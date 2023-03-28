PLATTSBURGH —The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference announces its Winter 2022-2023 Winter John J. Herbert All-Academic Award Recipients.
Below is a list of student-athletes named to the team, including any extracurricular activies, other sports or community activities that were provided to the Press-Republican.
AuSable Valley
Sara Richards (Basketball) — A multi-sport athlete, Sara has maintained a 97.12 average. She is the team captain of the softball team that previously won the Section VII title. She also was team captain of both the basketball and soccer, with the latter winning the state championship in 2021. Off the field she is a member of the Key Club and National Honor Society. Richards is also in the highly competitive “Visions Program” and is the Secretary of her class.
Timothy Lloyd (Swimming) — Tim was a member of the Varsity Boys Swim, where he went to the state championships for both individual events and relays. Lloyd is also a member of the AVCS golf team. He’s also the treasurer of the National Honors society, a member of Key Club, treasurer of Model UN, a part of the student council, French Club, Wind Ensemble and Co-President of the Jazz Ensemble where he earned All-State and All-County. Lloyd has notable accomplishments including completing a level six All-State Jazz solo on the trombone and earning the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award.
Beekmantown
Cooper Burdo (Hockey) — Cooper has been a member of the Beekmantown varsity hockey team since ninth grade while being named a team captain. He’s also been part of the football program until 11th grade, and the golf team. Off the ice, Cooper is a member of the National Honor Society, Upward Bound, Model UN, and the French Club. Cooper is a member of the student council and a Class officer. Being a member of the Boy/Girl Scouts, FFA, Drama Club, French Club and North Country Ballet, Cooper keeps himself busy at all times. He’s also been a referee of kids hockey for the past three winters and organized events for his class for the past school year.
Makayla Brown-Hemingway (Cheerleading) — Makayla has been a team captain for the varsity cheerleading in football, basketball and competition beginning in 10th grade. When not competing, Makayla is part of Model UN and the National Honor Society. At all times, especially at home, she watches and takes care of her younger brother, while being an Assistant Student Director for the Beeksquad. Taking Spanish since 7th grade, Makayla has been a part of the band, chorus and Drama clubs. If you’ve been to Airborne Speedway, you’ve likely heard her voice as she’s sung the National Anthem at the track since 9th grade. Since 2022, Makayla has dedicated time to a youth gym everyday during the summer, and during her study hall she’s gone to the nurses’ office to help the nurse not be overwhelmed.
Lake Placid
Andrew Scanio (Nordic) — Andrew has been a member of the cross country running, nordic skiing and outdoor track since 9th grade. He’s a member of the NYSEF Junior Race Team for nordic skiing. A 2022 NYSPHSAA Nordic Skiing State Champion, Andrew was also a 2021 NYSSRA Nordic Skiing State Champion. He’s been crowned Section VII individual Nordic champion three times (‘21, ‘22 and ‘23) and placed in the top 10 twice at the NYSPHSAA Class D Cross Country State Championships twice (‘21 and ‘22). Andrew has been Section 7 Class D cross country champion twice (‘21 and ‘22). A member of the National Honors Society since 11th grade, Andrew has been a part of the Drama Club since 9th grade. He’s also a part of the Concert Band, Jazz Band, Chorus and Select Ensemble.
Bailey Smith (Basketball) — A three sport athlete in basketball, tennis and volleyball, Bailey was named most improved in volleyball. Winner of the Clarkson University Book award, she is also a member of the Service Club and National Honor Society. Bailey has tutored and participated in many STEM programs across the country.
Moriah
Brady Olcott (Basketball) — A two sport athlete in basketball and football, Brady is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Jayde Trow (Basketball) —Jayde has been an active member of the basketball team and is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Northern Adirondack
Brady Boulrice (Basketball) — A three sport athlete, Brady has been named team captain in all three: soccer, basketball and baseball. He’s been a part of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society since 11th grade, while holding the position of Treasurer in both. Brady has been a part of Student Council and his Class Treasurer since 9th grade. A member of the Key Club since 9th grade, Brady was treasurer for both his 10th and 12th grade years. He’s been a part of the High Honor roll from 9th to 12th grades and a HOBY Conference Ambassador in the 10th grade.
