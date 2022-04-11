Waite's Walk-Off Hit in Game Two Seals Plattsburgh State Softball's Doubleheader Sweep of Brockport

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State softball team swept SUNY Brockport in a State University of New York Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday at Cardinal Park, downing the Golden Eagles, 2-0, in game one before junior first baseman Kelsy Waite hit a walk-off double to hand the Cardinals an 8-7 game two victory.
Game 1: Plattsburgh State 2, Brockport 0
Pitcher Kristina Maggiacomo twirled a complete-game shutout in game one and helped her cause with a solo home run in the second inning.
Down 1-0, Brockport threatened in the top of the sixth, as Cameryn Duggan singled to left field to load the bases with one out. Maggiacomo got out of the jam with a strikeout and a popout to keep the score level at 1-all. In the home half of the sixth, the Cardinals added insurance when Sam Gentile singled to right center, and Gabrielle Rodriguez ultimately came around to score on a throwing error.
The Golden Eagles once again loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but once again, Maggiacomo worked out of it, getting a strikeout and a flyout to end the game.
Maggiacomo scattered six hits and struck out five in the win, while Catherine Johnson yielded two runs (one earned) off four hits and two walks while striking out five in the loss for Brockport.
Four different Cardinals registered base knocks, while Duggan batted 2-for-2 to lead the Golden Eagles.
Game 2: Plattsburgh State 8, Brockport 7
Waite provided the game-two heroics with a first-pitch, walk-off double to right center with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
While Kristen Langdon singled through the right side to open the inning, Brockport forced a groundout and a popout to get one out away from closing out the game. After taking a strike on her first two pitches, Gentile drove a ball into right field, and with Langdon serving as the tying run, she was initially ruled out at home on a play at the plate before the umpires reversed their call and determined Langdon safe. On the next pitch, Waite ripped a shot into deep right center, which ultimately allowed Gentile to come home as the winning run.
Brockport scored the first run of the game in the top of the first when Annie Dipirro hit an RBI single through the right side. That lead was short lived, though, as Plattsburgh State answered with three runs in the home half of the inning. Dolly Garguilo drove in a pair of runs with a single to center field, while Waite pushed across Garguilo with a single up the middle.
While Garguilo singled down the left-field line to make it a 4-1 lead for the Cardinals, the Golden Eagles countered with a three-run third that saw RBI base knocks by Duggan and sophomore right fielder Emma DeJesus and an RBI fielder's choice from senior designated player Molly Ryan. Kaitlin Smith escaped a rundown in the bottom of the third, however, to put Plattsburgh State back up by a run.
Brockport scored three unanswered runs to take the lead. Jackie DuTot scored on a passed ball in the fifth to tie the game before Olivia Hayden and Madison Evarts each drove in a run in the sixth to put the Golden Eagles in front, 7-5. The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, as Alexa Murray drove in Waite with a single to center field.
Mikayla Manalo earned her first collegiate win in the circle for Plattsburgh State, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out two. Fiona Gibiser shouldered the loss for Brockport, yielding three runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Waite paced the Cardinal bats with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate that included two RBI and a run scored. Claire Palmer and Garguilo also had multi-hit games for Plattsburgh State.
For Brockport, Dipirro led the way with a 3-for-4 outing at the dish.
Plattsburgh State rises to 8-10 overall (4-2 SUNYAC) with the wins and next hosts SUNY Geneseo tomorrow in a 3 p.m. doubleheader. Brockport falls to 7-9 overall (0-4 SUNYAC) with the losses and next visits SUNY Potsdam tomorrow for a 3 p.m. twinbill.
