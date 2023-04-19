PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Customs & Border Protection outshot the Burlington PD/ Vermont State Police Team to take first place overall in the annual Law Enforcement Interagency Pistol Match. Customs also placed third in the event.
Matt Chujian led all officers to take first Place, while Noah Racette of the Burlington PD took second followed by CBP’s Jared Bush. This marked the third win in a row by US Customs and second by Matt Chuijian.
There were eight different agencies represented at the match that took place at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and all entry fees collected were donated to the Northeastern Clinton Central School Booster Club in support of its newly formed Rifle Team.
A complimentary lunch was provided by Mountain Mart, Sams Club and the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. Awards were donated from the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and door prizes from Big Sal’s Pizza, Butcher Block, Nephew’s Liquor, X-Plo Firearms and the Plattsburgh R&G.
For more information about the various events held at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club, visit plattsburghrodandgun.com or call Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730.
