PORT HENRY — The Vikings girls went on a defensive siege Tuesday night at home, as they shut down the Red Storm, 39-16. To make the contest even more special, before the opening tip off the Vikings honored their soon to graduating players, Erica Anderson, Ally Bosarge, Dava Marcil and Jade Trow in some senior night festivities for their last league home game.
After the celebrations came to a conclusion, Moriah got down to business. Their stifling defense applied pressure early and often in the first half, as Moriah held Saranac Lake to just four points throughout the stretch. Leading 23-4 entering the second half, Moriah simply needed to just control the pace to secure the win and they did just that, outsourcing Saranac Lake 16-12 across the final two frames.
In what was a relatively low-scoring affair, Hannah Gaddor got the job done for the Vikings offensively, leading the team with 14 points. Maddy Eichen would follow her on the Vikings, with eight points while Bosarge and Anderson celebrated their senior with four points apiece.
Samra Cirikovic was doing everything she could to find cracks in the Moriah defense, as she led Saranac Lake in points, with six. However, offense was at too much of a premium for the visitors Tuesday night, as they suffered the road loss.
—
Moriah 39, Saranac Lake 16
Saranac Lake (16)
Tomaszewski 0-0-0, Denkenbeigen 0-1-1, Yando 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 1-0-3, Ladue 1-0-2, Cirikovic 3-0-6, Peer 1-0-2, Dann 0-0-0, T. Ladue 1-0-2, Small 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-1-16.
Moriah (39)
Marcil 0-1-1, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 2-4-8, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 1-2-4, Belden 2-0-4, Bosarge 2-0-4, Pinheiro 1-0-2, Trow 0-0-0, Mascarenas 1-0-2, Gaddor 5-4-14. TOTALS: 14-11-39.
Halftime- MCS, 23-4.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (1) Moody-Durant.
Keene 50
Chazy 36
KEENE — The Beavers had revenge on their mind Tuesday night at home, as after a close, early season loss to the Eagles, they would return the favor with a 50-36 victory.
“We were eager to host Chazy at home as they dealt us a tough evening away earlier in the season,” said Keene coach Joshua Whitney. “They are well coached, tough and have a deep bench.”
Both teams would put each other to the test throughout the first half as the squads would head to intermission tied at 23-23. However, in the second half Keene would find its second gear, outscoring Chazy 27-13 in the final two frames.
“Our girls played hard tonight and earned a well deserved victory at home led by senior captain Haylie Buysse’s double-double, with 26 points and seven [shots] from deep- a career game-high,” said Whitney. “Marley Harmer chipped in 11 of her own with three [shots] from deep. Lily Jones ripped down 18 boards and added nine [points]. Everyone on the team contributed to the win. Excellent team basketball.”
For Chazy, Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain and Carly LaPierre combined for 28 of their team’s 36 points. However, the team failed to keep pace with Keene in the second half as they suffered the road defeat.
—
Keene 50, Chazy 36
Chazy (36)
Howell 1-0-2, Turek 2-0-4, LaPierre 6-0-12, Dunbar 1-0-2, Gonyo-Lafountain 5-6-16. TOTALS: 15-6-36.
Keene (50)
V. Smith 2-0-4, Harmer 3-2-11, Buysse 9-1-26, Jones 4-1-9, A. Smith 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Lavallee 0-0-0, Van Ness 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-4-50.
Halftime- Tied, 23-23.
3-point field goals- Chazy (1) Dunbar. Keene (10) Buysse 7, Harmer 3.
Boquet Valley 50
Lake Placid 36
LAKE PLACID — The Griffins continued to impose their position as one of the top teams in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) heading into sectional play, as they trumped the Blue Bombers on the road, 50-36.
Boquet Valley’s top scorer, Abbey Schwoebel, continued to gear up for postseason action with another stellar offensive performance, with 27 points including seven points from the charity stripe. Ella Lobdell would follow her teammate with eight points, including knocking down one of two Boquet Valley threes; Sydney Bisselle would make the other.
