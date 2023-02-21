Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.