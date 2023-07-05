PLATTSBURGH — It is week five for basketball in the YMCA Men’s League, and the action continues to pick up. Tipping off every Thursday, with games beginning at 5 p.m., five games will be played as the league continues to push further into the season.
While the league is full steam ahead, take a look back at earlier weeks of the league. This week it’ll be a look at week two.
NON-HOOPSTERS 73
Big Girls Don’t Kawhi 63
It was a back-and-forth contest as the NON-HOOPSTERS pulled away late to win, 73-63.
NH was led by Spencer Daby who had a game high 37 points and 12 rebounds, finishing with a double-double. He was assisted by Cayden Williams who entered double digits with 17 points and three rebounds.
Eric Kerr and Nate Teller had nine and eight points, respectively. Brock Daniel only had two points but contributed on the boards with 11.
For BGDK, they were led by Trevor Harris who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Hooper dropped 18 points while Brenon Farney added 15.
Max Filosca had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
CHATEAUGAY 75
BUBBA BUCKETS 70
A highly contested game where both teams made their own runs, saw Chateaugay edge out Bubba Buckets, 75-70.
Mikey Boyea was a terror on the court with a game high 42 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chateaugay with a double-double.
Teammate Jordan Martin didn’t score but played the role of facilitator for the offense with a game high eight assists.
Rabideau had eight points and eight rebounds as he was a monster on the defensive end.
Tim Barnewall added 10 points for Chateaugay.
Bubba Buckets was led by Nate McCarthy with a team high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Akey added 21 points, five rebounds and five assists as he was one of the best players on the court all night.
TAYLOR RENTAL 53
ROUSES POINT BASKETBALL 35
Taylor Rental had a solid night sharing the basketball and played solid defense in keeping RPB off balance and unable to get in rhythm all night.
It allowed Taylor Rental to cruise to a 53-35 victory.
Troy Lawyer and James Welch led the way scoring with 21 and 16 points, respectively.
Jordan Keleher added five points and two rebounds, with Lars Galldin contributing three points, four rebounds and played solid on the defensive effort in the paint.
RPB was led by Mason Supernaw who had 14 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He was the facilitator for Rouses Point as many of his passes led to easy baskets.
Evan Manor had eight points and eight rebounds. Josh Sisco added five points and five rebounds.
Alex Comez had a quiet night offensively, but led the way in the rebound market with 12.
NORTHERN NY ELECTRICAL OUTLETS 77
PERU 46
NNYEO worked their offense through the defense, stymying a young Peru squad, en route to a 77-46 victory.
Alex Coupal led NNYEO with 20 points and three rebounds, with Neil Yang dropping 18.
Defensive stalwart Kaden Baugh, who’s shown the ability to guard anyone in the league, chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.
Keagen Briggs was just one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. His work on the glass led all players.
Peru was led by Colton Huestis who played a solid game dropping a game high 27 points, adding five rebounds and four assists.
Jacob Mossey had a solid night defensively and dropped seven points.
While Sam Godrey was held scoreless, he was a terror on the defensive side with five steals.
CASTINE PROPERTIES 66
CHASE BUCKETS 50
In what could be a possible preview of the Championship game way down the road Castine Properties showed why they are the defending champions.
They easily defeated Chase Buckets by 16 points and held the high scoring team to 50 points.
CP won in every area that it mattered. They out rebounded CB, 37-22. CP went 14-16 from the charity stripe, while Chase Buckets was only 5-14.
The biggest difference came from long range. Castine Properties went 6-18 from beyond the arc, and CB went 7-36.
CP was led by Matt Frabatko with a game high 25 points and five rebounds. Jamie Davison had a solid offensive game with 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Chris Castine contributed with a double-double in scoring 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Chase Buckets was led by Anthony Hodge who dropped 21 points and had seven rebounds.
Corey Lewis had 12 points and three rebounds.
Reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Tyrese Smith had two points but was a monster defensively with five steals.