Julia Crawford would lead Lake Placid with nine points while Kyra Jordon would score seven.
—
Boquet Valley 50, Lake Placid 36
Boquet Valley (50)
Schwoebel 10-7-27, Lobdell 3-1-8, Bisselle 1-1-4, Hickey 1-1-3, Conley 1-0-2, Olcott 0-2-2, Caputo 0-2-2, Denton 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-14-50.
Lake Placid (36)
Crawford 4-1-9, Jordon 2-3-7, Ahmemulic 1-3-5, Coursen 2-0-5, Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Light 2-0-4, Marvin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-7-36.
Halftime- BVCS, 33-20.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (2) Bisselle, Lobdell. Lake Placid (1) Coursen.
Seton Catholic 41
Bolton 14
BOLTON — Even on the road, Seton Catholic’s defense had come to play. After allowing just seven points in the first half, Seton Catholic would hold Bolton to just seven points again in the second half as they would coast to a 41-14 road victory.
The Knights set the tone early in the first half, as they opened the first two quarters on a 23-7 run. They would score just 18 in the second half but their defense had done more than enough to earn the Knights a lopsided victory.
While the Knights did their work to limit the Eagles scoring chances on the defensive end, on the offensive end the Knights excelled with moving the basketball, as six different Knights recorded at least four points in the win. Abby Pearl would lead the team with 10 points, followed by Madyson Whalen and Charlotte Hughes, each with seven.
Even in the slow offensive night for Bolton, they would still hold the advantage in three-pointers, as Jane Pfau would make the only shot from long-range in the contest.
—
Seton Catholic 41, Bolton 14
Seton Catholic (41)
Hughes 2-3-7, Whalen 2-3-7, Trombley 2-1-5, Conti 3-2-8, Johnston 1-2-4, Pearl 4-2-10. TOTALS: 14-13-41.
Bolton (14)
Egloff 1-2-4, Hubert 0-2-2, Pfau 1-0-3, LeBrecque 0-0-0, Huck 1-0-2, Kelley 0-1-1, Figueroa 1-0-2. TOTALS: 4-5-14.
Halftime- SC, 23-7.
3-point field goals- Bolton (1) Pfau.
Plattsburgh 51
Peru 41
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets, who hold one of the top home records in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC), continued to defend their home nest Tuesday night as they defeated the rival Nighthawks, 51-41.
“On our end, this win is huge. It was a bounce back win for us after a tough outing last week at Northeastern Clinton. The kids made baskets, got stops and handled Peru's runs. I am very proud of our kids, as this gives us 11 wins this year,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said.
“This is another step in the right direction for our program, and the Plattsburgh Hornet community should be proud of these kids and what they have accomplished thus far. We have 1 more to go and then everyone is 0-0 after this week. We are fighting, and I am proud of them.”
The Hornets would see a full team performance in the win, as seven different players recorded points. Cora Long would have the top performance, with 13 points, including the team-high in threes, with three.
For the visiting Nighthawks, Reese Duprey would score a team-high 13 points, however, she’d get some help on the offensive end as Vanessa Lawyer would score eight and Destiny Snider would chip-in six.
“The coaches on that staff at Peru have done a fantastic job with those kids this year. Obviously they are young, but looking at that team you would never guess that they have middle school kids competing at a very high level,” said Mazzella, “and I have the utmost respect for [coaches] Brittany and Aime as they are great coaches, but even better people.”
—
Plattsburgh 51, Peru 41
Peru (41)
D. Snider 2-2-6, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 1-0-2, Berry 1-0-3, Duprey 4-7-13, Lawyer 3-0-8, Gushlaw 2-1-5, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0, Brousseau 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-10-41.
Plattsburgh (51)
Hewson 2-0-4, Long 5-0-13, Gorham 2-3-7, Hemingway 3-1-9, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Battinelli 4-2-10, DeTulleo 2-1-6. TOTALS: 19-7-51.
Halftime- PHS, 30-22.
