ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bobcats edged out the Vikings Monday, 42-36, in what was a tightly contested opening round matchup of the annual Judy’s Alzheimer Tournament, at Boquet Valley High School.
While NACS was able to pull away towards the end of the first half for a nine point advantage, Moriah didn’t back down. Moriah rallied from behind, outscoring NACS by three in the second half, yet fell just short.
Leading the charge for the Bobcats in the win was Abigail Peryea, who scored 16 points in the matchup, including making one three. Mackenna LaBarge and Isabella Gilmore were also able to complement their teammates’ performance well, each scoring 10 in the win.
For the Vikings, it was Jayde Trow and Hannah Gaddor who were at the forefront of their attempted comeback. Trow would pace her team in scoring, with 12, and Gaddor followed with 10 points of her own.
Northern Adirondack 42, Moriah 36
NACS (42)
LaBarge 4-2-10, M. Peryea 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, McDonald 1-3-5, I. Gilmore 3-3-10, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, Charland 0-1-1, A. Peryea 6-4-16. TOTALS: 14-13-42.
Moriah (36)
Marcil 0-0-0, Harrington 1-0-2, Eichen 1-3-5, Nephew 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Beldon 0-0-0, Bosarge 1-0-2, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 6-1-12, Mascareanas 1-0-3, Gaddor 5-0-10. TOTALS: 16-3-36.
Halftime- NACS, 22-13.
3-point scoring- NACS (1) A. Peryea. Moriah (1) Mascareanas.
Boquet Valley 62
Ticonderoga 53
ELIZABETHTOWN — Judy’s Alzheimer Tournament saw exciting action in games played, notably Boquet Valley’s 62-53 victory over visiting Ti.
The Griffins pushed out to a 31-22 halftime lead only to have the Sentinels attempt to close the game in the second half. The Sentinels would be unable to mount a comeback as they were outscored 31-23 over the final two periods.
Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel led all scorers with 26 points. She completed a double-double with 12 rebounds contributing five assists. Teammate Ella Lobdell chipped in 24 points while adding five steals.
Addy Moore led the scorers for the Sentinels with 14 points, which came with the help of three 3-pointers. Cassidy Mattision added 10 points in helping Ti to try to keep it close.
“It was a hard fought game for 4 quarters,” Griffins head coach Hokey McKinley said.
Boquet Valley 62, Ticonderoga 53
Ticonderoga (53)
Moore 5-1-14, Dorsett 3-1-8, Mattison 5-0-10, Sytphen 3-0-7, Charboneau 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 4-3-11
Boquet Valley (62)
Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-0-4, Schwoebel 8-10-26, C. Reynolds 1-0-3, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 10-0-24, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 1-0-2, Denton 0-1-1
Halftime score- Boquet Valley 31-22
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (6), Moore 3, Dorsett 1, Sutphen 1, Charboneau 1. Bouquet Valley (5) Lobdell 4, C. Reynolds 1.
Willsboro 38
Wells 14
Willsboro — The Warriors came out strong in the opening contest for both teams as they went on to win 38-14.
With a 19-8 halftime lead, Willsboro never let off the gas pedal on both defense and offense as they would repeat scoring efforts in the second half holding a 19-6 advantage.
Mallory Arnold led all scorers with 17 points, six of those coming from behind the three point line. Isabella Harriosn added 12 points to help push the Warrior offense.
“I was really impressed with how well the Warriors ran their offense, especially in the third quarter,” Willsboro head coach Shannon Passno said.
“They took their time and ran through their offense and had great passes inside the paint. The Warriors and Indians will play against each other again at the end of the season. I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of these two teams and to another great game of basketball.”
Willsboro 38, Wells 14
Wells (14)
Welch 1-0-2, Hamm 0-0-0, Dwyer 0-0-0, Allen 1-0-2, Wright 3-0-6, Ralph 0-0-0, Koniszewski 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2.
Willsboro (38)
Lexi Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 7-1-17, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2, Reithel 0-0-0, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 3-1-7, Harrison 6-0-12.
Halftime- Willsboro 19-8
3-point-goals- Willsboro (2) Arnold, 2.
Boys
Willsboro 45
Wells 17
WILLSBORO — The Warriors started their season off on the right foot Monday night, rolling past the Indians, 45-17, for their first victory of the year.
