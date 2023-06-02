SARANAC — Thursday saw the culminating event of a season of laughs and joy as the unified basketball season came to an end.
Over the season there hasn’t been any yelling towards referees or heartbreak on the court.
It’s been exactly the opposite.
During games, running at the same time, between Plattsburgh versus Peru and Saranac versus Beekmantown, there was camaraderie on the court between players on both sides.
Routinely, players would compliment each other on passes or shots. Coaches would even get into congratulating players on their effort.
Varsity basketball players such as Peru’s Keith Parent or Beekmantown’s Brady Mannix would drive and get the ball to a teammate, who was waiting near the rim, to score.
Oftentimes it didn’t go in, but it didn’t matter. Players kept smiles on their faces and hurried towards the other end in an effort to stop the opposing team.
Needless to say, the score didn’t matter in either game.
Coaches made sure everyone played and gave high fives when a player came off the court. They stood and coached, and cheered, as the game went on.
Parents were supportive and cheered when baskets were made. It could be argued that some of the loudest cheers came when the opposing team scored.
Everyone was having fun, especially the kids on the court and on the bench.
No cheer was louder than when Plattsburgh tied the game with a three-pointer in the last seconds. Peru’s head coach Chris Burdash said afterwards it was an exciting way to end a game.
For those wondering, the referees were unsure if there would be an overtime. After consulting with the coaches the game was called, a 22-22 tie between the Hornets and Nighthawks.
And in the other game Beekmantown won 44-34 over Saranac.
There was chatter between opposing teams, but nothing hurtful to one another. During the Eagles and Chiefs game, players complimented a good pass or shot. Both coaches got in on the action too, telling the opposing team of a great attempt they say.
Unified basketball is a sport that gives as much as it gets. Not just to the players, but to the spectators as well.
Monday
May 22nd
TICONDEROGA 41
AUSABLE VALLEY 30
TICONDEROGA — While the Sentinels and Patriots got together, Thursday, for a scrimmage, their last official game was on May 22.
That was a hard fought game by both teams that saw the lead change late in the game before Ti would take the lead back for good moments later.
Trailing 20-14 at halftime, AuSable rallied to take a 27-26 lead midway through the second half.
However, the Sentinels would respond with two big threes from Mason Thompson that put the team back on top. It would give them enough distance to hold off the Patriots until the buzzer sounded.
“The Patriots and Sentinels both displayed excellent sportsmanship and played until the final buzzer,” Ti’s coach Kendra McCoy said.
Ticonderoga 41, AuSable Valley 30
AVCS (30)
Peck 5-0-10, Breault 0-0-0, Keyser 3-0-6, Rein 1-0-2, Hart 0-0-0, Racette 2-0-4, Inglish 1-0-2, Lawerence 0-0-0, Kinsman 3-0-6, Knapp 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-0-30
TCS (41)
Qamar 0-0-0, Carr 4-0-8, I. Hayes 1-0-2, Gentles 0-0-0, Rand 1-0-2, J. Kelley 9-0-18, A. Kelley 0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-11, DuRoss 0-0-0 TOTALS: 16-0-41
