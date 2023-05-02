CLINTONVILLE — The weather has not been pretty in the North Country. The Vikings weathered the storm, and the Patriots, rallying to win 4-3.
“Both teams battled inclement weather towards the end of the game,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “Moriah just made fewer mistakes.”
Trailing by two runs entering the final frame, Moriah’s Kaydin Sargent led off with a walk, only to score after a hit on rough field conditions.
Rowan Swan would score from second later in the winning run on a hit up the middle to give the Vikings the lead.
In the bottom half of the 7th, AuSable Valley would try to regain the lead, but would have to face Sargent as he took the mound.
After quick work, the Vikings would walk off the field victorious with Jake Mascarenus earning the victory. Scott LaMountain suffered the loss, as he pitched in relief in the 6th inning.
—
Moriah 4, AuSable Valley 3
MCS 010 001 2 - 4 2 2
AVCS 001 011 0 - 3 6 3
Mascarenus, Sargent (7). Turnbull, LaMountain (6). WP- Mascarenus. LP- LaMountain S- Sargent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.