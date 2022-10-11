SARANAC LAKE — Heading into Saturday’s home football game against Moriah, Saranac Lake knew it was going to have its hands full facing a team that is solid on both sides of the ball.
The Red Storm found out just how good their opponent was, as the Vikings rolled to a 43-3 victory at Wilson Raymond field to stay unbeaten in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
Although Saranac Lake did force four turnovers – two fumbles and a pair of interceptions, the Red Storm found little room to maneuver on offense and was unable to slow down a Vikings rushing attack that accounted for 389 yards and six touchdowns scored by four different backs.
Senior quarterback Rowan Swan and senior running back Riley Demarais ran for two touchdowns each and Boden Valentine and Nathan O’Brien added a touchdown apiece to help Moriah improve to 5-0 overall. With the win, the Vikings set up a showdown between the CVAC’s only unbeaten teams when they travel to face Peru Friday with the opening kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Saranac Lake dropped to 3-2 and next take on Beekmantown on the road Friday, also starting at 7:30 p.m.
While the Vikings offense was churning out yards on the ground, their defense was equally effective, limiting the Red Storm to just 36 rushing yards and 132 yards of total offense, with 35 yards coming on the ground from Saranac Lake senior running back Carter Hewitt, who also managed to haul in two receptions for 51 yards.
Saranac Lake did keep the game tight throughout the first half until things began to unravel for the hosts when Desmarais scored his second touchdown of the afternoon late in the second quarter to give Moriah a 20-3 edge entering halftime. After intermission, the Vikings tacked on three more touchdowns and added two more points on a safety run their CVAC regular-season streak to 11 straight wins dating back to the 2019 season.
“We did a good job blocking on the line of scrimmage today, and defensively, we were able to slow down Hewitt,” said longtime Moriah head coach Don Tesar, whose Vikings have made two straight trips to the Carrier Dome while finishing as the state Class D runner-up during the last full fall seasons of high school football.
“Hewitt got some carries, he got some yards here and there, but we did a good job limiting him,” Tesar said. “We tried to force them to throw the ball. We kept them second and long, third and long, and that’s always something that we want to do. Today, we were able to run the ball pretty successfully against those guys.”
Demarais led Moriah with 111 yards on 18 carries, and Swan piled up 87 yards on six attempts, which included touchdown runs of 30 and 28 yards.
After each team went three-and-out to start the game, Moriah put together a five-play, 43-yard march capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run by Demarais on its next possession. Swan followed with a successful two-point conversion run for an 8-0 Vikings lead midway through the opening quarter.
Moriah picked up its next touchdown early in the second quarter on a 48-yard march that ended on a 30-yard Swan touchdown run.
After failing to move the chains the first three times they had the ball, the Red Storm finally started moving on offense. Facing a 14-0 deficit, Saranac Lake’s offense advanced from its own 25-yard line to the Moriah 11 before eventually settling for a 28-yard field goal by Landon Faubert.
As it turned out, Faubert’s kick provided Saranac Lake with its only points of the game.
The Vikings next possession ended when Swan was intercepted by Evan Willett deep in Saranac Lake’s end of the field. But the Red Storm went three-and-out again and punted, with Swan returning the ball to Saranac Lake’s 15-yard line. The Vikings benefitted from a penalty on Swan’s return that advanced to ball to the seven yard line, and one play later, Demarais sprinted into the end zone, which all but knocked the Red Storm out of contention of pulling a big upset win.
Moriah upped its lead to 22-3 with 3:56 left in the third quarter on a safety that resulted from a high snap when Saranac Lake was in punt formation with its kicker lined up in the end zone. Getting the ball back, the Vikings took just five plays to reach the end zone again, with Valentine scoring on a six-yard run to complete the march.
The Vikings scored two more times in the final period with Swan sprinting 28 yards to paydirt and O’Brien sealing the deal with a six-yard touchdown run with 1:06 remaining.
Saranac Lake senior quarterback Brady Roberts finished with six completions and one interception on 19 attempts, although some of those misses were due to dropped balls balls by Red Storm receivers. After Hewitt, Willett was the Red Storm’s next top pass catcher with three receptions worth 23 yards.
Although Red Storm junior Marcus Navarra was shut out as a receiver after hauling in seven passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Saranac Lake’s last start, a 40-13 win at Ticonderoga, he did finish with an interception in the closing seconds of the opening half.
“I do have to give Saranac Lake credit. They were tough,” Tesar said. “This was probably the most physical game we’ve been in so far and we knew it would be. Coach Bennett does a good job getting them ready. They put a lot of guys in the box and we were still able to make good blocks today and move the ball. Our guys played outstanding today on both sides of the ball.”
After dropping their second game of the season, the Red Storm looks to get back on track on Beekmantown Friday.
“I thought we played a very good defensive first half, and then we lost our composure a little with a late penalty which gave them great field position and an easy score,” Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said. “Credit to Moriah. They are a very physical football team, but I liked the way our kids battled. We got pretty banged up, we started losing some numbers, we got thin pretty quick and they took advantage of it. Hat’s off to Moriah. They deserve the win.
“We have to execute on offense,” Bennett continued. We have to have a plan in place for lots of pressure. Beekmantown likes to move their fronts around a lot. We have to prepare our kids and be solid fundamentally. We had a lot of near misses today that we just can’t have against a good team.”
