eagles as well, but his was in assists; Bingel would also score the games opening goal to get his offense going. Louis Sweenor would also notch a pair of goals for the Eagles as well as Cooper Burdo who scored a pair in the second period. Moser would score in both the second and third period and Pryce Parker would net one in the third to round out the Eagle goal scorers.
For the Cougars, Winnie Simpson would score what was the game-tying goal early in the first period and would score again in the third period. However, the Eagles’ offensive firepower was too much to handle for the Cougars in the road defeat.
While there may not be many games left on the schedule, as the season winds down, Beekmantown will be back on the ice tonight at Ameri-Can North Sports Center where they will take on Plattsburgh, at 7 p.m. Northeastern Clinton will get an extra day of recovery as they will next take on SLP on Friday, at the 1932 Jack Shea Arena, in Lake Placid, at 5:30 p.m.
