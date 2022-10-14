CHAMPLAIN — Sadie Walker had a strong night for the visiting Hornets as they defeated the Cougars, 3-0.
The first set saw multiple runs as both teams tried to claim it. Plattsburgh responded from five points down to win the set, 30-28. In the second set, NCCS couldn’t get on a run of their own, losing 25-16. In the third, and final, set the Hornets showed consistency to complete the sweep.
Walker led the way for Plattsburgh notching 12 points, five aces and seven digs. Her best was in setting up teammates to score, with 20 assists. Izzy DeTulleo was a force serving, with 13 points and six aces. Lily Duquette was solid defensively with 14 digs.
NCCS had a solid showing in the serving department, with four players earning at least two aces. Brianna Spoor had a good match with two aces and 10 digs.
Both teams are set to return to action, Monday when NCCS travels to visit Saranac for a 6:00 p.m. match. and Plattsburgh hosts Beekmantown at 7:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
30-28, 25-16, 25-15
PHS- Walker, 12 points, 5 aces, 4 kills, 20 assists, 7 digs. Fitzwater, 2 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. Duquette, 9 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs. Saliba, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 asist, 1 dig. DeTulleo, 13 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs. Batinelli, 2 points, 7 kills, 2 assists, 1 block. Young, 4 kills, 2 blocks. Valenti, 3 points, 1 ace. Bull, 1 point, 1 kill, 3 digs.
NCCS- Aubrey, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. Trudo, 1 kill, 4 digs. LaValley, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs. Letourneau, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs. Goodrow, 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. Mackinnon, 2 digs. Spoor, 2 aces, 10 digs.
Saranac Lake 3
AuSable Valley 0
SARANAC LAKE — A hard fought match saw the host Red Storm shut out the Patriots, 3-0.
The first set was a nail-biter as Saranac Lake eked out a 25-23 win. The second set saw the biggest difference of the night, ending 25-16. AVCS put up a valiant fight in the third and final set, ultimately losing 25-19.
Anica Null had an impressive showing with 14 digs and 14 kills. Azra Michael set up teammates throughout the match with 21 assists. Emily Gay and Malea White saved points for the Red Storm with 15 and 16 digs, respectively.
For the Patriots, Kendal Lawrence and Raven Sessoms had solid nights. Lawrence helped offensively, to the tune of 14 assists. Sessoms had two aces and 12 digs.
“Very competitive match tonight,” Saranac Lake head coach Mike Navarra said. “Both teams should be proud of their efforts.”
Both teams return to action Monday as AuSable Valley hosts Peru and Saranac Lake travels to Lake Placid, with both games set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-23, 25-16, 25-19
AVCS- Lawrence, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 14 assists. Lincoln, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 8 digs. Depo, 3 kills, 1 dig. Young, 4 points, 2 ace, 1 dig. Dubuque, 1 kill, 1 block. Sessoms, 2 pts, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs. Durham, 2 pts, 5 kills. LaFountain, 1 pt. Wood, 2 points, 2 digs. Vilegi, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 dig.
SLCS- Null, 7 points, 3 aces, 14 digs, 14 kills. Gay, 11 points, 2 aces, 15 digs, 4 kills. Michael, 2 points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 21 assists, 2 kills. White, 5 points, 16 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill. Barry, 8 points, 2 aces, 10 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills. Donaldson, 9 points, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 kill.
Peru 3
Saranac 0
PERU — Rachel Madore was at it again, leading the Nighthawks to a 3-0 sweep of the visiting Chiefs.
Peru kept their unbeaten record clean as they flexed their collective muscle during the three sets. In the first set the Nighthawks had multiple runs to win 25-16. It was more the same in the second set, as the score was 25-9. The final set saw Saranac attempt to close the gap only to fall short 25-17.
Madore was a force offensively with nine points, six aces and 11 assists. Sierra McLaughlin mimicked her teammate with eight points, five aces, and 11 assists. Alyssa Bartholomew contributed with nine points, four aces and 10 digs.
Chiefs’ Hailey Schrialdi had a solid all-around evening with five points, four aces, five assists and eight digs. Margie Raftree contributed offensively, setting up teammates with 11 assists.
Both schools return to action on Monday when Saranac hosts NCCS and Peru travels to face AuSable Valley. Both matches are set for a 6:00 p.m. first serve.
Peru 3, Saranac 0
25-16, 25-9, 25-17
SCS- Bassett, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists. Converse, 1 dig. Schiraldi, 5 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists, 8 digs. Liberty, 2 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. Raftree, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 11 digs. Breyette, 3 points, 2 assists, 3 digs. Baughn, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Blair, 1 kill.
PCS- Baler. 7 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. LaValley, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Robinson, 5 kills, 1 assist. Madore, 9 points, 6 aces, 1 kill, 11 assists, 2 digs. Finn, 9 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs. McLaughlin, 8 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 11 assists, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 1 kill, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 3 digs. Lozier, 8 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Lehman, 3 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. Bartholomew, 9 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs.
