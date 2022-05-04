MVACScholarAthletes

The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has announced its scholar athletes from the Winter 2021-22 season.

Bolton- Ila Hubert, Andrew Johnson

Boquet Valley- Aiden Lobdell, Abbey Schwoebel

Chazy- Zane Stevens, Kassidy Turek

Crown Point- Cameron Waldorf, Abagale LaMotte

Indian Lake- Garrett Hutchins, Marilla Liddle

Johnsburg- Rodney Wolfe, Charlize Bernard

Keene- Henry Becker, Megan Quinn

Long Lake- Nathan Hosley, Annalise Penrose

Schroon Lake- Christian Gratto, Hailee Emmert

Seton Catholic- Alex Coupal, Allisyn Johnston

Wells- Raymond Msimanga, Lilianna Wright

Willsboro- Everett Cassavaugh, Mallory Arnold

Newcomb- Josh Armstrong

