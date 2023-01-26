SCHROON LAKE — After a slow start, the Wildcats improved to 10-1 as they defeated the Cardinals, 58-36.
The slow start was contributed to Schroon Lake trying to find its rhythm to establish the game plan to get things going. Once they got into rhythm it was no looking back as Fort Ann had no answer for the Wildcats as they pulled away.
Cobrin Baker led Schroon Lake with a game high 22 points, finding a rhythm for the offense to flow through him. Wildcats head coach Lee Silvernail said the guard did an excellent job moving the ball around to find scoring opportunities.
Isaiah Pelkey added 12 points but his biggest effort may have been on the defensive end.
“Isaiah Pelkey controlled the pace of play on both ends by creating turnovers that led to transition baskets on the other end,” Silvernail said.
Calon Sutliff led Fort Ann with 15 points, making four of the team’s five three-pointers.
—
Schroon Lake 58, Fort Ann 36
FA (36)
Lunt 0-0-0, Hernandez 4-0-8, Brown2-0-5, Stranahan 1-0-2, Cutter 0-0-0, Corp 0, Sutliff 5-1-15,
Stowhas 2-2-6.TOTALS: 14-3-36
SLCS (58)
N. Melville 1-0-2, Hartwell 2-0-6, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 5-0-12, Phillips 0-0-0, Baker 10-2-22, Brown 6-0-12, J. Melville 0-0-0, Wasif 2-0-4. TOTALS: 26-2-58
Halftime- SLCS, 30-16
3 point goals- FA (5) Sutliff 4, Brown. SLCS (4) Pelkey 2, Hartwell 2
KEENE 49
CROWN POINT 45
KEENE VALLEY — It was a battle between the Beavers and Panthers, with Keene holding on to win, 49-45, in a contest for second place in the MVAC.
Crown Point pulled out all stops to keep the game close, including making six three-pointers but Keene was able to keep them at bay. A key stop, or bucket, from the Beavers proved to be the answer to any run the Panthers found themselves on to stymie momentum.
The game was close through the entire contest with a halftime difference of six, as both teams gave their all to come home with the win. It wouldn’t be until the final minute that the win was secured for Keene.
The Beavers were led by Vann Morelli, who had 16 points. Landon Lopez added 10 points off the bench.
Trevor Harris continued with his strong play with a game high of 18 points to lead the Panthers. Cole Potter aided the effort with 10 points.
—
Keene 49, Crown Point 45
CP (45)
Potter 4-0-10, Pertak 1-0-2, Stone 4-0-10, Beeman 1-0-2, Harris 6-4-18, Russell 0-0-0, Woods 1-0-3. TOTALS: 17-4-45
KCS (49)
Caito 0-0-0, Harmen 0-0-0, Morrelli 7-1-16, Cooper 0-0-0, Sprague 1-4-6, Robjent 3-0-7, Lopez 4-2-10, Jacobson 4-2-10. TOTALS: 17-9-49
Halftime- Keene, 27-21
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Potter 2, Stone 2, Harris 2 Keene (2) Morrelli Robjent
BOLTON 57
LAKE PLACID 31
LAKE PLACID — Jaxon Egloff was on fire against the Blue Bombers, as he led the Eagles with 31 points. Bolton would defeat Lake Placid, 57-31.
Egloff couldn’t be touched when it came to the three-pointer, as he made eight of the Eagles nine. The night truly belonged to him.
Along with Egloff’s 31, Bolton was led by Jace Hubert who added 13 points, who made the ninth three.
PJ Colby led Lake Placid with 11 points with Seb Cecunjanin chipping in with eight.
—
Bolton 57, Lake Placid 31
BCS (57)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 11-1-31, Hubert 4-4-13, Eager 1-3-5, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Hexis 0-0-0, Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 1-0-2, Foy 2-0-4. TOTALS: 20-8-57
LP (31)
Colby 5-0-11, Cecunjanin 1-2-8, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne1-0-2, Wright 0-0-0, Jordon 2-0-4, Wood 2-0-4. TOTALS: 14-0-31
Halftime- Bolton, 28-21
3 point goals- Bolton (9) Egloff 8, Hubert 1. Lake Placid (3) Colby 1, Cecunjanin 2
WILLSBORO 52
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 29
WILLSBORO — The Warriors used an explosive second quarter to pull away from the Irish, 52-29.
With only a one point lead heading into the second quarter, Willsboro would go on a 17-2 run to push the lead to 16 entering the break. After that it was smooth sailing for the host.
Avery Lee led the charge with 15 of his game high 24 points in the second quarter. He added seven rebounds and five assists.
Harvey Merrill had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Parker Aubin scored his first career varsity points with 6.
Johnsburg/Minerva’s Rodney Wolfe was a force inside with a team high 17 points.
