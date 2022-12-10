PLATTSBURGH — Emily Mitchel put on a show with a 209-169-181=559 series as the Warriors girls defeated the Chiefs 3-1, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Mitchell was assisted by other top performers from Willsboro as Autumn Phinney bowled 159-126-132=447 series and Taylor Colegrove went 120-136-137=393.
Saranac didn’t disappoint in their performance either. Kennedy Paynter led her team with 199-155-140=494. Teammates Sunnie Laundry and Mya Marsico bowled 113-145=348 and 109-144=347, respectively.
On the boy’s side, Saranac forfeited.
Both schools return to action Monday at the North Bowl Lanes.
Willsboro faces off against AuSable Valley, while Saranac competes against Peru.
Both matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
—
Willsboro 3, Saranac 1
SCS- Paynter 199-155-140=494, Laundry 113-145=348, Marsico 109-144=347.
WCS- Mitchell 209-169-181=559, Phinney 159-126-132=417, Colegrove 120-136-137=393.
