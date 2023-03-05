PLATTSBURGH — Having gone to nine straight sectional title games certainly helps to gain postseason experience which certainly played a factor in the Viking’s dominant win over the Bobcats on Sunday to claim yet another sectional championship.
Not only is this the teams ninth consecutive sectional title, fourth straight since joining Class C in 2018, but the group also remains undefeated (22-0) as they roll into state subregional play where they will take on Section II’s Chatham on Friday, at Hudson Valley Community College.
While being seasoned to playing in the postseason is surely beneficial, the effort Moriah exudes right from the opening tip-off is certainly useful for a team seeking to go on a run in the Class C bracket.
The Vikings turned up the heat on the Vikings early in the first quarter, as their press defense and pesky man coverage resulted in a handful of turnovers and transition baskets that led to a 22-11 lead at the end of the period. However, the effort the Vikings exert on the floor is something head coach Brian Cross doesn’t believe he needs to coach, moreso that his players just want to do it for each other.
“I don't think I have to force it out of them. All these kids play hard regardless, I don't have to motivate them,” Cross said. “They play hard together and it's not just the ones that are on the court, it’s the kids on the bench too. They cheer and they play extremely hard in practice too.”
The Vikings didn’t just get off to a strong start, they refused to let up. In the second quarter they would hold the Bobcats to just five points, taking a commanding 36-16 lead going into the half. But even though they had the big lead, the Vikings still knew they had work to do to punch their ticket to the next round.
“Just because you’ve won two quarters doesn't mean that the game is over,” Cross said. “Anybody that plays for Mr. Bilow is not going to quit so they were going to continue to play hard.”
The Bobcats did show they had some fight left in them when they opened the third quarter with a 10-5 run to cut the lead to 15 points. Cross would call a timeout to regroup and correct his team’s defensive effort and from that moment on the Vikings got back in control and eventually put the game out of reach.
The play from Moriah’s Rowan Swan was critical down the stretch for the Vikings to pull away, as his dribble penetration both led to kick outs to open shooters or open layups that hurt the Bobcat defense throughout the game. Swan would finish with a team-high 18 points in the win.
“We certainly want the ball in his hands and he's very unselfish. If somebody is open he will find the open man; it's not about scoring points,” said Cross.
Cooper Allen, who was the beneficiary of several Swan passes, followed his teammate with 12 points while Riley Demarais used his work to create second chance opportunities to tally 12 points as well in the win.
Bobcat seniors, Brady and Matt Boulrice left it all on the floor in their final game, earning a pair of heartwarming standing ovations when they checked out of the contest. Matt would lead the team with 16 points while Brady would follow him with eight points of his own.
As one of the Section’s best teams prepares for a possible run through Class C Moriah will now have to look towards Chatham. But from the sounds of it, Cross already has.
“We've watched them a couple times on TV. They’ve got a big kid, they’ve got another kid that's good; they're going to be tough.”
