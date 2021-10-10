Willsboro's Ford makes history, helps Warriors beat Seton

PLATTSBURGH — Jenna Ford accomplished a milestone on Saturday that will put her in the record books forever.
Even better, she helped her squad capture a thrilling 4-3 victory over Seton Catholic in the teams’ second annual Kick for the Cure game, which raised money for the fight against cancer and the FitzPatrick Cancer Center at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Ford finished with a hat trick, and her second goal, which was the 150th of her career, put her at the top of the all-time Section VII girls soccer goal list.
It broke a tie with Helen Grioux of Chazy and her mark of 149.
“It was really exciting for all of us,” Ford said. “When it happened, everyone came running over and joined me to celebrate. At the end of the day, it’s not just my accomplishment. None of this happens without my teammates.”
Lexi Nolette also scored a goal for the Warriors, and Madyson Whalen (2) and Lison Becam accounted for the Knights’ tallies.
Ford’s hat-trick goal turned out to be the game-winner, as she buried a direct kick from 30 yards out with just under 15 minutes remaining in regulation to break a 3-all stalemate.
Whalen dug Seton Catholic out of a two-goal deficit the Knights started the second half with when she scored at the 18:23 and 23:13 marks of the second half.
Becam assisted on both of Whalen’s goals, which featured a rocket of a shot on the game-tying marker.
“Down 3-1, it’s huge to be able to come back from that,” Knights coach Ariel Masten said. “It was impressive for the young team that we have, and we worked as a team for the whole 80 minutes. We have yet to do that this season, and that made us successful in this game.”
Nolette opened scoring when she took a feed from Ford and buried it with 12:36 gone in the first half.
Ford then scored her first goal 15 seconds before the midway mark of the first half, but Seton Catholic stayed in the game thanks to Becam putting the Knights on the board with 26:05 elapsed in regulation.
“In the first week of the season, I told them our motto would be to hold fast and stay true,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “That’s what’s in our locker room, and that’s what we try and bring to the field. We know we are going to be in situations where there is adversity, and this was one of them. They are just a resilient group, and I can’t credit them enough.”
Jenna Ford took the reins as the goal-scoring leader at the 31:45 mark of the first half.
She was presented with a plaque and flowers by her father, and the game ball was not put back into play. Instead, it will be kept as a keepsake for the Ford family.
“It makes it so much better that her goals, including the one that broke the record, helped the team win a big game,” Chris Ford said. “We knew it was a big game for playoff seeding. They are a D school, we just tied a C school and our only loss is to a B school. We wanted to make a statement to try and make our case for the top seed.”
Abby Bruno made eight saves to anchor the Warriors’ defense and secure the win, while Allisyn Johnston turned away five shots for Seton Catholic.
“Even though we lost, the pieces are falling together,” Masten said. “I told the girls after the game that this is how it feels to be successful. Hopefully now they understand what this feels like and can replicate it.”
Both teams felt plenty of positivity throughout and after the game since the match was successful in raising over $1,400 in the spirit of Kick for the Cure.
The two teams wore special pink and black uniforms and dedicated the game to Willsboro’s Tekla Fine-Lease's grandmother Rose Fine.
“We all look forward to this game,” Jenna Ford said. “It’s something a little extra special. We dedicated it to Tekla’s grandmother this year, so that made it even better, and at the end of the day, we are playing for something bigger than soccer.”
Willsboro 4, Seton Catholic 3
WCS 3 1 — 4
SCC 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, WCS, Nolette (Ford), 12:36. 2, WCS, Ford, 19:45. 3, SCC, Becam (Whalen), 26:05. 4, WCS, Ford, 31:45.
Second half- 5, SCC, Whalen (Becam), 18:23. 6, SCC, Whalen (Becam), 23:13. 7, WCS, Ford, 25:15.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 11-9.
Saves- Bruno, WCS, 8. Johnston, SCC, 5.
