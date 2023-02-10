PORT HENRY — Stop if you’ve heard this one before, but the Vikings kept their win streak alive. Even though they were taking on a shorthanded Patriots team, the Vikings didn’t look past them as they nabbed their 17th consecutive win, 68-32.
“AuSable came into the game shorthanded only having seven players and two players rolled ankles leaving them with 5 players who played hard the entire game,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said, “Moriah shared the basketball and played well defensively and in transition.”
Vikings’ Rowan Swan got the offense going Wednesday night, as he scored a game-high 17 points. Brady Olcott and Copper Allen made their impact on the stat sheet as well, as each tallied nine points in the win.
Carson Garcia would lead his embattled Patriots in scoring, post 11 points, including one of the teams two, three-point field goals.
For Moriah, who is still seeking a perfect regular season record of 20-0, three games remain on the schedule before sectionals. This Saturday they will take on non-conference opponent Harrisville before rounding out with Saranac Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Beekmantown on Saturday, Feb.18.
Moriah 68, AuSable Valley 32
AuSable Valley (32)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Kollin Dixon 4-0-8, Korvin Dixon 1-0-3, Garcia 5-0-11, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 1-0-2, Brown 1-4-6, Murphy. TOTALS: 13-4-32.
Moriah (68)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 4-1-9, Swan 8-1-17, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-3, McGinness 2-1-6, Allen 4-0-9, Gilbo 2-1-6, Demarais 2-3-7, Sherman 1-0-2, Ouelette 1-0-3, D. Olcott 2-2-6, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 27-9-68.
Halftime- MCS, 38-11.
3 point field goals- AuSable Valley (2). Moriah (5).
Plattsburgh 66
Northeastern Clinton 55
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets gave the Cougars a good sting Wednesday night, as after Cougars rallied back from down-double-digits to keep things close, the Hornets would pull away late for the home win, 66-55.
“We played great basketball in the first half only to come out flat in the second half. Credit to Northeastern Clinton as they picked up their defensive intensity,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “I think our lead was down to one point and Logan Rodriquez hit some huge baskets in the fourth quarter. A great game by both teams.”
Rodriguez would prove clutch when it counted, as he would lead the team in scoring with 14 points. Michael Phillips and Cayden Williams would help carry the scoring load as well for Plattsburgh, as Williams would go for 14 points and Phillips would post 13 in the win.
Jordan Brown and Evan Manor would again have themselves a solid night scoring the basketball for the Cougars, as Brown would notch a game-high 18 points, followed by Manor’s 17. However, the Hornets would outlast the Cougars offensively down the stretch, resulting in the road loss.
Plattsburgh 66, Northeastern Clinton 55
Northeastern Clinton (55)
Brown 6-3-18, Prairie 1-1-4, Marshall 1-0-2, Magoon 0-0-0, Castine 3-2-8, Manor 6-3-17, Garrow 2-0-6. TOTALS: 19-8-55.
Plattsburgh (66)
Phillips 5-0-13, Filosca 3-1-7, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 1-2-4, O’Neal 0-0-0, Rodriguez 8-0-17, Laravia 2-0-4, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 4-5-14, Abbott 3-1-7, VanArman 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-9-66.
Halftime- PHS, 37-22.
3 point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (8) Brown 3, Manor 2, Garrow , Prairie. Plattsburgh (5) Philips 3, Rodriguez, Abbott.
Saranac 69
Peru 58
SARANAC — The Chiefs celebrated their senior night in style Wednesday. Besides the packed gymnasium for the festivities, the Chiefs delivered on the court as well, taking down the Nighthawks, 69-58, at home.
“What an atmosphere for a high school basketball game. The fans packed the gymnasium, the high school band played all night and the student section was loud, as were the cheerleaders. A great way to pay tribute to our senior athletes,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “Sabby [Dandrow-Pellerin] had a monster game on his senior night which was great to see.
Dandrow-Pellerin put together a stellar performance in the contest, scoring a game-high 28 points. Those points would prove critical down the stretch, as the Nighthawks trailed by just six points at the half.
Peru kept things close by way of the three-pointer, as the group hit nine, threes in the contest. Hunter Eagle led the team in points, with 12, followed by Zack Engstorm who scored 11. However, the Chiefs second half push was too much for them to contain in the road defeat.
“The seniors played hard and were not going to be denied. Our whole team stepped it up a notch tonight and played with fire. Great team win and phenomenal atmosphere for the kids to have,” said Recore.
Saranac 69, Peru 58
Peru (58)
McCormack 3-0-9, Eagle 4-0-12, Breen 2-0-5, Petro 1-0-2, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 1-2-4, Osbourne 1-0-3, Parent 3-1-7, Engstrom 5-1-11, Allen 1-1-3,Garvey 0-2-2. TOTALS: 21-7-58.
Saranac (69)
McCoy 1-2-4, Pecor 1-0-2, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 2-0-4, DeAngelo 2-2-6, Dandrow-Pellerin 13-1-28, Bova 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 3-3-9, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 0-1-1, Duffield 7-0-14. TOTALS: 29-9-69.