3-point field goals- Peru (3) Lawyer 2, Berry. Plattsburgh (6) Long 3, Hemingway 2, DeTulleo.
Saranac 38
Beekmantown 25
SARANAC — The Chief girls wrapped up their regular season in style Tuesday night, as not only did they honor their six seniors prior to their game versus Beekmantown, they also came away from the contest with the win, 38-25, marking their conference high 19th victory of the season.
“It was good to finish up the regular season with a win on senior night. It was a great crowd and a really fun atmosphere,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “The girls played a little tight offensively to start the game but got into a better flow in the second quarter outscoring Beekmantown 20-1, giving us a 17 point halftime lead.
While Saranac was able to open up a substantial lead going into intermission, Beekmantown would try to rally back in the second half, outscoring Saranac 18-13 during the stretch. However, Sydney Myers’ double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, as well as four steals, were too much to overcome.
It wasn’t just Myers that was pesky in the passing lanes however, as Saranac’s Brenna Ducatte had four steals and Lia Parker tallied 7.
Beekmantown was led by Payton Parliament with 12 points and Reese Gregoire had eight points.
“I'm so proud of our six seniors and the effort they played with tonight,” said Newell. “Coach Girards team is playing much better defense and has improved since we last faced them. The girls know that it's time to refocus as we head into sectional play. Tomorrow starts a brand new season, win or go home. I know they are prepared to work hard.”
—
Saranac 38, Beekmantown 25
Beekmantown (25)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 1-0-2, Gregoire 4-0-8, Parliament 4-4-12, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 1-0-2, Conroy 0-1-1, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-5-25.
Saranac (38)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-2, Denis 1-0-3, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-2, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, Myers 8-3-20, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 3-0-7, Fay 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-3-38.
Halftime- SCS, 24-7.
3-point field goals- Saranac (3) Denis, Myers, Ducatte.
AuSable Valley 56
Schroon Lake 44
SCHROON LAKE — While the Patriots were able to muster just a slim, three-point lead at halftime, they would find their rhythm on both ends in the second half, defeating the Wildcats on the road, 56-44.
“I was extremely proud of our girls' effort tonight. We had three starters banged up and it caught up with us in the third quarter,” said Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting. “But we played a great first half and finished strong in the fourth against a very athletic and disciplined Ausable team.”
It was the tag-team scoring duo of Brooklyn Douglass and Kaydence Hoehn that helped propel AuSable Valley to victory, as each would score 14 points in the win. However, it wasn’t just a two man show, as Haley Hickey and Reese Shambo would each score eight points and Layla Lincoln would score six.
For Lake Placid, Allison Baker again did everything she could on the offensive end, scoring 19 points including knocking down five shots from long-range. Dakotah Cutting would add 14 rebounds and five assists to go with her nine points while Saige Shaughnessy and Brittany Mieras each had 4 steals, respectively, in the home loss.
—
AuSable Valley 56, Schroon Lake 44
AuSable Valley (56)
Hickey 3-0-8, B. Douglass 6-0-14, Hoehn 5-4-14, Shambo 4-0-8, Lincoln 2-0-6, L. Douglass 2-0-4, Lawrence 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-4-56.
Schroon Lake (44)
D. Cutting 3-3-9, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Hartwell 2-0-4, K. Cutting 2-0-4, Baker 6-2-19, Mieras 1-1-3, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-6-44.
Halftime- AVCS, 27-24.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (6) Hickey 2, Douglass 2, Lincoln 2. Schroon Lake (6) Baker 5, Phillips.
BOYS
Newcomb 54
Johnsburg/Minerva 24
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush went for a game-high 22 points, while Eric Bush and Micah Armstrong each tallied 15 in what was a start-to-finish, dominant win for Newcomb over Johnsburg/Minerva at home, 54-24.
It was Newcomb’s blazing hot start that played a critical part in the victory, as they were able to open up a 29-10 lead heading into halftime.
While Johnsburg/Minerva stumbles into sectional play and Newcomb seeks to ride this momentum going forward, both teams will be hoping to make a run in sectional action.
