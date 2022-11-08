MORRISVILLE — Graduate student forward Nicole Unsworth reached the 100-point plateau with three assists and senior forward Ivy Boric scored her second collegiate hat trick, as the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team completed a weekend Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) sweep over SUNY Morrisville with a 7-1 victory at the IcePlex on Saturday afternoon.
Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women’s Division III Top-15 Poll.
Unsworth entered the afternoon with 99 career points and reached the 100-point mark on the Cardinals’ first goal of the game with an assist. She added two more assists to finish the game with 102 career points to her credit. Boric scored three goals for her second collegiate hat trick, matching her previous career high from Nov. 19, 2021 against Morrisville. Junior forward Mae Olshansky had another standout performance with two goals and two assists, finishing the weekend with seven points on four goals and three assists.
The Cardinals outshot the Mustangs by a 57-12 margin in shots on goal, and they scored a power-play goal on their lone chance with the extra skater. Morrisville was scoreless on one power-play opportunity.
The Cardinals got on the board at the 13:15 mark of the first period. Junior forward Ciara Wall took a shot from the right circle that was saved, and Unsworth fired back a shot on the rebound that was also stopped. Boric then punched in the rebound off Unsworth’s shot to give Plattsburgh State the early lead. Wall’s assist marked her first point as a Cardinal.
Olshansky entered the scoring column at 14:48 of the first. After an offensive-zone face-off win, graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck picked up the puck behind the goal line, skated out in front and pushed a shot into the pad of the goaltender. Olshansky was on the doorstep to poke in the rebound, and the Cardinals doubled their advantage. Senior forward Julia Masotta also earned an assist on the play.
Boric buried her second goal just 1:04 later. Senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin took a wrist shot from the right point, and Boric redirected the puck into the back of the net. Unsworth also earned an assist on the goal.
Morrisville scored with 17:05 elapsed in the first, as sophomore forward Allicen Bouchard buried the rebound on a shot that sophomore defenseman Kate Mabey took from the right point.
Just 43 seconds into the second period, first-year defenseman Aizah Thompson made it a 4-1 game. She stole the puck on the forecheck along the left boards, walked into the slot and scored high glove side on the backhand. Olshansky earned an assist on the marker.
Boric completed the hat trick with 11:10 gone in the second. Wall sent the puck toward the slot from the left circle, and the puck bounced off Unsworth’s skate before Unsworth sent a short backhand pass to Boric. Boric scored through the five-hole to extend the advantage to 5-1.
Olshansky scored on the power play at 16:56 of the second period to notch her second goal of the afternoon. Benjamin passed to Olshansky on the weak side, and Olshansky eventually jammed the puck in between the left post and the goaltender’s right pad. Sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton also earned an assist on the goal.
Masotta scored with 1:08 remaining in the third to close out scoring. Krauseneck skated into the slot and took a shot that was turned aside with a pad save, while Masotta buried the loose puck inside the right post. Olshansky also earned an assist on the play.
Senior goaltender Lilla Nease made 11 saves in the win for the Cardinals, while sophomore goaltender Emma Plett and first-year goaltender Maggie Jones combined for 50 saves in the loss for the Mustangs.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-0-0 overall (2-0-0 NEWHL) with the win and hosts SUNY Potsdam in its home opener on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.