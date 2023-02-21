BUFFALO — While their regular season has come to a close, the Lady Cardinals left no doubt that they were ready for postseason play, as the group dismantled the Bengals for a pair of wins this past weekend, by a combined score of 13-0.
In what was the teams’ second and third meeting of the year, Plattsburgh State seemed more than prepared for their opponent, winning Friday’s contest over Buffalo State by a score of 5-0 and then following that with an 8-0 win on Saturday.
Not only did Plattsburgh State complete the season sweep of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League foe, but they also ballooned their unbeaten streak against Buffalo State to now 51 consecutive meetings (50-0-1). That wasn’t the only streak Plattsburgh State would improve upon either, as they will be riding a now 15-game win streak into the conference tournament, unbeaten in the new year.
First Leg
In what was the first game of a pair of contests versus the Bengals, the Cardinals used a fast start and an imposing finish to win their penultimate game of the regular season, 5-0. The group would net three in the first period and then tack on two more in the third, all the while holding the Bengals to just 18 shots in what was a dominant road victory.
The scoring opened in a flash for the Cardinals, as at the three-minute mark of the first period the team netted a pair of goals in the span of just 31 seconds to take a quick 2-0 lead. Ivy Boric scored the opening goal off assists from Sara Krauseneck and Taya Balfour at 3:14, then, at 3:35, Krauseneck would score herself, this time off assists from Julia Masotta and Balfour.
After falling behind early, the Bengals would dig themselves an even deeper hole in the first period when, just before the 11-minute mark, Bridget Orr would score the Cardinals third goal of the period, off assists from Lily Stumm and Emma McLean. While that would be the only scoring for the opening frame, the Cardinals had given themselves plenty of opportunity, outshooting the Bengals 24-3 during the period.
While the second period saw both teams get a little more physical, as there were a combined five penalties during the frame, neither team would net a goal and Plattsburgh State sat firmly in control heading into the third period with a three-goal advantage.
The Cardinals would make sure to add some insurance goals in the third period as well as Masotta would score on a powerplay at the 12-minute mark, off assists from Nicole Unsworth and Mattie Norton, and Riley Calhoun would score at the 17-minute mark, off assists from Kendall Wasik and McLean, to put the game safely away.
Cardinals goaltender Ashley Davis earned her fifth straight win in net with the shutout, as she stopped all 18 Bengals shots.
—
Friday, Feb. 17
Plattsburgh State 5, Buffalo State 0
PSU;3;0;2;—;5
BSU;0;0;0;—;0
First Period- 1, PSU, Boric (Krauseneck, Balfour), 3:14. 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Masotta, Balfour), 3:35. 3, PSU, Orr (Stumm, McLean), 10:47.
Third Period- 4, PSU, Masotta (Unsworth, Norton), 12:32, PP. 5, PSU, Calhoun (McLean, Wasik), 17:41.
Shots- PSU, 52-18.
Saves- Davis, PSU, 18. Auge, BSU, 47.
Final tune-up
Coming off an imposing victory the afternoon before, the Lady Cardinals made sure to go out on a high note in game two against the Bengals, winning 8-0 in what was their final contest before the conference tournament.
Like Friday’s win, the Cardinals used a quick start in the opening period to take control of the game, scoring three goals during the frame, then rode that momentum to the finish line, scoring five more down the stretch, to seal the victory.
Mae Olshansky would open the scoring in what was again an all-Cardinal first period, with a backhanded goal coming off assists from Kendall Wasik and Ciara Wall. Julia Masotta would follow her, as she would bury both the team’s second goal of the period and her second of the weekend. Sara Krauseneck, who assisted the prior Masotta goal with Su-An Cho, would then score her second goal of the weekend as well, off assists from Ivy Boric and Wasik, to give the group a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.
Again playing with a three-goal advantage in the second period, the Cardinals made sure to not come away from the frame empty handed, as they would net two more goals in the frame. Tatem Cheney would score her first goal of the year off assists Bridget Orr and Sierra Benjamin at the eight-minute mark before Benjamin would then assist Holly Schmelzer on the team's second goal of the period.
Riding a 5-0 lead into the third period, the Cardinals would shut the door down the stretch, scoring three more goals in their final 20-minutes of regular season play.
Just 38-seconds into the final period, Masotta would net her second goal of the game, assisted by Krauseneck and Boric, to give the team a 6-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, Mattie Norton would score her second goal of the weekend, this time assisted by Benjamin and Boric.
With under four minutes to play and already with a 7-0 lead, the Cardinals added one last goal to their regular-season total, as Wall would net the teams eighth goal of the game, coming off an assist from Aizah Thompson.
Goaltender Lilla Nease would cap off the shutout weekend in goal for the Cardinals with 12 saves in the win.
As the team's head into postseason play, several Cardinals have certainly established themselves as players to watch out for. Sara Krauseneck, who scored two goals this past weekend, heads to the conference tournament as the teams top goal scorer as well as the team’s point leader, with 17 goals, 19 assists and 36 pints. Benjamin who added three more assists to her total this past weekend, continues to cement herself as one of the team’s top facilitators, as she now has 23 assists on the season.
The goaltending combo of Ashley Dvais and Nease should be something to keep an eye on as well, as the backstop duo has a combined record of 22-2 and have posted a combined four shutouts on the season.
While the regular season has now come to a close for Plattsburgh State, the fun has just begun as the team will open the NEWHL tournament on Saturday at home, versus Canton. Even though Plattsburgh State is 9-0 all-time, 3-0 this season, versus Canton, the group will have to be sure not to look past the familiar foe, as they seek a deep tournament run.