“We have much work to do to improve, but it was a good team effort with all 8 guys contributing and our sophomores and freshmen getting their first taste of varsity basketball,” said Willsboro head coach Eric Arnold.
Despite the lopsided victory, Wells actually was able to take an early lead, getting on the board in the first minute of the game before Willsboro went on an 11-0 run to complete the first quarter. A 15 point second quarter, led by Harvey Merrill, Kayden Reynolds and Avery Lee allowed Willsboro to put the game out of reach.
Merrill led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Lee with 15. Kayden Reynolds had a strong game for the Warriors as well, chipping in 9 points and 7 rebounds. Logan Jaquish played a strong defensive game and contributed 6 rebounds.
For the Indians, was the primary scorer on offense, generating over half his teams points and leading the team with 9.
Willsboro 45, Wells 17
Wells (17)
Decarr 1-0-2, Brooks 4-1-9, Allen 0-0-0, Smith 2-0-4, Turnbull 1-0-2, Humphuh 0-0-0, Stuart 0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0, Osborne 0-0-0, Purchase 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-1-17.
Willsboro (45)
Merrill 6-4-16, Reynolds 3-1-9, Lee 3-3-15, Jaquish 1-0-2, Crowningshield 0-1-1, Aubin 0-0-0, Hathaway 1-0-2, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS; 18-5-45.
Halftime- Willsboro, 26-8.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (4) Lee 3, Reynolds 1.
Saturday
Boys
Massena 61
Northeastern Clinton 44
SARANAC — Even though they trailed at halftime, the Red Raiders didn’t shy away from the challenge Saturday. The Red Raiders were able to outscore the Cougars 39-17 in the second half to comeback and win the boy’s Muggsy’s Tip-Off Basketball Classic.
Massena fell behind early, trailing 16-10 at the end of the first period. However, in the second period they were able to right the ship, outscoring NCCS 12-11, to cut the deficit to five at the break.
In the second half it was all Massena, as after falling behind at break they would flip the script to hold a 39-33 lead after the third quarter. In the fourth, Massena would put the game away, posting 22 points, to Saranac 11, in the frame en route to a 61-44 win.
Even in the loss, the Cougars saw some strong performances from a pair of starters. Jordan Brown scored 14 points and also made half of the team’s 3-point shots. Evan Manor was the team’s top-scorer though, as he notched 18 in the loss.
The Red Raiders were led by a trio of double-digit scorers, as Taylor Mitchell led the way, with 22 points, while Colin Patterson and Jakob Peets each scored 19 in their title victory.
Massena 61, Northeastern Clinton 44
Massena (61)
Mitchell 8-3-22, Walton 3-0-7, Patterson 8-1-19, Ja. Peets 6-1-19, Firnstein 1-0-3, Jo. Peets 0-0-0, Lucey 2-2-7, Avery 0-0-0, Barnes 1-0-3, LeBlanc 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-10-61.
NCCS (44)
Brown 6-0-14, Prairie 1-0-3, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 1-0-2, Magoon 2-6-7, Manor 7-5-18, Garrow 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-11-44.
Halftime- NCCS, 27-22.
3-point field goals- Massena (11) Mitchell 4, Walton 1, Patterson 3, Firnstein 1, Lucey 1, Barnes 1. NCCS (4), Brown 2, Prairie 1, Manor 1.
Potsdam 60
Saranac 36
SARANAC — The Sandstoners offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday, scoring 60 points in their consolation game victory over the Chiefs. Ian Vanwagnor shined in the contest as well, scoring 26 to help propel the Sandstoners to a third place finish at the Muggsy’s Tip-Off Classic.
Potsdam had a grasp on this game right from the get-go, taking a dominant 30-18 lead at the half. They would go on to win the contest, 60-36, but the real disparity wasn’t just on the scoreboard, but in the box score, as Potsdam outshot Saranac, 26-14.
While Vanwagnor paced the Sandstoners with 26 points, it wasn’t just a one-man show, as teammate Dylan Lamora chipped in 15 in the win as well.
For the Chiefs, offense was hard to come by throughout as they had just one player finish in double-figures. A pair of newcomers led the team in scoring, with Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin scoring 13 and Gabe Cayea finishing second in points, with eight.
