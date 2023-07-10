PLATTSBURGH — With thunderstorms the night before preventing some boats from making the trip, and questions about conditions on the day of the race, no one was quite sure what to expect for the 46th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta.
Needless to say, weather played a key role in the success of this year’s race on Plattsburgh Bay.
“I think it went down very well. I did expect that there would be quite a few more boats because many people were coming from Vermont and other places far away,” Regatta organizer Kjell Dahlen said.
“Many planned to come up yesterday evening, but with lightning, it was not safe for travel. Overall, I think we had good participation.”
The Regatta saw a total of 47 boats enter the race across three divisions: Multihull, Jib & Main and Racing.
“I do think that if the weather yesterday had been more favorable to get more people coming from Vermont, that we would have had more boats today than we did last year,” Dahlen said.
The overall winner of the Mayor’s Cup was Odinn driven by Ed and John Trombley of Plattsburgh. John Trombley said the weather was perfect on Lake Champlain for the race.
“We were anticipating maybe a little rain in the morning, and it was forecast for some thunderstorms in the afternoon,” he said.
“So I’m glad it didn’t, and the weather held off.”
The weather did mess up plans for some boats in attendance.
Julie Trotter, from Williston, VT, ended up driving her own boat — that she uses for transportation and as a hotel — solo as her original team was unable to make the trip.
“I do race the boat,” Trotter said.
“But it’s a smaller boat. You can race any boat as you know, with the handicapping, so I do Race Club races. So I wasn’t expecting to race today. But then I was, ‘like, hey, let’s just do it.’ and I’m by myself out there and hope I don’t embarrass myself. That was my goal.”
She performed well enough to place second in the Jib & Main B class.
“It’s so funny because I don’t I didn’t grow up sailing,” Trotter said.
“I started about a dozen years ago and I love it so much. and I take every opportunity that I can to get on a boat and I learn something every time. I love it so much.”
While the weather mostly behaved, Trombley said that while the goal is to win, you simply want to have a good time out there.
“In my experience, I’ve been doing this since the first one; it’s just a great day in the community,” he said.
“As far as sailing goes, it takes a lot of preparation but it’s always a lot of fun, whether you’re the fastest boat or the slowest boat, everybody has a good time. I know I have.”
But to win the race, it comes down to everyone working well together.
“Yeah, there’s so many factors in winning a race but it takes a great team and we have a terrific group,” John Trombley said.
“Everybody has a good role on the boat and they know how to do it. You have to put a good game plan in. Today, we knew where the wind might be shifting, headed that direction, and it proved to be in our favor. Ed does a good job telling me how to do that.
“I just sat back and focused on driving and the rest of the guys put the sails up and down beautifully. So when it all comes together that’s when your race turns out perfect.”
With the race completed, everyone celebrated a great race and looked forward to the 47th Regatta next year.
“Thank you Plattsburgh and the Rotary (Club) for putting this on because you guys do such a great job every year,” Trotter said.
“I’ve been in the Mayor’s Cup, but never on this boat. Everyone has been on other boats in other years and always appreciated coming over here and being part of your party.”
