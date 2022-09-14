Women’s Soccer
PLATTSBURGH — The #23 Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team fell Middlebury College on Wednesday night, by a final score of 2-0. The first loss of the year for the Cards comes against a quality opponent, as the Panthers are the defending NESCAC champs.
The Cardinals move to 4-1 with the loss, and allowed their first goals of the 2022 campaign, allowing one in each half. Middlebury improves to 3-1, with their lone loss on the year coming to #4 Amherst College.
Middlebury was the team in control throughout this one, as they were able to take 27 shots throughout the 90 minutes of play. Plattsburgh created several chances as well in this one, but it was Middlebury who was able to cash in on their chances when it mattered most.
In the 14th minute, the Cardinals had an excellent opportunity slip through their fingers, as a cross found its way past the Panther defenders and past their goalie to a Plattsburgh offender, but a shot at goal missed high. Not many chances were as ripe as that one, as the Cards were unable to find advantages in numbers on the offensive end.
16 minutes later, the Panthers got on the board as Ella Gagnon connected on the score to put Middlebury up 1-0. The score would remain that way for over 50 minutes of game time, as shots sailed off target from both squads. The Panthers were able to get the game-sealing score in the 83rd minute, as Ellie Bavier’s shot was stopped by a diving Lauren Haley, but the loose ball fell right into the tracks of Joely Virzi, who was able to score.
Julia Ennis was charged with her first loss of the year as her record is now at 4-1. She made one stop in goal in 45 minutes of action, and Haley made four saves in 45 minutes of action.
Plattsburgh State will now look towards a huge SUNYAC matchup with Cortland on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m., as the Cardinals will be hungry for a rematch with the team that eliminated them from the 2021 SUNYAC playoffs.
Women’s Tennis
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team cruised to a 7-2 non-conference victory over Castleton University on Wednesday afternoon at the Castleton Tennis Courts.
In doubles action, junior Nicole Svantner and sophomore Hallie Hurwitz won, 8-2, at the No. 2 position, while junior Sarah Benowitz and sophomore Sophia Gottschall prevailed, 8-6, at the No. 3 spot.
Senior Alyana Leandry posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at the top spot in the singles lineup, while the Cardinals earned four other victories in singles to clinch the win. Benowitz won, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 2, Hurwitz prevailed, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 3, Nicole Svantner triumphed, 7-5, 6-0, at No. 4 and junior Jackie Svantner posted a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-2 overall with the win and next hosts SUNY Cortland on Friday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. Prior to the start of the match, the Cardinals will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX as a part of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation’s yearlong celebration. Castleton falls to 1-3 overall with the loss and next hosts Hudson Valley Community College on Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m.
