Tuesday, January 10
CHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — EV Zug at Tappara Tampere
2 p.m.
NHLN — Lulea at Frolunda Gothenburg
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at St. John's
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
CBSSN — VCU at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
SECN — Florida at LSU
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2 ---
