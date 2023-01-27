NORTH CREEK — The halves mirrored themselves as the Warriors pulled away from the Irish, winning 40-24, Tuesday.
The scoring itself was the exact same over both halves of play. Willsboro took a 20-12 lead into the break and expanded that lead to 16 by the end of the game. Johnsburg/Minerva struggled to get its offense going and were flustered by the Warrior defense all game.
It was almost a one woman wrecking crew for Willsboro. Mallory Arnold was unstoppable with a game high 24 points. She mixed the game up with play from inside and out, making all of the team’s three pointers.
Mackenzie Mulligan fought hard all game, leading her team with 11 points. This included one of the Irish’s two three pointers.
—
Willsboro 40, Johnsburg/Minerva 24
WCS (40)
Le. Nolette 0-1-1, Arnold 6-3-24, La. Nolette 0–0-0, Benway, 1-1-3, Crowingshield 0-0-0, Martin 1-1-3, Belzile 1-3-5, Harrison 2-0-4. TOTALS: 14-9-40
J/M (24)
Mulligan 4-0-11, SanAntonio 0-0-0, Nukaew 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, O’Hara 2-0-4, Noel 3-0-6, Batha 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-3. TOTALS: 11-0-24
Halftime- Willsboro, 20-12
3 point goals- Willsboro (3), Arnold. J/M (2) Mulligan, Williams.
NAC 41
Seton Catholic 24
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats and Knights had a battle on their hands. Gradually, NAC would pull away in the third to win the contest, 41-24.
The first half was a defensive struggle for both teams as offenses couldn’t find their rhythm to get it going. Seton Catholic’s Keagen Briggs said the first half was some of the best defense his team has played all year.
The Knights took a 15-14 lead into the break and held the lead in the third before the Bobcats would take over.
“Seton held on to a 19-18 advantage half way through the 3rd,” Briggs said. “NAC worked really hard in the remaining 12 minutes of the game to get on the boards, into the paint ,and get good looks around the hoop.”
Abby Peryea spearheaded the NAC comeback, leading her team with 17 points. Mackenna LaBarge was second on the squad with eight points.
Madyson Whalen fought to keep her team in the game with a team high eight points.
—
Northern Adirondack 41, Seton Catholic 24
NAC (41)
Labarge 3-2-8, M. Peryea 0-0-0, Moore 3-0-6, McDonald 1-0-2, I Gilmore 3-0-6, H Gilmore 0-0-0, Charland 1-0-2, A. Peryea 6-4-17, Hatch 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-6-41
SC (24)
Hughes 1-1-3, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 4-0-8, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 2-1-3, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Conti 2-0-5, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 1-1-3. TOTALS: 10-3-24
Halftime- Seton, 15-14
3 point goals- Seton (1) Conti, NAC (1) Peryea
BOYS
AuSable Valley 60
Boquet Valley 45
WESTPORT — The Griffins came out sluggish and could never recover, losing to the Patriots, 60-45, Tuesday.
It wasn’t a pretty first quarter for Boquet Valley as AuSable Valley roared to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. The Patriots forced many turnovers and played unselfish offense, finding the open man.
Both teams were even from behind the arc as the teams netted eight each.
Korvin Dixon was again the man in the middle, as he was fed the ball often inside for the easy bucket. He led AVCS with 17 points. Carson Garcia and Marcus Brown were sharpshooters making three 3-pointers for nine points each.
The Griffins were led by Jackson Hooper who led the team with 15 points. Carson Leibeck added nine.
“We came out flat and turned the ball over too much in the 1st quarter which led to Ausable leading 20-8 after the first,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. “We did a better job after the 1st and played fairly even basketball the remainder of the game. We’ll learn from this loss and move forward.”
—
AuSable Valley 60, Boquet Valley 45
AVCS (60)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 2-2-6, Kor. Dixon 7-1-17, Laundree 3-0-8, Garcia 3-3-9, H. Bombard 3-0-7, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-9, Murphy 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-6-60
BV (45)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 7-0-15, Burdo 2-2-6, Liberi 0-0-0, Gay 1-1-4, Leibeck 3-0-9, Rice 2-0-5,
Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-45
Halftime- AVCS, 30-23
3 point goals- Boquet Valley 8, Ausable Valley 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.