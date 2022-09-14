LAKE PLACID — In a day of weather cancellations, Chazy rolled to a victory over Lake Placid, 6-0.
Lily Pratt had a strong performance for the Eagles with one goal and two assists. Her assists were bookends on the day to goals scored by Audrey Langlois and Avery Parker.
Langlois also assisted on one of Lexi Clark’s two goals. Ava McAuliffe was credited with the assist on Clark’s second goal to close out the first half scoring.
Hailey Laurin got scoring underway in the second half on an unassisted goal 11 minutes into play.
The Blue Bombers were on their heels all day as Chazy had 20 shots on net. Lake Placid’s Adelisa Ahmenulic did her best, saving 14 shots on goal.
—
Chazy 6, Lake Placid 0
CCS 4 2 - 6
LP 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, CCS, Langlois (Pratt), 38:55. 2, CCS, Pratt, 23:54. 3, CCS, Clark (Pratt), 20:51. 4, Clark (McAuliffe), 17:30.
Second Half- 5, CCS, Laurin, 28:57. 6, CCS, Parker (Pratt), 25:81.
Shots- CCS 20-3
Saves- Blair, CCS, 3. Ahmenulic, LP, 14.
SARANAC LAKE 1
TICONDEROGA 0
SARANAC LAKE — In an evenly squared match, a goal in the middle of the first half saw the Red Storm claim victory over the Sentinels, 1-0.
12 minutes into play, Saranac Lake’s Tyler Birth sent the ball into the back of the net giving her team the lead and eventual win. Lisa Wilson fed Birth to earn an assist on the play.
In the net, Karlie Goetz saw eight shots, stopping them all for the clean sheet.
—
Saranac Lake 1, Ticonderoga 0
SLCS 1 0 - 0
TCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, SLCS, Burth (Wilson), 28:00
Shots- SLCS 8-8
Saves- TCS, Bechard, 7. SLCS, Goetz 8.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
PLATTSBURGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats tied it in the first and slammed the door shut in the second, defeating the Hornets, 5-1.
Midway through the first period, Plattsburgh’s Amaya Abellard scored off a Alyssa Hemmingway pass to open the scoring.
Minutes later NCCS’ Alexa Turner worked her own magic to even the score as it would stay headed into halftime.
In the second half the Bobcats put on the pressure and broke through in force. In the span of 17 minutes they scored four goals.
It started with Bobcat Bailee Lafountian notched the go ahead score midway through the period taking the ball from teammate Laci Roberts.
Less than four minutes later the pair switched places as Lafountain earned the assist on Roberts’s goal.
Brynn Hite joined in the action a minute later notching an assist on Maddy Arno’s lone goal. Hite added a goal of her own to close out scoring.
Maria Lyons of Plattsburgh saw a total of 25 shots, saving 18, while her counterpart Desiree Dubois saved 5 on 11 shots on goal.
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Plattsburgh 1
NCCS 1 4 - 5
PHS 1 0 - 1
First Half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Hemingway) 19:15. 2, NCCS, Turner, 16:30.
Second Half- 3, NCCS, Lafountain (Roberts), 20:20. 4, NCCS, Robetrs (Lafountain), 16:55. 5, NCCS, Arno (Hite), 15:25. 6, NCCS, Hite (Richard), 3:32.
Shots- NCCS 25-11
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 5. Lyons, PHS, 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.