Halftime- SCS, 38-32.
3 point field goals- Peru (9) Eagle 4, McCormack 3, Breen, Osbourne. Saranac (1) Dandrow-Pellerin.
Saranac Lake 57
Northern Adirondack 40
ELLENBURG — The Red Storm could not be weathered Wednesday night, as Saranac Lake would pull away late against Northern Adirondack for the road victory, 57-40.
The game was tied after the first quarter, 11-11, however, the Red Storm would close out the second quarter on a 6-0 run to claim a 27-21 lead at the half. The Red Storm extended the lead to 12 points by the end of the third frame, thanks in part to Landon LaDue scoring seven of his 16 points in the quarter. The Red Storm would continue to separate from the host Bobcats in the fourth for the 57-40 win.
“We played as well as them for about half of the game. But from there they just steadily pulled away. They played better than us tonight,” said Bobcats’ coach Nate Bilow.
“It’s hard to win when you shoot just 14-48 from the field, and moreover just 5-25 from the field in the second half. And it’s too bad because the boys did so many things well out there. But it’s called basketball for a reason and we didn’t put the ball in the basket at a very good rate tonight.”
Even in the home loss, Matt Boulrice still left it all on the floor, recording a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Ladue wouldn’t be alone in scoring the rock Wednesday night for Saranac Lake, as teammate Markus Navarra would score a game-high, with 17 points. Caleb Akey rounded out Saranac Lake’s double-digit scorers, with 11 points.
“Thankfully we play again Friday and we will have the opportunity to do it better,” said Bilow.
—Saranac Lake 57, Northern Adirondack 40
Saranac Lake (57)
Ladue 6-2-16, Akey 3-3-11, Hewitt 0-2-2, Navarro 5-7-17, Owen 3-0-6, Martelle 2-1-3, M.Cirikevil 0-0-0, Faubert 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Rivers 0-0-0, E.Cirikevil 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-15-57.
Northern Adirondack (40)
Taylor 0-1-1, Lagree 0-0-0, B.Boulrice 3-0-6, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 0-1-1, Damour 1-3-5, M.Boulrice 5-4-16, Magoon 4-1-9, Carter 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-10-40.
Halftime- SLCS, 27-21.
3 point field goals- Saranac Lake (4) Ladue 2, Akey 2. Northern Adirondack (2) M. Boulrice.
GIRLS
Bolton 57
Wells 32
BOLTON — It was senior night in Bolton for several reasons on Wednesday. Not only did the Eagles honor their soon-to-be graduates for their dedication and commitment to the program, but the senior players returned the favor as well, leading the Eagles to a dominant, 57-32, win over the Indians.
“Seniors Jane Pfau and Jane Trowbridge were hot from beyond the arc tonight. Senior Ella Moskov had seven rebounds and was a presence in the game,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “Jadynn Egloff posted a double-double and was a tremendous stabilizing force for our team with 19 points and 11 boards.”
Bolton 57, Wells 32
Wells (32)
Welch 4-1-9, Hamm 0-0-0, Bly 2-0-4, Dwyer 1-1-3, Wright 4-2-10, Ralph 1-0-2, Johnson 2-0-4. TOTALS: 14-4-32.
Bolton (57)
Egloff 7-5-19, Hubert 1-1-3, Pfau 3-0-8, Huck 0-3-3, Kelley 3-2-8, Trowbridge 3-1-9, Anand 1-0-2, Moskov 0-1-1, Figueroa 1-0-2, Ward 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-13-57.
Halftime- BCS, 31-14.
3 point field goals- Bolton (4) Pfau 2, Trowbridge 2.
Schroon Lake 42
Willsboro 27
WILLSBORO — After leading by just eight at halftime, the Wildcats tightened up their shoelaces in the second half, limiting the Warriors to just 11 points down the stretch for the win, 42-27.
While it was a relatively low-scoring affair, both teams didn’t seem hesitant to shoot the long ball, as the squads combined for eight three-point field goals in the contest.
The Wildcats, who knocked down five threes in the win, were led by Allison Baker who scored a game-high 13 points, including making three shots from long distance. Dakotah Cutting would post yet another solid performance on the offensive end for the Wildcats as well, with 10 points.
Kyla Crowningshield would lead the way for the Warriors, with nine points, and Mallory Arnold would follow her with eight points. However, the squad failed to generate and sustain enough offense late in the game, as they would suffer the home defeat.
Schroon Lake 42, Willsboro 27
Schroon Lake (42)
D. Cutting 3-4-10, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmers 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-2, M. Cutting 2-2-7, Baker 5-0-13, Mieras 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 2-1-5, Arnold 1-0-2, Dezalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-7-42.
Willsboro (27)
Le. Nolette 2-0-6, Arnold 3-2-8, La. Nolette 1-0-2, Benway 0-2-2, Crowningshield 4-0-9, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-4-27.
