PLATTSBURGH — When Jacob Nolan graduated from Saranac, he left as one of the most decorated athletes Section VII has seen.
Nolan excelled on the varsity football and tennis teams for three years, but where he left his biggest mark was on the mat.
Nolan won six Section VII wrestling championships and placed in the NYSPHSAA Division II Tournament five times — sixth at 99 pounds in 2014, second at 106 in 2015, fourth at 152 in 2017, second at 160 in 2018 and first in the state at 170 in 2019. The only year he didn’t place was in 2016 at 120 pounds.
Nolan’s 220 career varsity wins at Saranac is an all-time Section VII record.
Those accomplishments, however, have been far from the end of Nolan’s wrestling career.
He earned a scholarship from Division I Binghamton University and will be making his third trip to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships over the weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Definitely, I’m happy to be getting another crack at the Nationals,” Nolan said. “I have two of my teammates, who are two of my very best friends, going to compete as well.”
Nolan started his wrestling career at Binghamton at 165 pounds for one year, 174 for two seasons and now at 184.
He has compiled a 60-39 record for his career as a Bearcat, including a 20-7 mark this season.
Binghamton competes in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association where there are 17 member schools.
Nolan wrestled in the EIWA this season against opponents from American, Cornell, Drexel, Harvard, Hofstra, Lehigh, Long Island University, Princeton and Navy.
Out of conference, he took on wrestlers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana, North Carolina State and Appalachian State.
“We do a lot of traveling, especially the last two weeks,” Nolan said. “It’s exciting wrestling against Big 10 schools.”
Nolan has won matches at the Nationals the past two years and is hoping for more this season. He is ranked 19th nationally in Division I at 184.
“I go up against a wrestler from Clarion in the opening round who is ranked 14th,” Nolan said. “I feel I match up well with him.”
There are 33 wrestlers in each weight class.
“My goal is to finish in the top eight and become an All-American,” Nolan said.
Nolan finished second in his weight class at the EIWA Championships this season in Philadelphia.
That was his highest finish to date in the conference tournament.
He recorded a 3-1, sudden-death victory in the semifinals over Drexel’s Brian Bonino before dropping a 6-1 decision to Lehigh’s Tate Samuelson in the title match at 184.
“I wrestled a tough kid in the semifinals,” Nolan said. “That was the second time I’ve beaten him in overtime this season.”
“I’ve received great coaching in my wrestling career. I have improved so much since coming to Binghamton. We have a great coaching staff here.”
And, because of the COVID season, Nolan is eligible to return next season and he plans on doing so. He excels in the classroom as well where he has been named an Academic All-American.
“That’s definitely a major achievement for me,” he said. “I’m coming back to get my Masters in Business Administration. So I plan on wrestling one more season.”
“Jake’s a great kid, who has a great knowledge of the sport,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “He’s always willing to learn and get better.
“I loved coaching him and it’s great to see how well he is doing. To be a place-winner at the states for five years in high school is impressive.”
To show how much Nolan is invested into the sport, his dedication takes up nearly his entire year.
“I wrestle 11 months a year,” he said. “I go home in the month of June and just hang out.”
