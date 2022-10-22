PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl combined for 10 points
Friday afternoon to help power Seton Catholic a 6-0 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in the Section VII Class D girl’s soccer quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Knights move on to take on second-seeded Boquet Valley, a 6-2 winner over Schroon Lake/Newcomb, in next Tuesday’ s semifinals.
Whalen finished with three goals and an assist. She reached 100 career points on her third goal of the contest.
Pearl had a huge game as she added two goals and four assists in totaling six points in all.
Monique Allen added a goal for the Knights, who jumped out to a commanding 4-0 lead at the half.
“Tonight was a great team win for us,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Everyone contributed to the victory, allowing us to advance to the semifinals. Madyson Whalen accomplished an exciting feat tonight with her 100th-career point.
“Hats off to Indian Lake/Long Lake for not giving up and playing hard through the entire game. Their keeper (Haylie Puterko), played an exceptional game.”
—
Seton Catholic 6, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
SC 4 2 — 6
First half- 1, SC, Pearl (Whalen), 6:52, 2, SC, Allen (Pearl), 7:56. 3, SC, Whalen
(Pearl), 14:51. 4, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 21:41.
Second half- 5, SC, Pearl (Rock-Perez), 1:53. 6, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 26:19.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 28-1.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 1. Puterko, IL/LL, 22.
CHAZY 4
WELLS 0
CHAZY — Lily Pratt’s first-half goal at the 10:15 mark would prove to be all the top-seeded Eagles needed.
Pratt made it 2-0 early in the second half at 3:30 before Ava McAuliffe scored on a direct kick at 14:10 and Brooke Stephens at 31:01 to complete the Chazy scoring.
McAuliffe finished with two assists and Stephens one.
Tess Blair made two saves for the shutout and Bridgett Allen stopped 17 shots for Wells.
“Wells played us tough for 80 minutes tonight,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Their goaltender (Allen) made some great saves to keep them in the game.
“Offensively, we generated a lot of opportunities, but had a tough time breaking them down in the back. Wells, for a young team, should be really proud of how hard their girls played tonight.”
The Eagles will host Keene in the D semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Chazy boys will also be hosting Keene in semifinal play on Monday, also at 6 p.m.
—
Chazy 4, Wells 0
WCS 0 0 — 0
CCS 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Pratt (McAuliffe), 10:15.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Pratt (Stephens), 3:30. 3, CCRS, McAuliffe, 14:10. 4,
CCRS, Stephens (McAuliffe), 31:01.
Shots- Chazy, 23-2.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 2. Allen, WCS, 17.
KEENE 2
WILLSBORO 1
KEENE — Molly Riggins and Vivian Smith tallied first-half goals, both assisted by Pia Morelli, to advance to the D semifinals.
Riggins opened the scoring 9:58 into the game and Smith made it 2-0 at the 17:14 mark.
The Warriors cut their deficit in half four minutes after Smith’s goal when Emma Becker scored from McKinley Belzile.
Both goaltenders — Keene’s Isabella Blacksmith and Willsboro’s Abby Bruno made five saves.
—
Keene 2, Willsboro 1
WCS 1 0 — 1
KCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, KCS, Riggins (Morelli), 9:58. 2, KCS, Smith (Morelli), 17:14. 3,
WICS, Becker (Belzile), 21:54.
Shots- Keene, 11-6.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 5. Bruno, WICS, 5.
BOQUET VALLEY 6
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel scored a goal and assisted on three others to power the Griffins into the D semifinals.
Olivia Montville, Claire Reynolds, Sydney Bisselle and Sofie Fiegl also tallied goals for Boquet Valley.
Hannah Thompson and Briella Emmert scored the Schroon Lake/Newcomb goals.
The Griffins tallied the first four goals of the contest before the visitors cut their deficit in half. Emmert’s marker with 13:49 gone in the second half made it a 4-2 game.
“It was a good sectional win against a tough team,” Boquet Valley coach Paul Buehler said. “We were happy to get scoring from multiple players today.”
—
Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SL/N 1 1 — 2
BV 4 2 — 6
First half- 1, BVCS, Montville, 10:08. 2, BVCS, C. Reynolds (Schwoebel), 12:30.
3, BVCS, Gibson (Schwoebel), 24:36. 4, BVCS, Bisselle, 27:38. 5, SL/N,
Thompson (Carniglia), 30:35.
Second half- 6, SL/N, Emmert (Mieras), 13:49. 7, BVCS, Fiegl (Schwoebel),
21:40. 8, BVCS, Schwoebel (G. Reynolds), 30:44.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 16-5.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 3. Arnold, Kowal, SL/N, 8.
CLASS C
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
MORIAH 0
ELLENBURG — The second-seeded Bobcats turned in a strong performance in defeating the third-seeded Vikings.
The victory sends NAC into the C title game against Northeastern Clinton, a 9-0 winner over Ticonderoga, in Friday’s other semifinal.
Kenna Labarge gave the Bobcats the lead in the first half and Abby Peryea and Joann Mead added second-half tallies for NAC.
Hallie Gilmore posted the shutout in the NAC nets with seven saves and Hannah Gaddor made 17 stops for Moriah.
