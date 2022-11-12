PLATTSBURGH — Two goals late in the second period gave the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team the momentum it needed to edge SUNY Potsdam, 4-1, in Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) action on Friday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in the Cardinals' home opener.
Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women's Division III Top-15 Poll.
The Cardinals held a 49-24 edge in shots on goal, while both teams were scoreless on the power play. Plattsburgh State was 0-for-3, while Potsdam was 0-for-5. Notably, the Cardinals killed off 1:39 of a 5-on-3 power play for the Bears late in the third period.
Plattsburgh State rises to 3-0-0 overall (3-0-0 NEWHL) with the win and completes the home-and-home weekend series with the Bears today at 2 p.m. in Potsdam, N.Y. Potsdam drops to 2-1-0 overall (2-1-0 NEWHL) with the loss.
After a 39:36 of scoreless hockey, senior forward Ivy Boric broke through with 24 seconds left in the second period. Junior forward Ciara Wall sent the puck toward the net, and Boric used an elevated stick to knock the puck past the netminder. Senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin earned the secondary assist on the goal.
Just 16 seconds later, graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck (Saginaw, Mich./Northern Cyclones) made it a 2-0 game, as she scored on a one-time shot off a feed from junior forward Mae Olshansky (Wilmette, Ill./North American Hockey Academy).
Senior forward Julia Masotta scored twice in the third period, with her first of which coming at the 2:22 mark. First-year defenseman Francesca Caterinasent a pass toward the slot, which found the blade of Wall. Wall backhanded a feed to Masotta on the weak side, and Masotta scored through the five-hole. Caterina's assist marked her first collegiate point.
Potsdam got on the board with 10:38 gone in the third, as senior forward Kaylee Merrill went bar down from the right circle. Junior defenseman Rebecca Holmes earned the assist with the stretch pass to spring Merrill free.
Masotta closed out scoring at the 11:54 mark. Sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton sent a short pass to Krauseneck to initiate the zone entry, and Krauseneck passed off to Masotta along the right outside hash marks. Masotta split a pair of defenders in the right circle and threaded a shot through the five-hole.
Senior goaltender Lilla Nease made 23 saves in the win for the Cardinals, while junior goaltender Ellie Zurfluh turned aside 45 shots in the loss for the Bears.
Men's Hockey
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey team avenged last year's State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament loss to SUNY Brockport in a big way Friday evening, downing the Golden Eagles by a 9-2 final in conference action at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in its home opener.
Junior forward Bennett Stockdale, senior defenseman Ryan Hogg and sophomore defenseman Jack Ring each notched three points on two goals and one assist, while sophomore forward Luk Jirousek scored a goal and added an assist.
The Cardinals went 2-for-5 on the power play and held the Golden Eagles scoreless in nine chances with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State finished with a 51-23 edge in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh State rises to 3-1-1 overall (2-1-0 SUNYAC) with the win and faces a tough test today when it hosts four-time reigning SUNYAC champion and defending national runner-up SUNY Geneseo at 7 p.m. Brockport falls to 2-2-0 overall (1-1-0 SUNYAC) with the loss and visits SUNY Potsdam today at 5 p.m.
Jirousek put the Cardinals on the board 44 seconds into the contest. Senior forward Mitchell Hale won a defensive-zone face-off back to junior defenseman Kevin Weaver-Vitale along the back wall, and Weaver-Vitale threaded a stretch pass ahead to Jirousek. Jirousek walked into the attacking zone and fired a shot past the goaltender high blocker side.
With 9:51 elapsed in the first period, senior forward Brendan Young doubled Plattsburgh State's advantage. Jirousek won an offensive-zone draw back to junior defenseman Cory Doney on the left point, and Doney took a wrist shot from the blue line that Young deflected into the back of the net from the slot.
Ring scored on the power play at 16:33 of the first period to give the home team a 3-0 edge. Stockdale wheeled the puck to Hogg on the left point, and Hogg fed Ring in the right circle. Ring then scored on a one-time shot high glove side.
Hogg scored two goals in a span of 26 seconds early in the second period. His first goal, which came at the 4:01 mark, came as a result of the Brockport goalie trying to push the puck out of harm's way. Hogg picked off the clearing attempt and scored high glove side from the right circle. Twenty-six seconds later, Hogg struck again. Ring passed to junior forward Carson Gallagher in the neutral zone, and Gallagher entered the zone along the left wing. He navigated a pass past two Golden Eagle skaters in the slot and found the stick of Hogg, who dragged the puck on the back hand and scored stick side.
Stockdale scored with 7:47 gone in the second, as he stole the puck on the forecheck and beat the goalie with a short-side shot from the right circle. Senior defenseman Jacob Modry added to the lead at 8:31 of the second period when he carried the puck nearly the length of the ice and scored stick side. Senior forward Adam Tretowicz and first-year goaltender Eli Shiller earned assists on the score.
Stockdale made it an 8-0 advantage at the 10:10 mark of the second, as he led a 3-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. He passed off to first-year defenseman Brannon Butler on the right, and Butler set Stockdale up for the one-timer with a centering pass.
Brockport erased the shutout bid with 14:02 elapsed in the second, as senior forward Scott Ramaekers scored backhanded through the five-hole. First-year forward Chase Maxwell and sophomore forward Chris Aarons earned assists.
Ring netted what wound up being Plattsburgh State's final goal of the game at the 5:32 mark of the third period, as he blocked a shot to send himself forward before beating the goalie one-on-one on the rush. Brockport's first-year forward Matt Anastasio scored the final goal of the contest less than a minute later, scoring on the weak side after a feed from first-year forward James Tilley. First-year forward Manny Sanchez also earned an assist on Anastasio's score.
Shiller made 21 stops to earn the win in his collegiate debut, while senior goaltender Aidan Curry turned aside 28 stops in 32:13 of reserve action for Brockport.