Potsdam 60, Saranac 36
Potsdam (60)
Vanwagnor 11-0-26, O’Brien 2-0-4, Race 0-2-2, Lamora 7-0-15, Delaney 2-0-4, Cook 2-0-5, Yoakum 0-0-0, Murdock 2-0-4, Nelson 0-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-2-60.
Saranac (36)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 1-0-3, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 4-0-8, Cranford 1-1-3, DeAngelo 2-0-4, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-4-13, Bova 2-1-5, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-6-36.
Halftime- PDM, 30-18.
3-point field goals- Potsdam (6) VanWagnor 4, Lamora 1, Cook 1. Saranac (2) McCoy, Dandrow-Pellerin.
Girls
Saranac 47
Heuvelton 34
SARANAC — “The one constant we do have is we can rely on playing tough defense to limit teams offensively,” said Saranac head coach Tim Newell.
The Chiefs did just that Saturday, as they were able to hold the Bulldogs to just 34 points, as opposed to their 47, to claim the girls Muggsy’s Tip-Off Classic championship.
“This was a very good test for us playing a well balanced and well coached team in Heuvelton. They did a good job in speeding us up with their zone press,” Newell said.
Saranac was in control throughout, as they were able to hold Heuvelton to single digit scoring three out of the four quarters. Even though the team held a slim, 22-17, lead at halftime, they were able to turn up the heat in the second half, they closed-out the game outsourcing their opponent 25-17.
“I thought we did a much better job of settling down in the second half controlling the tempo and valuing the ball,” Newell said. “Molly Denis and Layla Pellerin did a nice job of getting us into our offense which created much better scoring opportunities.”
The Chiefs offensively were led by Brenna Ducatte, who had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and Sydney Myers, who had 19 points ,15 rebounds and 4 assists.
“A very big thanks to our Athletic Director Mr. Brent Denis for all of his effort making this such a successful tournament,” said Newell. “Also a huge thankyou to all the parents that volunteered throughout the tournament. It was very much appreciated.”
Saranac 47, Heuvelton 34
Heuvelton (34)
Weston 5-0-10, Cunningham 3-3-9, Ritchie 0-0-0, McAllister 0-0-0, McGaw 3-0-6, Richards 0-0-0, Trathen 3-1-7, Martin 1-0-2. TOTALS: 15-4-34.
Saranac (47)
Denis 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6, Pellerin 1-0-3, Myers 6-7-19, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 7-2-19. TOTALS: 16-9-47.
Halftime- SCS, 22-17.
3-point field goals- Saranac (6) Ducatte 3, Parker 2, Pellerin.
Northeastern Clinton 55
Beekmantown 32
SARANAC — The Cougars were rolling Saturday against Beekmantown, downing the Eagles, 55-32, to claim third place in the girls Muggsy’s Tip-Off Basketball Classic. The win was in large part thanks to Baille LaFountain and Desiree DuBois, who combined for 47 of the teams 55 points.
“NCCS did a great job pounding the ball inside against our smaller team, relying on an inside game to overpower us,” Beekmantown coach Emily Girard said. “Overall, we did a great job getting multiple players into the offense, however NCCS’s confidence and experience on the floor was too much for us to match.”
DuBois led the team in points, with 24, but LaFountain was hot on her tail, scoring 23; Callie Racine scored the remaining eight for the Cougars. Payton Parliament was one of the lone bright spots for the Eagles’ offense, scoring 17 in the loss.
“We definitely have much to work on but the girls will continue to improve each day with their continued hard work,” NCCS coach Rob Garrand said.
Northeastern Clinton 55, Beekmantown 32
NCCS (55)
Hote 0-0-0, LaFountain 10-3-23, Deso 0-0-0, Laci Roberts 0-0-0, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 7-8-24, Racine 4-0-8, Trudo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-11-55.
Beekmantown (32)
Barnes 0-0-0, Castine 0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0, Dutil 1-1-3, Gregoire 1-3-5, LaBarge 0-0-0, LaPier 0-0-0, McCasland 2-0-4, Mesec 1-1-3, Parliament 5-6-17, Proper 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-11-32.
Halftime- NCCS, 29-11.
3-point field goals- BCS (1).