—
Willsboro 52, Johnsburg/Minerva 29
J/M (29)
Fish 3-0-2, Van Ness 0-0-0, Freeborn 0-0-0, Galle 1-1-3, Olden 0-0-0, Vandewalker 1-1-3,
Sears 0-0-0, Wolfe 8-1-17, Griffey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-3-29
WCS (52)
Merrill 6-1-17, Lee 6-4-24, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 2-0-5, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0,
Aubin 3-0-6. TOTALS: 21-1-52
Halftime- Willsboro, 26-10
3 point goals- Willsboro (9) Merrill 4, Lee 4, Crowningshield
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 62
BOLTON 41
WESTPORT — Ella Lobdell stole the show with a game high 24 points as the Griffins topped the Eagles, 62-41
Boquet Valley roared out to a 10 point lead at half, and never looked back. The lead would push to 20 points by the end of the game as the Griffins couldn’t miss and Bolton couldn’t keep up.
It was also second chance points that proved to be the deciding factor. Boquet Valley used its size to shut out the Eagles. Abbey Schwoebel made her presence known with six rebounds and seven assists.
She was additionally second on the team in scoring with 15 points.
The duo of Jadynn Egloff and Jane Pfau did all they could to keep it close. Egloff led Bolton with 15 points while Pfau was sharp from deep, scoring all of her 12 points from behind the line.
—
Bouquet Valley 62, Bolton 41
BCS (41)
Egloff 7-1-15, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 4-0-12, LeBreque 0-0-0, Huck 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Moskov 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-41
BV (62)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 3-0-6, Schwoebel 6-3-15, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Lobdell 10-1-24, Bisselle 3-0-7, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 1-0-2, Caputo 4-0-8. TOTALS: 27-4-62
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 31-21
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Pfau 4, Bouquet (4) Lobdell 3, Bisselle
AuSable Valley 41
Peru 29
PERU — The Patriots used an aggressive style of play to frustrate the Nighthawks, defeating the host 41-29
Peru found itself out of position at times as it tried to contain the transition offense AVCS deployed. It would prove to be the downfall as the Patriots kept a double-digit lead through most of the game.
Lilley Keyser led AVCS with a game high 17 points and was aided by teammate Brooklyn Douglass who added 12.
“Lilley Keyser is a great player, she is fast and difficult to guard,” Nighthawks coach Brittany Marshall said.
Peru was led by Reese Duprey who had a team high 16 points.
“Reese Duprey continues to prove herself in the paint,” Marshall said. “Although she was guarded very tough, she still found her way to the basket.”
“Tonight was a tough loss — as a young team, we have to continue to keep our heads high, learn from the losses and keep improving.”
—
AuSable Valley 41, Peru 29
AVCS (41)
Richards 1-0-3, Hickey 1-0-3, Keyser 7-2-17, Lincoln 0-0-0, Douglass 4-4-12, Hicha 2-0-4, Depo 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-6-41
PCS (29)
D. Snider 0-1-1, L Prescott 0-2-2, Z. Snider 0-1-1, B. Berry 0-0-0, R. Duprey 5-6-16, V. Lawyer 1-2-5, N. Gushlaw-Mirville 0-0-0, M. Corral 0-0-0, E. St. Denis 1-0-2, A. Brousseau 0-2-2. TOTALS: 7-14-29
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 24-10
3 point goals- Peru (1); Lawyer. Ausable (3); Richards, Hickey, Keyser
PLATTSBURGH 49
SCHROON LAKE 31
SCHROON LAKE — Cora Long and Isabel DeTulleo were sharpshooters as the Hornets pulled away from the Wildcats, winning 49-31
DeTulleo and Long combined to shoot five of their team’s six while leading the team in scoring with a combined 19 points. It was a complete team effort as Long’s 10 were the game high in points.
Schroon Lake’s head coach Jeff Cutting said it was the size and speed that wore his team down.
“Our girls stuck with them for three quarters, down 8 going into the 4th,” he said. “However, their speed and size, along with a couple key injuries to our team, wore us down at the end.”
Dakotah Cutting led the Wildcats with nine points.
“Coach Mazzella does a great job with his team,” Jeff Cutting said. “We have had some fun, fast paced games the last couple of years.”
—
Plattsburgh 49, Schroon Lake 31
PHS (49)
Hewson 1-0-2, Long 4-0-10, Gorham 3-1-7, Hemmingway 2-0-5, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Batnelli 7-1-15, Barcomb 0-1-1, Detulleo 3-0-9. TOTALS: 20-3-49
SLCS (31)
D.Cutting 2-2-6, K. Cutting 1-0-3, Baker 3-1-8, Mieras 2-0-5, Shaughnessy 2-0-4, Arnold 2-1-5, Hartwell 0-0-0, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-31
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 22-17
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (6) Long 2, Hemmingway, Detulleo 3. SLCS (3) K. Cutting, Mieras, Baker
