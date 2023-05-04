PORT KENT — The Vikings had a phenomenal afternoon on the golf course Wednesday, with three golfers shooting 40 or lower to help lead the team to a win over AuSable Valley.
Logan Gilbo was the medalist with a score of 37, followed closely by Vance Hickok with a 39 and Silas Reeder with a 40, all winning their matchups for Moriah.
Nick winters and Ethan Hart halved their match in the No. 4 clash, with score of 51.
Emma Vilegi picked up the lone full point for the Patriots, winning in the No. 6 matchup, shooting a 49.
Moriah 4.5, AuSable Valley 1.5
No.. 1- Gilbo (MCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 37-40.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 40-46.
No. 3- Hickok (MCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 39-43.
No. 4- Hart (AVCS) halved with Winters (MCS), 51-51.
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) def. Dorr (AVCS), 51-52.
No. 6- Vilegi (AVCS) def. Snyder (MCS), 49-53.
BOYS
Boquet Valley 4.5, Plattsburgh 1.5
GIRLS
Boquet Valley 187, Plattsburgh 195
PLATTSBURGH — The Griffins earned a pair of non-conference wins Wednesday afternoon, as both its boys and girls teams defeated the Hornets at their home course of Bluff Point.
In the girls match, which was played under stroke play rules, Plattsburgh’s Steffi Trombley had the shot of the day with a chip-in birdie from about 30 yards out on the Par-4 second hole, leading her to medalist honors with a 53. However, Boquet was able to get some gutsy performances from some of their younger girls in the lineup, to help get the win.
“We were able to get big rounds out of seventh-graders Lily Cushman and Lila Kullman to earn the win. Both are showing tremendous growth in the game,” Boquet Valley Coach Keith Lobdell said.
The boys match also proved to be very competitive, even in some tough conditions, with four of the six matchups finishing within two strokes. However, the Griffins would outlast the Hornets down the stretch, even after halving the No. 1 matchup between Braden Liberi and Cohen Fitzwater.
“It was a great chance to prove our young and improving team against a solid CVAC opponent in PHS. Leo Hatch scored his second straight medalist honor with a 48, scoring a two-stroke win over PHS low man Porter Hackett with a 50,” Lobdell said.
—
BOYS
Boquet Valley 4.5, Plattsburgh 1.5
No. 1- Bra. Liberi (BVCS) halved with Fitzwater (PHS), 51-51.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 48-50.
No. 3- Leibeck (BVCS) def. Gervich (PHS), 51-53.
No. 4- Champagne (PHS) def. Costin (BVCS), 55-59.
No. 5- Bry. Liberi (BVCS) def. Patcher (PHS), 60-66.
No. 6- Tompkins (BVCS) def. Edwards (PHS), 64-65.
GIRLS
Boquet Valley 187, Plattsburgh 195
No. 1- Lobdell (BVCS) def. O’Brien (PHS), 68-70.
No. 2- Trombley (PHS) def. Behm (BVCS), 53-62.
No. 3- Cushman (BVCS) def. Cumins (PHS), 60-72.
No. 4- Kullman (BVCS) 65.
