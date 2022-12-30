PORT HENRY — The Vikings continued to assert their position as one of the top teams in Section VII hoops on Wednesday with a dominant win over the Hornets in their second round game of the Judy’s Alzheimer Classic at Moriah, 71-34.
“Moriah came out and played great defense in the first half and shot the ball extremely well. We scored some easy baskets in transition and shared the ball to get everyone involved,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross.
In the first half the Vikings were able to open up a commanding, 40-17, lead and would hold the Hornets to an identical total in the second half to secure the 30-plus point victory. Rowan Swan was one of the key catalysts in the win, scoring a game-high 19 points, while teammates Brady Olcott and Cooper Allen also would finish in double-figures, combining for 21 points.
For the Hornets, Max Filosca continued his solid start to the season, leading his team with 10 points in the loss, respectively.
Moriah 71, Plattsburgh 34
Plattsburgh (34)
Phillips 2-2-5, Filosca 4-2-10, Baker 0-2-2, Hartmann 2-0-4, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Laravia 0-0-0, Ferris 2-0-4, Williams 2-0-4, Abbo 0-0-0, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Rodriguez 1-1-3. TOTALS: 14-3-34.
Moriah (71)
Fleury 1-0-2, B.Olcott 4-2-10, Swan 9-1-19, Whitman 1-0-2, Pelkey 3-0-8, McGinness 3-0-8, Allen 4-0-11, Gilbo 1-0-2, Demarais 3-3-9, Sherman 0-0-0, Valentine 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 29-6-71.
Halftime- MCS, 40-17.
3-point field goals- PHS (3). MCS (7).
Ticonderoga 49
Peru 31
PORT HENRY — The Sentinels jumped out to a 30-8 lead on Wednesday, in the second round of the Judy’s Alzheimer’s basketball tournament, and they didn’t look back. While they would be outscored in the second half, 23-19, the Sentinels would still hang on for a double-digit victory over the Nighthawks to earn their first conference win of the year.
The Sentinels saw scoring from seven different players in the win, but leading the team was Thomas Montalbano, who scored 13 in the win; Ayden Smith would be the only other Sentinel to finish in double figures scoring wise, with 11.
For Peru, who are still searching for their first conference win, Hunter Eagle and Morgan McCormick would combine for 19 of their team’s 31 points in the loss.
Ticonderoga 49, Peru 31
Ticonderoga (49)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 3-4-11, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 5-2-13, Vigliotti 3-3-9, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 1-0-3, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 1-0-3, Swajger 3-2-8. TOTALS: 14-11-49.
Peru (31)
McCormick 1-4-7, Eagle 5-0-12, Breen 1-0-2, Petro 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 0-1-1, Osborne 1-0-2, Parent 2-0-5, Engstrom 0-0-0, Allen 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-5-31.
Halftime- TCS, 30-8.
3-point field goals- TCS (4) A. Smith, Montalbano, Drinkwine, Perron. PCS (4) Eagle 2, McCormick, Parent.
COUGAR CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
Boquet Valley 44
Peru 32
PLATTSBURGH — After losing their opening round matchup of the Cougar Holiday Classic, the Griffins responded with a resounding victory in their second round game, defeating the Nighthawks, 44-32.
Even though Boquet Valley was able to come away with the double-digit victory, the contest was tightly contested throughout its early stages. At halftime Boquet Valley had just a four-point lead, but in the second half outscored their opponent 27-19, to secure the win.
“Our team defense gave us some breathing room in the middle two quarters,” said Griffins coach Hokey McKinely.
Ella Lobdell led the Griffins offensively, scoring 19 points, while teammate Abbey Schwoebel posted a near triple-double, with six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Peru’s Destiny Snider would lead her team in scoring, with nine points, however, there wouldn’t be enough scoring elsewhere as the group finishes the tournament with a 1-1 record.
—
Boquet Valley 44, Peru 32
Peru (32)
D. Snider 2-5-9, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 1-0-2, Berry 3-1-7, Duprey 4-0-8, Lawyer 0-0-0, Mirville 0-1-1, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-8-32.
Boquet Valley (44)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-0-5, Schwoebel 2-2-6, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 7-3-19, Hickey 1-0-2, Caputo 3-0-6, Denton 2-0-4. TOTALS: 18-5-44.