Halftime- SLCS, 24-16.
3 point field goals- Schroon Lake (5) Baker 3, M. Cutting, Timmer. Willsboro (3) Lexi Nolette 2, Crowningshield.
Ticonderoga 54
Saranac Lake 34
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels got off to a hot start and didn’t look back Wednesday night, as they would defend their home floor for a 20-point victory on senior night against the Red Storm.
Ticonderoga was led by Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mattison. Dorsett with 21 led all scorers and shot well from beyond the arc, with five three pointers; Mattison would follow, with 14 points. The shooting as a whole was outstanding in the contest, as Ticonderoga would knock down eight three-pointers while Saranac Lake would connect on five shots from long-distance.
Saranac Lake got strong shooting performances from Emma Akey and Samra Cirikovic. Cirikovic would lead her team, with 13 points, and Akey would lead the team in threes, making three in the road loss.
“Saranac Lake played hard the entire game and cut the lead in the fourth quarter, but Dorsett made back to back threes to secure the win,” said Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett. “We celebrated our one senior, Raycia Decker, tonight and had a great environment in our gym.
Ticonderoga 54, Saranac Lake 34
Saranac Lake (34)
Akey 4-0-11, Denkenberger 0-0-0, Yando 1-0-2, Corliss 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 1-0-3, LaDue 0-0-0, Cirikovic 5-2-13, Peer 0-3-3, Dann 1-0-2, Small 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-5-34.
Ticonderoga (54)
Moore 2-0-5, Dorsett 8-0-21, Mattison 5-4-14, Sutphen 1-0-3, Charboneau 1-0-2, Whitford 3-0-7, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-4-54.
Halftime- TCS, 30-15.
3 point field goals- Saranac Lake (5) Akey 3, Moody-Durant, Cirkovic. Ticonderoga (8) Dorsett 5, Moore, Sutphen, Whitford.
Seton Catholic 38
Chazy 24
CHAZY — The Knights outlasted the Eagles on the road Wednesday night, in what was a hard-fought, defensive battle. After earning just a four point lead at the half, the Knights would extend their advantage fourteen down the stretch to earn the win.
“Coach Briggs has his team playing at a really high level on defense. They do a good job switching up their looks defensively, apply a lot of pressure and make it really tough to get into any rhythm offensively,” said Chazy coach Josh Howell. “However, my kids fought hard tonight and played with so much effort.”
Chazy’s Emma Howell would lead the game in scoring, with 12 points but would be the only player on her team in double-figures. Seton Catholic’s more balanced attack would prove to be the difference late in the game, as Abbey Pearl and Grace Trombley would each score 10 points and Grace Conti would follow with seven.
“It was a great environment and a great game. Really proud of our team tonight and looking to bounce back on Friday at home versus Crown Point,” said Howell.
Seton Catholic 38, Chazy 24
Seton Catholic (38)
PEARL 5-0-10, TROMBLEY 5-0-10, WHALEN 3-1-7, CONTI 1-2-5, LANGLOIS 2-0-4, HUGHES 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-3-38.
Chazy (24)
HOWELL 4-0-12, TUREK 2-0-5, LAPIERRE 2-0-4, DUNBAR 1-0-3. TOTALS: 9-0-24.
Halftime- SC, 17-13.
3 point field goals- Seton Catholic (1) Conti. Chazy (6) Howell 4, Turek Dunbar.
Lake Placid 30
Indian Lake/Long Lake 22
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers needed a comeback in the fourth quarter and they delivered. Down by two, heading into the final stanza, the Blue Bombers would outscore the Orange by 10 in the quarter to win at home, 30-22.
Indian Lake/Long Lake would jump out to an early lead in the first quarter, as they would lead 14-7 over Lake Placid, heading into the second. While Lake Placid would rebound in the second quarter, holding Indian Lake/Long Lake to just two points during the stretch, they would still trail by two, going into halftime.
Nothing would change in the third quarter, as each team would score six points in the frame resulting in the Orange still leading, 22-20. However, the Blue Bombers saved their best for last, outscoring the Orange, 10-0, to earn the resounding victory.
For Lake Placid, Julia Crawford and Katie Coursen helped lead the charge from behind, as they each scored nine points in the win. Olivia Zumpano would chip-in nine points for Indian Lake/Long Lake, however, there wouldn’t be enough scoring elsewhere to hold off the comeback.
—
Lake Placid 30, Indian Lake/Long Lake 22
Indian Lake/Long Lake (22)
Zumpano 4-0-9, Hample 2-0-4, Cannan 2-0-4, Staniford 2-0-4, Puterko 0-1-1, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotamayor 0-0-0, Strader 0-0-0, Liddle 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-1-22.
Lake Placid (30)
Crawford 4-1-9, Coursen 4-0-9, Marvin 2-2-6, Jordon 2-0-4, Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-3-30.
Halftime- IL/LL, 16-14.
3 point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (1) Zumpano. Lake Placid (1) Coursen.
