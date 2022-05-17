SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake pulled within one run of AuSable Valley, but the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference game was called due to weather conditions in the fifth inning and the Patriots ended with the 12-11 win, Tuesday.
With the weather being a factor all night long, AuSable Valley got out to an early 6-0 start to end the first, with Red Storm coach Gabby Lewis stating the slippery mound was a factor.
The Patriots had 10 runners reach base on walks, with each eventually scoring a run. Laina Jennings took the win in the circle, with four strikeouts.
Sierra Bronson had a double in the win, while Shea Durgan whacked two singles.
Although the comeback fell short, the Red Storm still put on a performance on offense.
“Once proper quick dry solutions were applied to the circle, the conditions improved greatly,” Lewis said. “We rallied late in the game, coming back from a 10-1 deficit to pull within one run.”
Emma Akey, Mia Nichols, Kylee Meyer, along with losing pitcher Karlie Goetz all notched doubles for Saranac Lake as Tailor Whitson rapped a triple. Marley Small and Sydney Leeret both added two singles each as well. Goetz earned six strikeouts while in the circle.
—
AuSable Valley 12, Saranac Lake 11
AVCS 610 32 — 12 6 1
SLCS 100 46 — 11 17 2
Jennings and Richards. Goetz and A. Whitson. WP- Jennings. LP- Goetz. 2B- Goetz (SLCS), Akey (SLCS), Nichols (SLCS), Meyer (SLCS), Bronson (AVCS). 3B- T. Whitson (SLCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4
SARANAC 1
SARANAC — Behind the pitching of Calli Fitzwater, Plattsburgh High recorded zero errors on defense to pull off a win over Saranac.
Fitzwater fanned 11 Chiefs and walked six, but the offense was led by Amanda Vaughn, who had a double and a triple for the Hornets.
“Plattsburgh played perfect defense,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “They were able to group hits in a couple innings to score their runs and we made a couple of errors at the wrong time which also helped them.”
Campbell also complemented Fitzwater on having some big strikeouts in critical times, when Saranac runners were on base.
Layla Pellerin secured two doubles while Olivia Benjamin added another for Saranac in the defeat. Pitcher Aislyn Liberty struck out five in the loss.
“We had runners on but just couldn’t get the hit at the right time,” Campbell said. “Some days you get them when you need them and some days you don’t.”
—
Plattsburgh High 4, Saranac 1
SCS 000 001 0 — 1 6 3
PHS 002 000 2 — 4 10 0
Fitzwater and Hemingway. A. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- Fitzwater. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Vaughn (PHS), Pellerin 2 (SCS), Benjamin (SCS). 3B- Vaughn (PHS).
BEEKMANTOWN 13
PERU 9
PERU — Beekmantown tallied four runs in the extra inning to push to a solid win over Peru.
Kennedy Ritter and Kiera Regan both recorded doubles for the Eagles, as Regan went 2-for-4. Grace McCasland had a 4-for-6 night, while winning pitcher Brenna Mulvaney went 3-for-5.
“Tonight’s game was a back-and-forth battle. It felt like a playoff game at times,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Moving into the playoffs, Beekmantown is going to be a tough team to beat.”
The home team was led by Elly Cunningham in the loss, with a double at the plate. Rachel Madore took the loss in the circle. Elly Cunningham and Kallie Poirer both went 2-for-4, while Gabby Cunningham batted 2-for-5. Mia Marino had a perfect night during her three trips to the plate.
“Both teams hit the ball well tonight,” Marshall said. “Unfortunately for us tonight, we made too many mental and physical errors.”
—
Beekmantown 13, Peru 9
PCS 000 630 00 — 9 12 5
BCS 102 051 04 — 13 12 3
Mulvaney and Whitney. Madore and Sypek. WP- Mulvaney. LP- Madore. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), Ritter (BCS), Regan (BCS).
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 19
CROWN POINT 15
CROWN POINT — Dariana and Dayana Patterson both had two hits on the night for the Blue Bombers, leading them to a high-scoring win over the Panthers.
Danaya slammed a home run while Dariana notched a triple in the win. Emma Adragna and Nadia Phillip also each had two hits for Lake Placid. Brooklyn Huffman took the win in the circle.
For Crown Point, Kaitlin Ross had a double while Hulburt got a triple. They each had two hits as Ross shouldered the pitching loss.
Editor’s Note: Hulburt’s first name was not available at press time.
—
Lake Placid 19, Crown Point 15
CP 141 162 0 — 15 7 4
LP 200 238 4 — 19 9 7
Huffman and Adragna. Kimball, Ross (5), Kimball (6), Ross (6) and Munson. WP- Huffman. LP- Ross. 2B- Ross (CP). 3B- Hulbert (CP), Dar. Patterson (LP). HR- Dan. Patterson (LP).
BOQUET VALLEY 13
WILLSBORO 4
WILLSBORO — With a home run from Scarlett Behm and two doubles from Alaina Denton, the Griffins put it on the Warriors and came out with a decisive victory.
Claire Reynolds notched four hits in the win, while Denton totalled three and Alessia Caputo and Abby Monty had two apiece. In the circle, Monty secured the win.
On Willsboro’s side, Lexi Nolette whacked a triple, while Kyla Crowningshield and Lacey Nolette both rapped a double. Jenna Ford took the loss for the Warriors.
—
Boquet Valley 13, Willsboro 4
WICS 200 010 1 — 4 6
BV 211 207 0 — 13 16
Monty, Schwoebel (6), Hickey (7) and Schwoebel, Denton (6). Ford and Harrison. WP- Monty. LP- Ford. 2B- Crowningshield (WICS), La. Nolette (WICS), Denton 2 (BV). 3B- Le. Nolette (WICS). HR- Behm (BV).
