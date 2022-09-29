PLATTSBURGH — The Potsdam Bears defeated the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team on Wednesday evening, scoring two goals within a five-minute span late in the second half to stun the Cardinals. Nicole Kingsley scored Plattsburgh’s only goal in the 22nd minute, as she scored for the second time in the last three games.
The Cards fall to 4-4-1 with the loss and now sit at 0-3-1 in conference play, with just one point in the conference standings. Potsdam picked up only their second win ever over Plattsburgh, and are now 5-6 overall and 1-3 in SUNYAC play.
The first half saw the Cardinals control throughout, outshooting the Bears 12-1 in the period. The Cards had several good looks at goal in the period, putting six total shots on goal. Kingsley got the lone Plattsburgh goal to fall off a Nora Fitzgerald ball that deflected off a Potsdam defender’s head, and to the feet of Kingsley who put the ball into the net off her right foot. After not scoring in the first six games of the season, Kingsley now has the last two goals scored by Plattsburgh in the last three games.
After nearly 30 minutes of little action in the second half, Potsdam put together two goals in under five minutes of game time. Julia Tycott connected on a goal in the 75th minute and shortly after, in the 79th minute, the Bears took the lead, using their only corner kick of the game to get Sarah Emmi an unassisted score.
Trailing for the final 11 minutes, Plattsburgh attempted six shots, but only put one on goal. The one shot on goal was saved by the Potsdam keeper, who recorded nine saves in net.
Despite outshooting the Bears 23-6 overall, the Cardinals were only able to put one shot into the back of the net, while Potsdam took advantage of their three shots on goal, getting one to go.
Lauren Haley took the first loss of her career in goal, making one save in 90 minutes of action. Her season record moves to 2-1-1.
Plattsburgh will make the trip to Rochester to play Brockport on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., still looking for that elusive first conference win.
Potsdam 2, Plattsburgh State 1
PDM 0 2 — 2
PSU 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, Kingsley (Fitzgerald), 22:31.
Second Half- 2, PDM, Tycott (Shipley), 75:39. 2, PDM, Emmi, 79:45.
Shots- PSU, 23-6.
Saves- Bowie, PDM, 9. Lauren, PSU, 1.
Plattsburgh State 1
Potsdam 1
POTSDAM — Juan Velez scored a late goal for the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team to force a tie with Potsdam after trailing for over 20 minutes in the second half. The senior scored a late equalizer in conference play for the second time in less than two weeks, after his game-tying goal versus NO. 17 Cortland on Sept. 17 helped the Cards pick up a tie versus the defending conference champs.
Plattsburgh moves to 5-2-2 and 1-1-2 in SUNYAC play with the tie, while Potsdam moves to 4-2-3 and 0-1-2. Plattsburgh has matched Cortland so far this year with five points, as Oneonta and New Paltz currently sit ahead of them with six points each, and Brockport is currently atop the conference standings with nine points.
The first half was a relatively quiet period, with no goals from either side. Each team was able to put two shots on goal, but both were saved, as Marcial Vasquez continued to play strong in net, going his first three halves of college action holding his opponents scoreless.
The Bears were finally able to break the scoreless tie in the 53rd minute, as Anderson Velasquez scored an unassisted goal for the Bears.
Plattsburgh was able to generate more chances in the second half, putting six shots on goal and making it difficult in net for the Potsdam keeper. The unrelenting pressure finally came to fruition for the Cards in the 77th minute, as a long ball from the midfield by Brian Coughlan (Pearl River, NY/Pearl River) found Dylan Shalvey who shoveled a pass to Velez. Velez worked ahead of the Potsdam back line and was able to slot his shot into the right side of the net for the Cardinal goal. The goal was the third in four games for Velez, with two of those goals being late equalizers to force ties in conference play.
Plattsburgh was able to get three more shot opportunities in the final 13 minutes but wasn’t able to get one to go to pick up an extra three points in SUNYAC play. Instead, the team will take home one point from their road trip to Potsdam, giving them five so far on the season in the SUNYAC standings.
The Cardinals will welcome the SUNYAC-leading Brockport Golden Eagles to Plattsburgh on Saturday for what should be an exciting conference matchup. Brockport is currently undefeated in conference play at 3-0-0 and overall at 7-0-1.
Plattsburgh State 1 Potsdam 1
PSU 0 1 — 1
PDM 0 1 — 1
Second Half- 1, PDM, Velasquez, 53:55. 2, PSU, Velez (Shalvey, Coughlan), 77:02.
Shots- PSU, 19-16.
Saves- Vasquez, PSU, 3. Schiel, PDM, 7.