“We passed the ball well today to get our scoring chances,” NAC coach Jason Seguin said. “Our front line and halfbacks kept the pressure on today. The back four on defense and our goalie played well when Moriah put the pressure on.
“Moriah’s goalie (Hannah Gaddor) played an outstanding game and made some great saves. Amelia Kazlo also played well for them.”
—
NAC 3, Moriah 0
MCS 0 0 — 0
NAC 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, NAC, Labarge, 6:46.
Second half- 2, NAC, Peryea, 21:47. 3, NAC, Mead (Peryea), 29:40.
Shots- NAC, 20-7.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 7. Gaddor, MCS, 17.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 9
TICONDEROGA 0
CHAMPLAIN — It took the Cougars 26:52 into the first half to get on the scoreboard, but the goals then came quickly.
Bailee Lafountain led the way with three goals and an assist, while Brynn Hite added two goals and Kylee Surprenant, a goal and two assists.
Hite and Lafountain each scored twice in the first half to stake the Cougars to a 4-0 advantage.
Lexi Roberts, Callie Racine and Ashlyn Francis chipped in with second-half goals for NCCS.
“Tonight we kept possession, which allowed us to have some nice combinations and quality scoring opportunities,” NCCS coach Tim Suprenant said. “Ticonderoga is a young team and played hard to the end.”
—
NCCS 9, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 4 5 — 9
First half- 1, NCCS, Hite (Arno), 26:52. 2, NCCS, Lafountain, 28:59. 3, NCCS,Lafountain (Surprenant), 30:30. 4, NCCS, Hite (Guay), 38:35.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Suprenant (Lafountain), :33. 6, NCCS, Lafountain(Surprenant), 10:12. 7, NCCS, Le. Roberts (La. Roberts), 17:58. 8, NCCS, Racine (La. Roberts), 22 16. 9, NCCS, Francis, 26:05.
Shots- NCCS, 20-0.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 0. Bechard (6), Whitford (5), TCS, 11.
BOYS
CLASS B
SEMIFINALS
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PERU 2, OT
BEEKMANTOWN WINS 4-1
IN PENALTY KICKS
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles are trying to repeat their magic of last season. Beekmantown tied the game at 2-all with 1:02 left in regulation and following two overtimes, the Eagles recorded a 4-1 victory over Peru in penalty kicks to advance to the Class B finals.
Second-seeded Beekmantown will tangle with top-seeded Plattsburgh High, a 5-1
winner over Saranac, in the B championship game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Northeastern Clinton.
Dominic Falvo gave the third-seeded Nighthawks a 2-1 lead with 7:29 gone in the second half.
But, with 1:02 left in regulation, Rylan Garden scored to send the Eagles into the extra sessions.
Neither team could score in the overtimes and then it was all Beekmantown in the penalty kick shootout, winning 4-1.
Markel Mosley put the Eagles in front just 2:44 into the game, only to have Peru tie it on Nolan Miner’s goal at 16:26.
“It was an exciting game tonight,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “Both teams played good defense and really limited quality scoring opportunities.
“Rylan’s goal with a minute left came off a corner kick. Dominic Falvo and NolanManchester played great games up top for Peru. Sam Bingel and Dylan Brown played excellent defense for us all over the field.
“In the penalty shootout, Jasper Burdo came up huge in net for us when he saved the first two shots from Peru.”
—
Beekmantown 2, Peru 2, OT
(Beekmantown wins, 4-1, in penalty kicks)
PCS 1 1 0 0 -2
BCS 1 1 0 0 -2
First half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Macner), 2:44. 2, PCS, Miner (Falvo), 16:26.
Second half- 3, PCS, Falvo (Manchester), 7:29. 4, BCS, Garden (Mannix), 38:58.
Shots- Peru, 11-8.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 9. Perrotte, PCS, 6.
PLATTSBURGH 5
SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Simon Meyer gave the top-seeded Hornets a 2-0 lead with
two long direct kicks from 45 and 35 yards out.
Owen Mulligan made it 3-0 late in the opening half from just inside the 18-yard box.
Bailey VanArman’s goal from 25 yards out gave PHS a 4-0 advantage in the second half and then Will Vega tallied his first varsity goal off a Ben Lambert corner kick.
The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with just 2:33 left in the contest with Derek Pflanz got his first varsity goal.
“We played a good game tonight against a very talented and hard-working Saranac squad,” PHS coach Chris LaRose said.
“We were fortunate to finish on our chances and our defense tonight was very good overall. Our passing is working well for us and we are capitalizing better on our scoring chances.
“This was an intense sectional semifinal and coach (Calvin) Hamel has a top notch and class act program at Saranac. I was very proud of our overall effort tonight. The boys wanted this win and they definitely worked hard to achieve it.”
—
Plattsburgh 5, Saranac 1
SCS 0 1 — 1
PHS 3 2 — 5
First half- 1, PHS, Meyer, 10:57. 2, PHS, Meyer, 25:29. 3, PHS, Mulligan (Bula),35:58.
Second half- 4, PHS, VanArman (Tuller), 16:23. 5, PHS, Vega (Lambert), 34:03. 6, SCS, Pflanz, 37:27.
Shots- PHS, 11-3.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 2. Hebert, SCS 6.
