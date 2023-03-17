PLATTSBURGH — It was a statement echoed by both Sara Krauseneck and Ashley Davis, after defeating Middlebury College, Saturday.
“We came back for unfinished business.”
This season marks the 10th consecutive season the Cardinals have made it to the national semi-finals. Five of those saw Plattsburgh State return home as national champions. To make it number six, they know there is some work to do.
“It’s a long season just to get here,” Cardinals head coach Kevin Houle said.
“We set the preseason goal of reaching the final four and we’re here. Now we just have to keep our heads looking ahead and take on the next challenge.”
It starts with Gustavus Adolphus College, Friday, 3 p.m. in Amherst, Mass.
Plattsburgh has some familiarity with the Golden Gusties as they met last year in a semifinal matchup in the Division III Women’s Hockey Championship. The Cards hold a series advantage of 4-2-1, with last year’s matchup being the most recent meeting.
“They’re a great team that has had a great year,” Houle said.
“They make deep runs in the tournament, like last year. They’re very, very aggressive and very disciplined. It’ll be a big challenge for us. They are certainly well coached and one of the top teams year in and year out.”
PSU (26-2) will look to continue its stellar run as they haven’t lost in three months of play. They’re currently on an 18-game winning streak thanks to solid play across the roster.
Krauseneck leads the offense with team highs in both goals and points with 20 and 40, respectively. This includes a one goal and assist performance in the team’s previous game, a 4-2 victory over Middlebury. Her 20 assists rank third on the team behind Sierra Benjamin (25) and Ciara Wall (22).
The offense doesn’t stop there, with a wide range of players playing key roles in the success of the team. This includes Mae Olshansky, Julia Masotta, Ivy Boric and Nicole Unsworth.
“We’re obviously led by Sara; she’s a team leader and she’s the captain,” Houle said.
“But, we have a good team where everyone contributes and could score on a given night. It’s what makes this group special.”
It’s not just the skaters that are excellent. No good team is without a solid goaltender. That’s where Ashley Davis steps in. In eight straight starts, Davis has no losses and three shutouts. Her .962 save percentage is second only to her 1.000 save percentage when she had four starts her freshman year.
“I think, as a group, we’ve done a great job defensively,” Houle said.
“Ashley has really stepped it up in the last month. She’s been solid for us. Games that she’s played, she’s made the big saves when it counted, that sometimes is not easy to do. To be able to make the big save when the game is on the line is something she’s done countless times. She’s been great.”
But to find success today, the Cardinals will have a tough opponent in Gustavus Adolphus.
The Golden Gusties are led by Hailey Holland, who leads the team in goals and points with 19 and 35, respectively. Emily Olson leads the team with 22 assists.
GAC has a load of weapons that could spell danger to Plattsburgh in the names of Kristina Press, Brooke Power and Kaitlyn Holland. All three have scored no less than 15 goals this season.
Their goaltender Katie McCoy is the one the Cardinals will have to beat. In 28 games played, McCoy has a .944 save percentage.
One area the game may come down to is on the power play. While the Cardinals have a .310% success rate, the Golden Gusties are just a hair better at .316%.
The bigger difference comes on the penalty kill. PSU opponents have a success rate of .115%, while GAC counters with an opponent success rate of .086.
Throughout the season, the Cardinals outscored their opponents 4.1-1.1 per game, whereas Gustavus is 4.2-.8. It truly is strength against strength.
“I think number one, we have to play the game in their zone and certainly match their intensity,” Houle said.
“We need to move the puck quickly out of our end and limit their second and third opportunities. The puck needs to be in our possession when we enter their zone to make plays, while preventing them from doing the same.”
If Plattsburgh wins today, they will face the winner of the 7 p.m. game between Amherst and Hamilton at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
