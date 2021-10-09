SARANAC — Plattsburgh High’s 28-0 win against Saranac on Saturday was overshadowed by the harsh realities of football that everyone knows exist but hopes never materialize.
Unfortunately for the Hornets (3-1), the reality was all too strong when senior quarterback Ben Bordeau suffered a horrific lower-body injury at the end of what was a 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Plattsburgh overcame the adversity by playing for a teammate.
In addition to running for six points, Bordeau also threw for a touchdown to Michael Phillips, and Braeden McGinnis and Colin Golden both rushed for a score to lead the Hornets.
For Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau, seeing his son go down was a lot to process, and having to continue to lead his group of Hornets became even tougher.
“It’s surreal,” Mike Bordeau said. “It’s one of the worst things I have seen in 25 years of coaching. To have that kind of an injury and have it be your own kid, it has not really sunk in yet. That’s the worst-case scenario as a parent and as a coach.
“I am proud of the rest of the guys for rallying around him. We showed that we have some good leaders on this team and that they were able to come together.”
Ben Bordeau helped give Plattsburgh a two-score advantage when he dashed to his right and worked his way down the sidelines toward the pylon and pay dirt with 11:27 left in the second quarter.
He immediately let out a scream and asked for an ambulance.
Members of the Chiefs (0-5) went back to their sideline visibly shaken up after seeing the injury.
Saranac’s Hunter Devins walked away from the scene of the injury and could be heard simply saying, “That’s not right. That just not right. No, no, no.”
Meanwhile, the Hornets’ coaching staff and medical personnel attended to the injured quarterback.
The game was paused for roughly 25 minutes, as an ambulance was brought onto the field to immediately take Ben Bordeau to the hospital for further evaluation.
“We saw Ben lay his high school football career out just for us,” Phillips said. “We all went out thinking the same thing when the game resumed. We were going to play for Ben. The game was all for him.”
Phillips helped provide a jolt of energy a bit earlier in the second quarter when he caught a deep pass on third down and took it 91 yards to the house for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, McGinnis recovered an onside attempt to give Plattsburgh great field position that led to Ben Bordeau’s touchdown run.
“Those couple of minutes and back-to-back scoring plays were huge,” Phillips said.
“It’s tough to be pinned on third down. Ben did a great job reading the defense and seeing me over the middle. He just got me the ball, and I did the rest. It was a great throw. He set me up perfectly.”
The Chiefs failed to get anything going on offense throughout most of the game.
Devins led Saranac with 71 rushing yards, and Cayden Bouvia added 30 more.
The winless Chiefs completed just one pass all game, and that one completion was for a 1-yard loss.
“It’s tough to be losing every week,” Saranac coach Dylan Everleth said. “It’s always tough because the first thing you think about is a loss, but we have talked about since Day 1 that our end goal is to win a championship and be the best version of ourselves when playoffs come.
“We want to win along the way, but regardless of a win or loss in regular-season games, we have to find the things we are doing well and build off the good stuff.”
McGinnis upped the Hornets’ lead to three scores when he rumbled his way to a 44-yard touchdown with 7 minutes to go in the fourth frame.
Golden punched in a 9-yard score with 2:40 to play in regulation.
Phillips and Max Filosca grabbed interceptions to help lead the Plattsburgh defense, and Jonah Baker-Flora recovered a fumble.
“Maturity,” said Mike Bordeau, referencing why his team was able to bounce back from seeing one of its teammates go down and still come away with a win.
“We have a lot of seniors who are mature and a lot of juniors who are mature. They were able to process what happened, and I am very proud of our football team, and our leadership stepped up today.”
In Week 6, Saranac travels to play Ticonderoga at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while the Hornets welcome Saranac Lake for a 2 p.m. showdown on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Bostyn Duquette took the quarterback reins in the second half for Plattsburgh and may be the starter moving forward for the Hornets following the heartbreaking injury.
“It’s going to be tough,” Phillips said. “I have full trust in Bostyn. He is a senior quarterback and will do what he needs to do. We just need to fill in the positions we have empty and do it for Ben.
“That’s the theme for us now the rest of the season. We won for Ben today, and we will win for Ben moving forward.”
—
Plattsburgh High 28, Saranac 0
PHS 0 14 0 14 — 28
SCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second quarter
PHS- Phillips 91 pass from Bordeau (Mulligan kick), 11:46.
PHS- Bordeau 36 run (Mulligan kick), 11:27.
Fourth quarter
PHS- McGinnis 44 run (Mulligan kick), 7:00.
PHS- Golden 9 run (Mulligan kick), 2:40.
Individual statistics
Rushing
PHS- Bordeau 1-36, TD; Griffiths 7-31; Golden 7-13, TD; Duquette 1-3; McGinnis 3-7, TD; Colburn 1-0; Hummell 4-(-7); Phillips 2-(-10). Totals: 26-73, 3TD.
SCS- H. Devins 22-71; Bouvia 7-30; Hamel 5-19; R. Devins 3-5. Totals: 37-125.
Passing
PHS- Bordeau 2-4-0-88, TD; Duquette 1-5-0-2. Totals: 3-9-0-90.
SCS- H. Devins 1-8-1-(-1); Fleury 0-1-1-0. Totals: 1-9-2-(-1).
Receiving
PHS- Phillips 2-93; Duquette 1-(-3).
SCS- R. Devins 1-(-1).
Interceptions
PHS- Filosca, Phillips.
