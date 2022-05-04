The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has announced its scholar athletes from the Winter 2021-22 season.
Bolton- Ila Hubert, Andrew Johnson
Boquet Valley- Aiden Lobdell, Abbey Schwoebel
Chazy- Zane Stevens, Kassidy Turek
Crown Point- Cameron Waldorf, Abagale LaMotte
Indian Lake- Garrett Hutchins, Marilla Liddle
Johnsburg- Rodney Wolfe, Charlize Bernard
Keene- Henry Becker, Megan Quinn
Long Lake- Nathan Hosley, Annalise Penrose
Schroon Lake- Christian Gratto, Hailee Emmert
Seton Catholic- Alex Coupal, Allisyn Johnston
Wells- Raymond Msimanga, Lilianna Wright
Willsboro- Everett Cassavaugh, Mallory Arnold
Newcomb- Josh Armstrong
