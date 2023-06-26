PLATTSBURGH — As the YMCA Men’s Basketball League enters week four, we get caught up with previous weeks of what’s been happening in the league.
From Castine Properties holding down the top of the league, to teams like Non-Hoopsters and Northern New York Electrical Outlets having explosive beginnings, it looks like the YMCA will be exciting on Wednesday nights for the foreseeable future.
As we progress through this week, get caught up to what’s been happening in the men’s league at the Y.
Week One
Non-Hoopsters 74
Rouses Point Basketball 58
PLATTSBURGH — Daby started the YMCA Men’s League season with an explosive 53 points breaking his previous high scoring record he had from last season’s opener.
RPB had a hard time stopping the NH offense from scoring, but kept it close for a while. Daby, Williams and Kerr were too much. Along with Daby’s 53, Williams added 10 points.
RPB was led by Alex Gomez who kept them in it and finished with 26 points. Josh Sisco and Mason Supermaw added 14 and 13, respectively.
Non-Hoopsters started the season 1-0, while Rouses Point dropped to 0-1.
—
Non-Hoopsters 74, Rouses Point Basketball 58
RPB (58)
Gero 1-0-2, Gomez 12-1-26, Bulson 1-0-3, Cisco 6-0-14, Supernaw 5-0-13. Totals: 26-1-58
NH (74)
Daby 24-1-53, Teller 1-0-3, Kerr 2-0-5, Williams 4-0-10, English 2-0-4. Totals: 33-1-74
Non-Hoopers, 41-26
3 point goals- Non-Hoopsters: (8) Daby 4, Teller, Kerr, Williams 2. Rouses Point Basketball: (7) Gomez, Bulson, Cisco 2, Supernaw 3.
Chase Buckets 87
Bubba Buckets 66
PLATTSBURGH — It was raining threes, as Chase Buckets seemed not to miss from beyond the arc winning 87-66.
Solomon Neuhaus led the barrage with 10 3-points and finished with a game high 31 points. Corey Lewis had a solid all-around game and finished with 24 points and and six assists.
Kris Chase was the big man in the middle with a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Bubba Buckets was led by C. Akey with 17 points and a solid floor game as he hit three 3-pointers on the evening. Markus Navarra helped in the cause with 16 points.
Nate McCarthy had 11 points and 10 rebounds to secure a double-double.
—
Chase Buckets 87, Bubba Buckets 66
BB (66)
Peterson 3-0-7, Navara 8-0-16, Clark 1-0-2, McCarthy 3-4-11, French 1-0-3, Akey 5-4-17, Matt 4-0-10. TOTALS: 25-8-66
CB (87)
Chase 6-0-13, Gutzman 1-0-2, Lewis 10-1-24, Neuhaus 11-0-31, Woods 3-0-7, Allen 4-0-8, Jonah 1-0-2. TOTALS: 36-1-87
Halftime- Chase Buckets, 49-27
3 point goals- Chase Buckets (14) Chase, Lewis 3, Neuhaus 10, Woods. Bubba Buckets (8) Peterson, McCarthy, French, Akey 3, Matt 2.
Peru 52
Taylor Rental 49
PLATTSBURGH — In what was the closest game of the night, Peru went into lockdown mode and halted Taylor Rental on the final possession.
Peru would hold on to win 52-49 and improved to 1-0 on the early season. Taylor Rental started 0-1.
Peru had a steady attack as Colton Huestis finished with a team high 13 points. Sam Godfrey chipped in with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, controlling the game under the basket.
Taylor Rental was led by team captain Jordon Keleher who dropped a game high 19 points with many dazzling moves to get to the basket and finish.
AB Maknani who spent last year as a part of Chase Buckets, finished with 11 points with three 3-pointers.
—
Peru 52, Taylor Rental 49
TR (49)
Keleher 7-4-19, Maknani 4-0-11, Williams 1-0-2, Favro 2-2-6, Lawyer 4-0-9, Leary 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-6-49
Peru (52)
Hollister 2-0-5, King 1-0-2, Huestis 3-5-13, Godfrey 3-3-10, Parent 1-0-3, Rodriguez 2-0-4, Osborne 1-0-3, Laborde 1-0-3, McCleod 4-1-9. TOTALS: 18-9-52
Halftime- Tied, 27-27
3 point goals- Peru (7) Hollister, Huestis 2, Godfrey, Parent, Osborne, LaBorde. Taylor Rental (5) Keleher, Maknani 3, Lawyer.
Northern New York Electrical Outlets 70
Big Girls Don’t Kawhi 42
PLATTSBURGH — NNYEO came to play opening night and blasted BGDK right off the court to come up with the 28-point win that could have been more.
BGDK licked their wounds and bounced back in the following weeks.
NNYEO has added some new weapons to the team to replace the loss of Owen Mitchell and saw the new players — Alex Coupal (20) and Neil Yang (23) — combined for 43 points and six combined 3-pointers.
Another key addition, Kaden Baugh chipped in with a double-double and locked down multiple high scorers for BGDK.
BGDK was led by Brenon Farney with a quiet 13 points. Jackson Hooper and Trevor Harris had 12 and nine points, respectively.
—
Northern New York Electrical Outlets 70, Big Girls Don’t Kawhi 42
NNYEO (70)
Briggs 2-0-4, Yang 9-1-23, Baugh 6-1-14, Manney 2-1-6, Coupal 9-0-20. TOTALS: 28-8-70.
BGDK (42)
Farney 5-0-13, Merrill 1-0-2, Leibeck 0-1-1, Hooper 5-0-12, Harris 4-0-9, Filosca 1-0-2, Buehler 0-1-1, Joslyn 1-0-3. TOTALS: 17-2-42
Halftime- NNYEO, 34-21
3 point goals- NNYEO (8) Yang 4, Baugh, Manney, Coupal 2. BGDK (7) Farney 3, Hooper 2, Harris, Green.
