PLATTSBURGH — “The course was set up in near perfect conditions and [Brady] Tremblay took full advantage,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said.
Brady Tremblay was the medalist in Thursday’s golf match, as he shot a two under par, 34, leading the Blue Bombers to a 4-2 victory over the Chiefs at The Barracks.
“Brady recorded an extremely rare albatross on the par five, 500 yard, eighth hole. Tremblay said he bombed his drive down the middle of the fairway and was left with 185 yds to the hole. He pulled out his six iron and watched as his ball headed straight for the hole. Brady said the ball took one bounce and landed in the cup. The shot was witnessed by teammate Grady Draper and opponents Dax Lashway and Nathan Hamel,” Hamel said. “Not to be outdone, Draper then chipped in for an eagle and both Hamel and Lashway holed out birdie putts of their own. The group was collectively seven under par on the eighth hole.”
Lashway shot a career low 37 in the match, however, Leah Hamel and Jason Mather would pick up the only wins for Saranac, as Leah Hamel would shoot a career low 46 while Mather would card a 49 in the No. 5 and 6 matchups.
—
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Lashway (SCS), 34-37.
No. 2- Draper (LP) def. N. Hamel (SCS), 40-41.
No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. Dingman (SCS), 39-49.
No. 4- Bell (LP) def. Terry (SCS), 42-49.
No. 5- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Cecunjanin (LP), 46-52.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Gotham (LP), 49-71.
Moriah 5, Saranac Lake 1
LAKE PLACID — While Noah Jewtraw would start the match with a win for the Red Storm at No. 1, things didn’t go so well for the group after that as the Vikings would go on to win the next five matchups to earn an imposing, 5-1, victory.
Jewtraw would narrowly defeat Logan Gilbo by one stroke before Silas Reeder, Vance Hickok and Nick Winters would all turn in sub-45 scores to help get the Vikings on the board.
DIeter Olcott and Lance Snyder would close out the match for Moriah with wins at No. 5 and 6.
—
No. 1- Jewtraw (SLCS) def. Gilbo (MCS), 45-46.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. Hochwald (SLCS), 44-46.
No. 3- Hickok (MCS) def. St. Louis (SLCS), 43-53.
No. 4- Winters (MCS) def. McGinnis-Theis, 42-49.
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) def. Patnode (SLCS), 50-54.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Rascoe (SLCS), 45-58.
MVAC
Schroon Lake 6
Keene 0
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats had no trouble defending their home course on Thursday as the cruised to a sweep of the Beavers, 6-0, in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference clash at Schroon Lake Golf Club.
Austin Hartwell and Ronan Deslauriers would have the strongest afternoon for the Wildcats, as Hartwell’s 41 would earn him the medal for the match while Deslauriers’ 45 would earnt he team their third win of the match at No. 3.
Sarah Tansey would finish with the low score for the visiting Beavers, shooting a 58, respectively, as the team still searches for that elusive second win.
—
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS) def. Tansey (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 2- Melville (SLCS) def. Cantwell (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Deslauriers (SLCS) def. VanCampen (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 4- Gillings (SLCS) def. Smith (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 5- Belrose (SLCS) def. Kelley (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 6- Hurtado (SLCS) won by forfeit.
Boquet Valley 5.5
Willsboro 0.5
WILLSBORO — Even though Griffin’s Leo Hatch was playing in the No. 6 position in Thursday’s match, it didn’t seem to matter to him, as he still carded the low-score with a 38 in his teams win over the Warriors.
Finn Walker would shoot the low round for Willsboro and also earn the group its only points, halving with Braden Liberi in the No. 1 matchup.
—
Boquet Valley 5.5, Willsboro 0.5
No. 1- Bra. Liberi (BVCS) halved with Walker (WCS).
No. 2- Bry. Liberi (BVCS) def. Aines (WCS), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Lobdell (BVCS) def. Bruno (WCS), 4-and-2.
No. 4- Behm (BVCS) def. Arnold (WCS), 4-and-3.
No. 5- Costin (BVCS) def. Vetter (WCS), 5-and-4.
No. 6- Hatch (BVCS) won by forfeit.