Halftime- BVCS, 17-13.
3-point field goals- BVCS (3) Lobdell 2, Pulsifer.
Saranac 49
Seton Catholic 18
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs were everywhere defensively Wednesday afternoon in their second round game of the Cougar Holiday Classic, as they held the Knights to just 18 points offensively for a resound non-conference victory.
“Saranac is a very talented team. We worked very hard defensively and did a decent job but Saranac worked to break us down and use pressure defense to create easy opportunities on their end,” said Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs.
While the Saranac defense was doing its job, the offensive unit was helping to put the game away as well behind the trio of Molly Denis, Brenna Ducatte and Sydney Myers, who scored in double-figures combining for 38 of the team’s 49 points.
- Correction- In Tuesday’s game featuring Saranac versus Boquet Valley, Brenna Ducatte’s steal total was mistakenly unlisted; Ducatte recorded five steals in that contest.
—
Saranac 49, Seton Catholic 18
Saranac (49)
Denis 6-0-15, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, L Pellerin 2-0-4, Myers 6-1-13, Lau Pellerin 2-0-5, Mulverhill 1-0-2, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 5-0-10, Fay 0-0-0. TOTALS: 22-1-49.
Seton Catholic (18)
Hughes 0-3-3, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 1-0-3, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 1-0-2, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 3-0-6. TOTALS: 7-3-18.
Halftime- SCS, 25-7.
3-point field goals- SCS (4) Denis 3, Lau. Pellerin. SC (1) Whalen.
BOYS
CROWN POINT 48
SETON CATHOLIC 46 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — The Panthers outlasted a pesky comeback attempt from the Knights, and Trevor Harris led the way.
Harris poured in 26 points and drained six treys in the overtime win, and Reese Pertak finished in double figures with 11 markers of his own.
The Knights, led by Aiden Pearl’s game-high 33 points, outscored the Panthers, 10-2, in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Thane Shalton had a chance to tie the game in overtime with a shot from the short corner, but Harris was able to come up with one final board to seal the deal for Crown Point.
Harris, Cole Potter and Jarret Russell had key buckets for the Panthers in overtime.
JP Gao pitched in with 12 points for Seton Catholic.
—
Crown Point 48, Seton Catholic 46 (OT)
Crown Point (48)
J. Russell 1-0-2, Potter 2-0-5, Pertak 5-0-11, Stone 1-0-2, R. Russell 1-0-2, Woods 0-0-0, Beekman 0-0-0, Harris 10-0-26. Totals: 20-0-48.
Seton Catholic (46)
Shalton 0-0-0, DeJordy 0-0-0, Gao 5-1-12, Pearl 15-3-33, Hughes 0-1-1. Totals: 20-5-46.
Halftime- Crown Point, 27-17.
3 point goals- Crown Point (8) Potter, Pertak, Harris 6. Seton Catholic (1) Gao.
Indian Lake/Long Lake Tournament
GIRLS
Indian Lake/Long Lake 59
Johnsburg/Minerva 16
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange put on an offensive display on Wednesday evening in the opening round of Indian Lake’s White Out tournament, as Kaitlyn Cannan scored a career high 27 points to lead the team to a 59-16 victory over the Irish.
Not only did Cannan go for 27 scoring the ball, she was also a dominant force on the class, recording a double-double with 12 rebounds as well.
For the Irish, who are still looking for their first season victory, they did see a solid scoring output from Mackenzie Mulligan, who scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 59, Johnsburg/Minerva 16
Johnsburg/Minerva (16)
Mulligan 6-0-12, Nukaew 1-0-2, Tucker 0-0-0, Mohawski 1-0-2, O’Hara 0-0-0, San Antonio 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-016.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (59)
Zumpano 3-0-8, Vaughn 1-0-3, Sotomayor 2-0-4, Hample 1-2-5, Cannan 12-0-27, Staniford 2-0-5, Puterko 2-0-4, Liddle 1-0-3. TOTALS: 24-2-59.
Halftime-IL/LL, 36-6.
3-point field goals- IL/LL (9) Cannan 3, Zumpano 2, Vaughn, Hample, Saniford, Liddle.
