PLATTSBURGH — Playoffs? Playoffs.
It’s that time of year again for the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team, but they don’t need to be told twice. It’s a team that’s won four consecutive Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) titles, separated by the 2021-22 COVID season, and is riding a 15-game winning streak into the league’s annual postseason tournament, so it’s not unfathomable to say they’ve been ready for this moment for quite some time.
What helps their case even more is that when the Lady Cardinals captured the NEWHL crown a season ago, they were riding a very similar win-streak when they did it, going unbeaten in their last 17 games before the tournament. So, as the Cardinals approach this season’s postseason play this weekend, they’ll have both history and momentum underneath their wings.
The top-seeded Cardinals will open the tournament on Saturday, against the fourth-seeded Canton Kangaroos in the semifinal round of the NEWHL tournament. The Cardinals swept the Kangaroos during the regular season across three games and have never lost to the team since they began playing each other in 2019 (9-0). Even more important about these two teams’ history of play is that the Cardinals won both prior games against the Kangaroos at home, in the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, where Saturday’s game will take place.
The two NEWHL foes faced off most recently on Saturday, Feb. 11, where Plattsburgh State celebrated their Senior Day with a 4-1 win over Canton at home. In that game, graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck netted two goals to help lead the team to victory.
Krauseneck isn’t unfamiliar with leading the Cardinals offensive unit, as she paces the team in both points (36) and goals (17). She isn’t alone at the top of the leaderboard, however, as the Cardinals actually have four other players with double-digit goals: Julia Masotta and Mae Olshansky each have 14 goals while Ivy Boric and Nicole Unsworth each have netted 13 goals.
Plattsburgh State also leads the NEWHL and ranks second for all of Division-III in power-play percentage (.330).
Those goal-scoring units have benefited greatly from the facilitating of several Cardinals including Sierra Benjamin, who leads both the team and all of the NEWHL in assists, with 22. Ciara Wall comes in second on the team, with 20 assists, while Krauseneck trails closely with 19 assists.
On the defensive end of the ice, Plattsburgh State is anchored in goal by graduate student Ashley Davis, who has been stout in net as of late. Davis is currently 5-0 overall in goal, two of those games being shutouts, and owns a .967 save-percentage and averages just .65 goals-per-game. Backing up Nease is senior Lilla Nease, who saw a lot of the goaltending work during the midst of the regular season. Nease has a record of 17-2 with four shutouts, one coming against Canton on Friday, Jan. 20, and has a save percentage of .937 and averages 1.36 goals allowed per game.
Plattsburgh State has also been prolific on penalty kill chances this season, as they lead NEWHL in kill percentage (.903).
Head coach Kevin Houle is no stranger to postseason hockey either, as he has won four NEWHL titles and seven NCAA Division-III championships. Houle has been at the helm for 20 years at Plattsburgh State and carries a record of 472-56-26.
For the Kangaroos, who are making their first NEWHL tournament in the school’s history, they are led by first-year forward Danika Lalonde, who has 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists on the year. Iida Laitinen ranks second on the team in scoring, with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. The Kangaroos are protected by senior goaltender Sirena Alvarez, who boasts a .922 save percentage on 605 total saves, which was good for second in the NEWHL. Head coach Kalie Grant has led Canton to a 14-9-2 record during her first season behind the bench.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will move on to take on either No. 2 seed Cortland or No. 3 seed Oswego State in the NEWHL Championship game on Saturday, March 4. Being the top seed in the tournament, Plattsburgh State will have the chance to host the title game. However, if they take a loss this Saturday, the game would be hosted at the site of the highest-remaining seed.
Tickets to Saturday’s semifinal game will be $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages four and under; admission for current students at NEWHL schools with a valid student-ID will be free. Tickets are available for purchase online now at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com, or can be purchased in person at the Field House box office, which will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 518-564-4062.
