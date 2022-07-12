NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The Roos could not hold on to the lead they built in the first inning of their opening pool play game, Saturday, at the CT Sportsplex Wood Bat Summer Sensation.
Capitalizing on numerous errors, Mayhem chipped away at the lead, finally pulling ahead in the top of the seventh, serving Top Tier another one-run loss, 5-4.
Caiden Cartier had a solid start on the mound going four innings, and only allowed one hit and one earned run. Zach Lapier took the loss and threw the last three frames. He allowed just two hits and one earned run.
Trenton Griffiths paced the offense with two hits. Marcus Griffiths and Landen Duprey both doubled. Cedar Rivers and Lapier also collected singles.
TOP TIER NORTH ROOS 16U 12
5-STAR MID-ATLANTIC MAFIA 3
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Top Tier plated seven runs in a huge offensive second inning and never looked back. Trenton Griffiths locked down the win on the hill. He scattered five hits over six innings and struck out four.
Five different Roos knocked in two runs apiece; Marcus Griffiths, Rowan Beattie, Warren Miller, Landen Duprey, and Sam Bingel.
Duprey led the attack with two hits, including a double. Miller also had two hits, while Rivers pounded a double.
SUNDAY
5-STAR MID-ATLANTIC MAFIA 14
TOP TIER NORTH ROOS 16U 3
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The win-or-go home rematch was an ugly one for the Roos on Sunday morning. Five errors and eight runs in the top of the first created a massive uphill battle for starter Cedar Rivers and the Top Tier bats.
After just 2.1 innings, that first inning pitch count contributed to an early exit for Rivers. He surrendered ten runs, but only two were earned. Gabe Spaulding took over for an inning and the Mafia added four more, two earned. Warren Miller finished the last five outs, fanning three of them.
Miller hit a solo home run and knocked in two more with a double. Duprey, Lapier, Bingel, and Trenton Griffiths each added a base hit.
“Cedar did what he needed to do. We should have been out of the first inning after just five pitches. We can’t keep asking our pitchers to get more than three outs each inning, if we plan on competing at these high level tournaments. We’ll get to work,” explained coach Ryan Miller.
Top Tier heads to Northborough, Massachusetts for the 34-team 16U Perfect Game New England World Series this coming weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.