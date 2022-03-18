Winter 2021-22 CVAC John J. Herbert All-Academic Team Announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference John J. Herbert All-Academic Team for the Winter 2021-22 season has been announced.
Below is a list of all student-athletes included in the team, including any extracurricular activities, community activities or other academic accomplishments.
AuSable Valley
Shea Durgan (basketball) - Durgan has been active in soccer, softball and volleyball for the Patriots. She is also the vice president of her class, S.A.D.D, and the SkillsUSA committee at CV-Tec. Also, she is a volunteer for her community, including the “Halloween in the Forks” activities as well as working concession stands for sporting events.
Ted Bruno (swimming) - Bruno is also a member of the Patriots’ baseball team, as well as being a member of the Student Council, Key Club and the vice president of the National Honor Society at AuSable Valley.
Beekmantown
Hailey Williams (basketball) - As well as soccer and tennis, Williams is also a member of the National Honor Society, Model United Nations. She is also a distinguished student, making the High Honor Roll, taking AP and college level courses, as well as being a Scholar Athlete Award Winner. She also has recognition as a Tri-Athlete Award Winner, and partakes in the Varsity Club and peer connecting.
Rocco Golden (air rifle) - Golden is also a member of the Eagles’ soccer team. He is also a High Honor Roll student, enrolled in AP and college level classes, and received the Leadership Award from Clarkson University. Golden also participates in band, receiving all-state honors, and in Model United Nations.
Lake Placid
Darianna Patterson (hockey) - Patterson also participates in the soccer and softball teams for the Blue Bombers, as well as being the co-captain and honorable mention for the SLP hockey team. She is also inducted into the National Honor Society.
Tanner Foley (hockey) - Foley partakes in soccer, golf, band, chorus and drama club as well as hockey. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Moriah
Alexis Snyder (basketball) - Along with basketball, Snyder is a member of the National Honor Society and is a New Visions student.
William Rohrer (basketball) - Rohrer is an active member of the Vikings basketball team.
Northern Adirondack
Abigail Peryea (basketball) - Peryea, aside from being a standout on the Bobcat basketball team, is the class president, Math Honor Society President, National Honor Society member, and is the salutatorian of her class.
Dalton Murphy (basketball) - Murphy has been a member of the Bobcat basketball and soccer teams for all four years of high school, and has joined the baseball team for his senior year. He also posts honor roll grades.
Northeastern Clinton
Audrianna Hollister (basketball) - Hollister is a member of the National Honor Society at NCCS. She’s also received the CVAC Scholar Athlete Award, the St. Lawrence Augsburg Award, the MVP Award for the Muggsy Tournament, and has been named an all-star. She is also a CFES Brilliant Pathways mentor.
Darren Dubois (basketball) - Dubois, aside from being a standout basketball player, is also a member of the National Honor Society, is a CFES Brilliant Pathways mentor and is the secretary of his senior class.
Peru
Kathryn Bowman (bowling) - Bowman, a standout Nighthawk bowler, who is committed to the University of Nebraska on a bowling scholarship, also partakes in the Model UN, National Honor Society and is the Class of 2022 Valedictorian.
Wyatt Premore (basketball) - Premore participates in soccer and baseball as well as basketball, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Plattsburgh High
Rebeccah Courson (hockey)- Coursen is also a member of the Hornets' soccer and tennis teams, as well as being involved with College for Every Student, Key Club, Multi-Cultural Club, Peer Mentoring Club, Varsity Club, Chorus and NYSSMA. Also, she is her class secretary, a team captain for hockey and a National Honor Society Co-Officer.
Colin Golden (basketball)- Aside from basketball, Golden is a captain of the football and baseball teams for the Hornets. He is also a member of Amnesty International, College for Every Student, Multi-Cultural Club, Model UN, National Honor Society, Peer Mentoring Club and band. He’s also taken on many leadership roles, such as being the Key Club treasurer, Spanish Club Vice-President and Student Association Treasurer.
Saranac
Justin Wing (basketball) - Wing is an active member of the Chiefs’ basketball team, but is also a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Yearbook Club and Multi-Cultural Club at Saranac.
Lexie Denis (basketball) - Denis is a cross country and track athlete for the Chiefs as well, but is also her class president, National Honor Society president, Student Council Vice President, and a member of the Key Club, Drama Club, chorus and band.
Saranac Lake
Sydney Dann (hockey) - Dann has been a three-sport athlete for all four years of high school, and is also a class officer and a member of the National Honor Society, Women’s Ensemble and Key Club.
Nate McCarthy (basketball) - In school, McCarthy is a class officer and a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Student Council. In his community, he is a youth basketball and baseball coach and is a community lunchbox volunteer.
Seton Catholic
Faline Yang (indoor track) - Yang is also a member of the cross country and outdoor track teams for the Knights. She’s also involved with the student council, being president her senior year, as well as being inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year. She has also been involved with the Faith Ambassadors for all four years.
Ticonderoga
Laura Zelinski (basketball) - Zelinski is a multi-sport athlete, youth sports referee and a member of the Class Executive Board, Key Club, Art Club and National Honor Society. She also held a part-time job during the sports seasons.
Owen Stonitsch (basketball) - Stonitsch is also a multi-sports athlete, including a team captain and CVAC baseball all-star. He also participates in the jazz band at Ticonderoga and has been inducted into the National Honor Society.
