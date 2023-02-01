SCHROON LAKE — The first place Wildcats continued their stretch of dominant play Tuesday night, as the group took down Section 2’s Hartford Tanagers, 61-26. Corbin Baker’s 26 points and Isiah Pelkey’s nine points led the way as Schroon Lake improved their record to 12-1; still undefeated in non-conference play.
“Isiah Pelkey controlled the pace of play on both ends and did a great job distributing the ball tonight. He is the leader of our team and his unselfishness is contagious; when he is playing well good things are happening on the court,” said Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail. “Corbin continues to play well around the basket and has carried the bulk of the scoring for us lately.”
Hartford’s Raymond Harrington led his team with nine points and Nate Fiske followed with seven, however, after the group fell behind at halftime, 34-12, they couldn’t generate enough offense to fuel a comeback and suffered the road defeat.
“Give credit to Hartford; they are a tall and athletic team and a tough Section 2 opponent,” added Silvernail.
—
Schroon Lake 61, Hartford 26
Hartford (26)
Harrington 4-0-9, Gauthier 1-0-2, Fiske 2-3-7, J. Baker 1-0-2, Wells 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-3-26.
Schroon Lake (61)
Melville 2-0-4, Hartwell 2-0-6, Hart 2-0-5, Pelkey 4-0-9, Phillips 1-0-2, Baker 12-2-26, Brown 1-0-3, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 1-0-2. TOTALS: 27-2-61.
Halftime- SLCS, 34-12.
3-point field goals- Hartford (1) Harrington. Schroon Lake (4) Hartwell 2, Hart, Pelkey.
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 61
Hartford 41
SCHROON LAKE — After the boys took care of business versus the Tanagers in their contest, the Wildcat girls were next up and they delivered. Dakotah Cutting would score a team high 26 points as the Wildcats would claim a 20-point victory over the Tangers at home, 61-41.
D. Cutting scored 20 of her 26 in the first half, and also poured on 13 rebounds to notch herself a double-double; Brittany Mieras would also prove valuable on the glass, grabbing 10 boards to go with 6 assists. Allison Baker would follow her Wildcat teammate in points, with 12, as the entire team put together a superb offensive performance.
While Hartford outshot Schroon Lake from long range, making three, three-pointers to their zero, the team failed to create enough offense inside the three-point line to crack through the Schroon Lake defenses, as the team would take the road loss.
—
Schroon Lake 61, Hartford 41
Hartford (41)
Nadeau 2-0-4, Severance 0-0-0, Dunda 4-0-8, Wade 1-5-7, Liebig 2-0-4, Johnson 3-3-11,
Fish 1-0-3, Lindridge 1-2-4. TOTALS: 14-10-41.
Schroon Lake (61)
D. Cutting 11-4-26, Timmer 2-0-4, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-2, K. Cutting 3-0-6, Baker 5-2-12, Mieras 1-0-2, Shaughnessy 4-1-9, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-9-61.
Halftime- SLCS, 38-15.
3-point field goals- Hartford (3) Johnson 3, Fish.
Chazy 45
Lake Placid 43
LAKE PLACID — After leading by just one point at halftime, the Eagles were able to hold on to their slim margin down the stretch to secure a narrow, two-point victory over the Blue Bombers on the road, 45-43.
Chazy came out strong in the first quarter on both ends, posting 11 points of offense while holding Lake Placid to just six. However, in the second quarter Lake Placid would begin to pushback, trimming their deficit to just one point at the half, trailing 18-17. Chazy would again outscore Lake Placid in the third quarter, 11-9, resulting in a three-point advantage heading into the final frame.
While the Eagles would be outscored, 17-16, in the fourth quarter, they would still outlast the Blue Bombers to secure the win.
It was a contest that certainly saw no shortage of shooting, as both teams combined to make 10, three-point field goals in the game. Carly LaPierre led the Eagles in scoring overall posting 19 points; Nadia Phillip would lead the Blue Bombers with 17 points.
—
Chazy 45, Lake Placid 43
Chazy (45)
LaPierre 9-1-19, Howell 3-0-9, Turck 4-0-9, Samathag 2-0-6, Kennedy 1-0-2, Langois 0-0-0, Kaelyn 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-1-45.
Lake Placid (43)
Phillip 5-5-17, Coursen 4-0-10, Crawford 4-0-8, Jordan 3-0-6, Marvin 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-4-43.
Halftime- CCRS, 18-17.
3-point field goals- Chazy (6) Howell 3, Samathag 2, Turck. Lake Placid (4) Phillip 2, Coursen 2.
FRIDAY 1/27
Franklin Academy 49
Northern Adirondack 42
MALONE — The Bobcats took a tough non-conference loss on the road this past Friday, as they dropped a contest in Malone to the Huskies, 49-42. While the Bobcats may have only trailed by just one-point at the end of the first half, the group stumbled down the stretch, suffering the seven-point loss.
Even in the loss, Abby Peryea still had a strong game for the Bobcats, recording 18 points, respectively; Isabella Gilmore would follow her in points, with 10.
For Franklin Academy, six different girls would record at least one point in the win, however, it was their three-point shooting that inevitably made the difference, as the team connected on seven shots from long-range compared to Northern Adirondack taking a goose egg in the category.
—
Franklin Academy 49, Northern Adirondack 42
Northern Adirondack (42)
M. LaBarge 1-3-5, A. Moore 1-1-3, A. McDonald 0-0-0, I. Gilmore 5-0-10, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 2-2-6, A. Peryea 7-4-18. TOTALS: 16-10-42.
Franklin Academy (49)
Sosa 0-0-0, King 4-0-8, Lillock 2-0-4, LaBelle 2-2-8, McCardle 5 -0-14, Lillock 3-2-9, Roberts 2-2-6, Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-6-49.
Halftime- FA, 22-21.
3-point field goals- Franklin Academy (7) McArdle 4, LaBelle 2, Lillock.