MacKenna LaBarge (Basketball) — MacKenna is a three sport athlete in soccer, basketball and softball. Playing all since 9th grade, she was a NSL Division II 1st team All-Star in 11th and 12 grade. MacKenna was a CVAC honorable mention in basketball in 11th grade and in softball she was a Division II 2nd team All-Star in 10th grade and an honorable mention in 11th. A member of the National Honor Society, MacKenna is a part of the Math Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Yearbook club, where she is Co-Editor) and the Basketball Club, where she serves as Vice President. MacKenna has been a part of the High Honor Roll since 9th grade.
Northeastern Clinton
Thor Frostick (Bowling) — Named captain of the Cross Country team, Thor is Co-Secretary General of the North Country Model UN. A member of the National Honor Society, Thor was accepted into Rochester Institute of Technology.
Alexa Turner (Basketball) — A first team NSL Division I All-Star, Alexa is a member of the National Honor Society.
Peru
Rachel Madore (Hockey) — A three sport athlete in volleyball, hockey and softball, Rachel keeps herself busy with other sports such as Club Volleyball and Travel Hockey. When she’s not competing, Rachel is a part of Clinton County Youth Court, Student Council, Class Council, Yearbook Club, Varsity Club, the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. After graduating from Peru, Rachel plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to study Criminal Justice and Sociology. She also plans to continue her career in volleyball.
Zachary O’Connell (Hockey) — Zach is a three sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball. A member of Travel Baseball, Zach is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Zach plans to attend SUNY Brockport to study Sports Management and Psychology, while also continuing to play baseball.
Plattsburgh
Cali Fitzwater (Basketball) — Cali is a team captain in the three sports she plays: volleyball, basketball and softball. Off the playing field, she is a member of the National Honors Society, serving as Co-President, Math Cultural Club and the Student Association President.
Gavyn Mitchell (Hockey) — Gavyn is a two sport athlete competing in hockey and lacrosse for the Hornets.
Saranac
Ethan Barnes (Hockey) — A captain his senior year for hockey, Ethan has played the sport since 9th grade. He’s been a part of the baseball team since 10th grade, and played varsity soccer his junior year. A member of the High Honor Roll since 9th grade, Ethan has been a part of the National Honor Society since 11th grade, serving as president his senior year. He’s also been a part of Key Club since 9th grade, serving as Treasurer both of his junior and senior years. Ethan received recognition from the College Board National Rural/Small Town Association.
Kaelyn Fay (Basketball) — Kaelyn has been a member of the varsity cross country team since 8th grade and was awarded the Sportsmanship award for the 2022 season. Kaelyn has been a part of the varsity outdoor track team since 7th grade and played on the varsity basketball team since her junior year. A member of the National Honor Society since 11th grade, she has been a part of the Outdoor club for the same time. Kaelyn is a member of the High Honor Roll and has been a member of the girl scouts since before kindergarten.
Saranac Lake
Mitchell Ellsworth (Indoor Track) — Mitchell is President of the National Honor Society, Senior Class and Key Club. He was also a captain for the Indoor Track team. Mitchell was the Section 7 Indoor Shot Put Champion and named NYSPHSAA Indoor Track Sportsmanship winner. In his spare time, Mitchell runs a food pantry in Bloomingdale.
Brooklyn Shumway (Hockey) — Named Valedictorian, Brooklyn was an assistant captain on the hockey team. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and is the Social Media Coordinator. Brooklyn is also the 1st Chair Alto Saxophonist for Concert Band and the All County Music Festival.
Seton Catholic
Jacqueline Rock-Perez (Basketball) — A three sport athlete, Jacqueline has been a part of the soccer and basketball teams since 9th grade, and a member of the track team since 10th grade. She has been a part of the National Honor Society since 10th grade and Model UN for her 9th, 11th and 12th grade years. A member of the student council her freshman and senior years, Jacqueline has been a Faith Ambassador since 10th grade.
Ashton Guay (Basketball) — Ashton has been a part of the soccer, basketball and track teams since 9th grade. He’s also been a part of the student council his senior year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.