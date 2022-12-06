OSWEGO — Coming off a shutout loss to Cortland, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team rallied back Saturday afternoon to hold off Oswego State, 3-2, on the road.
It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, as the Cardinals gave up two power-play goals, one being a five-on-three goal for the Lakers. However, no matter the situation, a win is a win and this one even continued on a streak of 15-consecutive games for Plattsburgh with a victory over the Lakers.
Nicole Unsworth, who is a former All-American at the forward position, certainly played like one to help lead the Cardinals to the victory. Unsworth would score the first two of the Cardinals’s three goals in the contest. However, Mae Olshansky’s goal midway through the third period would prove to be the difference-maker in what was a down-to-the-wire NEWHL matchup.
Plattsburgh came into Saturday’s game looking to avoid back-to-back defeats, and they certainly came out with the intensity it was going to take to do so. In Friday’s loss to Cortland, the squad began the first period being outshot, 6-0; that wasn’t the case Saturday, as Plattsburgh opened the match with much more puck control, even outshooting Oswego in the period, 9-4.
The Cardinals would be rewarded with a first period score as Unsworth took a pass in traffic from Mattie Norton and Ivy Boric in traffic and slotted it right between Laker goaltender Lexi Levy’s legs, to take a 1-0 lead.
While the Cardinals were able to snatch an early lead, they found themselves in some hot water in the second period, when they went down two skaters due to penalty calls. With a five-on-three advantage, the Lakers made sure to capitalize, when Ashlyn McGrath poked in a rebound shot to even the score.
Both squads would stay knotted at one-goal-apiece for the remainder of the second period and over half of the third period, before Plattsburgh would finally get the Oswego defense to slip again. With under eight minutes to play in a tie-game, Unsworth would collect a missed Laker shot, take the puck down the ice and make a dazzling one-on-one move to score around Levy, giving the Cardinals a late advantage.
Plattsburgh wasn’t done either, as just over a minute later, Julia Masotta, who has already proven heroic more than once this season for the Cardinals, added to her resume of showing up in big moments, scoring off a redirected shot from Mae Olshansky.
With less than seven minutes to play and the Cardinals holding a two-goal advantage, things went into desperation mode for the Lakers. They would catch a break when Holly Schmeltzer would head to the sin-bin for an illegal cross-check. The Lakers again took advantage of being a skater up as Amanda Zenstein scored a late goal off an assist from Kensie Malone.
The Lakers didn’t appear to be done either, as the puck would stay deep into the Cardinal zone all the way until the final buzzer. However, after firing three last-ditch shots at the net, the Lakers would come up empty and the Cardinals would hold on for the narrow victory.
After snapping what was an eight-game win streak for the Lakers and avoiding two straight defeats, the Cardinals now rise to 9-2-0 overall, 7-1 in conference play, and retain their No. 4 Division III ranking. They’ll be looking to start a new winning streak in their contest, and it comes against a familiar opponent.
For their matchup, the Cardinals head to Norwich, Vt. for the Norwich East-West women’s hockey tournament, and they’ll open it up with a contest versus Elmira College. Both these teams saw each other already once this season, when the Cardinals defeated Elmira, 7-0, in the consolation round of the annual Cardinal-Panther Classic tournament on Nov. 27 in Plattsburgh.
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Oswego State 2
PSU 1 0 2 — 3
OSW 0 1 1 — 2
First Period- 1, PSU, Unsworth (Norton, Boric), 14:08.
Second Period- 2, OSW, McGrath (Zenstein, Schell), 1:25.
Third Period- 3, PSU, Unsworth, 12:28. 4, PSU, Masotta (Olshansky), 13:46. 5, OSW, Zenstein (Malone), 17:48.
Shots- PSU, 31-20.
Saves- Nease, PSU, 18. Levy, OSW, 28.
