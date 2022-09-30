PLATTSBURGH — Ten, that’s right, ten different running backs saw touches for Moriah Friday night as they dashed their way to victory over Plattsburgh, 43-6.
The Vikings used their ground and pound style approach all night long, as they rushed to the tune of 307 yards and two touchdowns.
But it wasn’t just the offensive unit that was putting points on the board. The Viking defense was swarming to the ball all night, holding the Hornets to under 100 total yards offensively and adding a scoop-and-score touchdown off a fumble.
“The offensive and defensive line did an outstanding job to open holes so we were able to continue running the ball,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “The defense played outstanding to shut them down in every aspect of the game.”
Right from the opening kickoff, the Vikings were in control. Hornet’s Quarterback Michael Phillips would see the ball but couldn’t find much success. The Hornets possessed the ball seven times in the first half, and all seven times were forced to punt. It was in large part to Tesar’s defensive scheme, that had Phillips scrambling frequently, but to little avail.
“We’re not big defensively, but we’re pretty quick and we were able to get to their quarterback, who is a very good athlete; he’s got a good arm,” Tesar said. We were able to make him run all over the place and that’s what we want, to flush him from the pocket and not sit back and be able to throw it.”
While the defense did their job, the Vikings’ offensive playmakers did theirs. Running back Riley Demaris would open the scoring with a nine yard touchdown run, to put the Vikings up, 6-0 early. On the following Viking drive, quarterback Rowan Swan would throw a beautiful pass to Brady Olcott who, after breaking out of the arms of a would-be tackler, walked into the endzone.
While the Plattsburgh offense struggled, the Vikings thrived. After a 14-0 first quarter, the Vikings would start off the second quarter with Demaris finding the endzone again, from seven yards out.
Fullback Boden Valentine would get himself in on the scoring action as well, as after the following Plattsburgh drive that resulted in a punt, Valentine would punch one in from three yards out, to give Moriah a hefty, 29-0, lead.
But even in the lopsided victory, a wild four-play sequence in the middle of the second quarter made weathering the chilly September air worth it. It started with Phillips launching a pass down field to Max Filosca, who for a moment, appeared to have made the catch.
However it was Moriah defensive back Evan Fleury who came up with the ball for the interception, ripping it from Filosca on the way down. After Swan trotted back onto the field and ran for a one yard gain, he would look to drop back to pass.
Swan unloaded the ball downfield searching for a receiver to streak into the endzone, however Filosca would be the one to catch it, making the interception. On the ensuing Plattsburgh play, running back Trenton Griffiths would get stripped off the ball, with Swan there to scoop it up and run it into the endzone for the defensive score.
The two sides would go to half with Moriah leading, 36-0. But in the second half, it was much the same. Running back Logan Gilbo would run in a touchdown to open the third quarter,, then in came the subs.
This game showed, that Moriah has a depth chart chocked full of strong running backs, as 10 different Vikings saw touches down the stretch in this game.
“We’re not just Riley Demaris, the other backs that we have are talented backs too, so we’re pretty deep there,” said Tesar. “We got some kids back this week that were injured all year and we’re getting a little bit more healthy. So hopefully if things keep rolling.”
The brightspot for the Hornets came late in the fourth quarter. After the defense would force a Viking fumble, the offense came out and took advantage. Philllips would make his best throw of the night to Dominic DeAngelo, going for 57 yards, then the quarterback would run it himself down to the three yard line, for a gain of 29. Griffiths put the Hornets on the board on the next play, with a three yard rushing touchdown.
“You gotta look for something positive. Even though the first half of our season has been anything but positive,” said Plattsburgh coach Michael Bordeau. “Little glimmers of positivity help us.”
Looking forward, the Hornets, still searching for that first win, will take on the Saranac Chiefs, next Tuesday. The still undefeated Vikings, will travel to Saranac Lake next Saturday, as well.
“We’re gonna do the same thing we always do. We look at what they’re going to show us defensively, we’ll set up our offensive stuff and hopefully we’re able to do what we’ve done these last few games,” said Tesar.
—
Moriah 43, Plattsburgh 6
MCS 14 22 7 0 — 43
PHS 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MCS- Demaris 9 run (Swan INC)
MCS- Olcott 44 pass (Demaris run)
Second Quarter
MCS- Demairs 7 run (Swan run)
MCS- Valentine 3 run (Mulligan kick)
MCS- Swan 25 fumble REC (Mulligan kick)
Third Quarter
MCS- Gilbo 8 run (Mulligan kick)
Fourth Quarter
PHS- Griffiths 3 run (DeAngelo INC)
Individual Statistics
Rushing
MCS- Demaris 13-94, 2TD; Valentine 6-43; Scorsome 8-50; Fleury 2-10; Swan 2-7; L. Gilbo 3-17, TD; Callahan 3-12; K. Gilbo 6-43; O’Brian 3-26; Langley 1-5.
PHS- Griffiths 7-7, TD; Phillips 3-25; Calkins 1- (-3)
Passing
MCS- Swan 3-5-1-62, TD.
PHS- Phillips 1-9-1-57.
Receiving
MCS- Olcott 1-56, TD; Gilbo 1-6.
PHS- DeAngelo 1-57.
