PLATTSBURGH — A day after winning the team competition, Lake Placid crowned the individual winner on Friday at the Section VII Golf Championships at The Barracks Golf Course.
Brady Tremblay, who was medalist on Thursday with a 73, was medalist once again on Friday with a 78 as he finished the two-day competition with a 151 total to win the Section VII individual title going away.
Finishing in second place with a 79-81-160 total and nine strokes behind Tremblay was Peru’s Nicholas Palmer.
The top nine golfers over the two days will represent Section VII at the NYSPHSAA Golf Championships.
In addition to Tremblay and Palmer, the all-Section VII team includes AuSable Valley’s Porter Goodman (82-79-161), Moriah’s Logan Gilbo (80-83-163), Lake Placid’s Carver Bell (84-82-166) and Chris Byrne (80-87-167), Saranac’s Dax Lashway (88-79-166), Beekmantown’s Keegan Seamone (85-83-168) and Boquet Valley’s Braden Liberi (86-82-168).
The alternate on the all-Section VII team will be Lake Placid’s Grady Draper (84-85-169).
Three golfers broke 80 on Friday. In addition to Tremblay’s 78, Goodman and Lashway each carded a 79.
The next best round of the day was Northeastern Clinton’s Ben Fredette with an 80.
The top 25 golfers in Thursday’s opening round were invited back on Friday for the second round.
— Section VII Golf Championships at the Barracks Golf Course Friday’s second round
Brady Tremblay, Lake Placid 73-78-151 Nicholas Palmer, Peru 79-81-160 Porter Goodman, AuSable Valley 82-79-161 Logan Gilbo, Moriah 80-83-163 Carver Bell, Lake Placid 84-82-166 Chris Byrne, Lake Placid 80-87-167 Dax Lashway, Saranac 88-79-167 Keegan Seamone, Beekmantown 85-83-168 Braden Liberi, Boquet Valley 86-82-168 Grady Draper, Lake Placid 84-85-169 Ben Fredette, NCCS 90-80-170 Noah Jewtraw, Saranac Lake 87-86-173 Silas Reeder, Moriah 89-87-176 Liam Clark, Peru 89-89-178 Vance Hickok, Morah 88-91-179 Nick Winters, Moriah 94-85-179 Noah Wells, Ticonderoga 95-91-186 Cooper Sweeney, Peru 93-96-189 Lance Snyder, Moriah 95-97-192 Ryan McGinnis Theis, Saranac Lake 96-96-192 Porter Hackett, Plattsburgh 94-101-195 Patrick Clark, Peru 96-100-196 Leo Hatch, Boquet Valley 93-103-196 Hayden Pelkey, Peru 92-104-196 Dieter Olcott, Moriah 96-118-214
